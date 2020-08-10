2020 Fall TV Premiere Schedule: List Of New And Returning Shows

Saturday, August 1

The Go-Go’s – Showtime – 9 p.m. (Documentary)

Sunday, August 2

CONNECTED – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

The Actual Housewives of Potomac Season 5 – Bravo – Eight p.m. (Actuality)

TASKMASTER – The CW – Eight p.m. (Comedy Sport Present)

FRIDGE WARS – The CW – 9 p.m. (Cooking Sport Present)

Monday, August 3

IMMIGRATION NATION – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

THE FUGITIVE – Quibi – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)

Tuesday, August 4

MYSTERY LAB – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

Yard Envy Season 2 – Bravo – 10 p.m. (Actuality)

Wednesday, August 5

WORLD’S MOST WANTED – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)

Catfish: The TV Present Season Eight Summer season Premiere – MTV – Eight p.m. (Actuality)

Large Brother All-Stars Season 22 (Particular Time) – CBS – 9 p.m. (Competitors)

TRUE LIFE PRESENTS: QUARANTINE STORIES – MTV – 9 p.m. (Docuseries)

CORONER – The CW – 9 p.m. (Drama)

Marrying Tens of millions: Steaks With Snakes Season 2 – Lifetime – 10 p.m. (Actuality)