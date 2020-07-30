2020 Emmys Will Go Digital, Jimmy Kimmel and Producers Confirm

No shock, however the 2020 Emmys are going digital.

Shortly after the nominations have been introduced yesterday, this yr’s Emmy govt producers — together with host Jimmy Kimmel — despatched a letter to key appearing nominees informing them that this yr’s ceremony will probably be digital, and asking them to organize to take part from house, or wherever they need to be.

“As you’ve in all probability guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come back to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th,” the letter says, partly. “This yr, it’s nonetheless going to be TV business’s greatest evening out… however we’ll come to you!”

Particulars are nonetheless forthcoming, however the letter says, “We’re assembling a prime notch group of technicians, producers and writers to work intently with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your group, to be sure that we will movie with you (and family members or whomever else you select to be with) at your own home, or one other location of your selection. We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the reducing fringe of expertise to permit to make use of good cameras and lighting and look ahead to working with you to provide your distinctive ‘on display” moments.’”

The letter was signed by Kimmel, in addition to fellow EPs Reggie Hudlin, and Ian Stewart, Man Carrington and David Jammy from telecast producer Executed+Dusted.

The telecast’s producers are nonetheless mulling specifics, together with what parts will probably be reside, or if winners will probably be knowledgeable beforehand. “As ABC and the Tv Academy proceed to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to tell them of our intent to ship a reside present that’s each celebratory and protected,” the community and org mentioned in a joint assertion. “We look ahead to sharing info with you within the weeks forward, as we solidify our plans for TV’s greatest evening.”

Learn the complete letter beneath:

Expensive Nominees,

The producers of Emmys 2020 congratulate you on this unimaginable recognition of your work.

We’re delighted and honored to be producing the occasion on September 20th and have each intention of not solely ensuring that it’s not compromised by this loopy second in our lives, however that it’s the most memorable Emmys ever and that you’ve an exquisite evening. As you’ve in all probability guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come back to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th. This yr, it’s nonetheless going to be TV business’s greatest evening out… however we’ll come to you!

At a time like this, we’re taking the chance to create a second that’s extra relaxed, extra entertaining, extra fulfilling not just for you, however for the tens of millions watching at house. It’s nonetheless tv’s highest honor, and we by no means need to lose the importance of being nominated for, and possibly successful, an Emmy, however we’re going to do in a method that’s applicable to the second (and ensures you a memorable evening).

However we can’t ignore the circumstances, and other than NOT with the ability to come collectively in a single place, we additionally acknowledge that our world goes by means of a difficult second in some ways. We’ll be producing an occasion that’s stuffed with heat and humanity, which celebrates the ability of tv to deliver us collectively and to assist us form our world. You’re an important a part of that story.

So, what does this all imply for September 20th?

We’re assembling a prime notch group of technicians, producers and writers to work intently with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your group, to be sure that we will movie with you (and family members or whomever else you select to be with) at your own home, or one other location of your selection. We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the reducing fringe of expertise to permit to make use of good cameras and lighting and look ahead to working with you to produce your distinctive “on display” moments.

So, what are you carrying??? Our casual theme for the evening is “come as you’re, however make an effort!”

If you wish to be in formal put on, we’d love that, however equally should you’re within the UK and it’s 3am, maybe you need to be in designer pajamas and file out of your mattress! We need to work with you to type your moments, however need you to information us in your ranges of consolation – the place you need to be, who you need to be with, what you need to put on and so on.

Within the forthcoming days, Jen Proctor, our Expertise Producer and her extraordinary group at Cultivated Leisure will probably be reaching out to you to begin speaking by means of the main points.

As soon as once more, congratulations.

With respect and admiration,

Jimmy Kimmel, Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, Man Carrington and David Jammy

Government Producers, 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Michael Schneider contributed to this report.