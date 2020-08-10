2020 Fall TV Premiere Schedule: List Of New And Returning Shows

Depart a Remark
Each fall, followers of tv’s greatest exhibits flock to their screens to select up the place their favourite primetime characters and storylines left off months earlier, however this fall is clearly totally different from nearly another 12 months within the medium’s historical past. If we have now realized something up up to now in 2020, we all know that the traditional order of our lives is now not what it was once, and the identical goes for TV productions, most of which had been shut down for a lot of the spring and summer time months.
At this level within the 12 months, we often have a strong thought of when audiences would watch perennial favorites like Regulation & Order: SVU, NCIS, The Strolling Lifeless, and lots of different scores winners, nevertheless it’s laborious to plan present premieres when episodes nonetheless have not been filmed. It is not all doom and gloom, nonetheless, as there are some nice new and returning exhibits that have already got premiere dates set main as much as the Fall 2020 TV season, which is one thing each single one in every of us must be enthusiastic about.
With a number of awards ceremonies, sporting occasions, actuality competitions, and different tv specials, there’s nonetheless fairly a bit to maintain our each day schedules busy, and that is not even to say the upcoming presidential debates slated to be held beginning in September. Under is the operating listing of present (each scripted and unscripted) which might be at present locked to take over our televisions in Fall 2020. Please observe, this schedule can and can change over the course of the next months, so make certain to bookmark and examine again for essentially the most up-to-date data. (The occasions beneath are all Jap Commonplace Time, and model new packages are famous in all caps.)
August TV Premieres
The Fall 2020 schedule wastes no time getting began, with fairly a number of notable exhibits and specials to control as summer time shifts to autumn. Fairly a number of sequence are hitting the airwaves for the primary time, resembling The Fugitive reboot and UK imports like Coroner and Lifeless Pixels, whereas longtime favorites like The Actual Housewives of Potomac, Christina on the Coast, and the HBO sports activities documentary sequence Arduous Knocks (getting into its 15th season in a 12 months that has severely lacked sports activities) are additionally all slated to return on this at all times busy month.
Saturday, August 1
The Go-Go’s – Showtime – 9 p.m. (Documentary)
Sunday, August 2
CONNECTED – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)
The Actual Housewives of Potomac Season 5 – Bravo – Eight p.m. (Actuality)
TASKMASTER – The CW – Eight p.m. (Comedy Sport Present)
FRIDGE WARS – The CW – 9 p.m. (Cooking Sport Present)
Monday, August 3
IMMIGRATION NATION – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)
THE FUGITIVE – Quibi – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
Tuesday, August 4
MYSTERY LAB – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)
Yard Envy Season 2 – Bravo – 10 p.m. (Actuality)
Wednesday, August 5
WORLD’S MOST WANTED – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)
Catfish: The TV Present Season Eight Summer season Premiere – MTV – Eight p.m. (Actuality)
Large Brother All-Stars Season 22 (Particular Time) – CBS – 9 p.m. (Competitors)
TRUE LIFE PRESENTS: QUARANTINE STORIES – MTV – 9 p.m. (Docuseries)
CORONER – The CW – 9 p.m. (Drama)
Marrying Tens of millions: Steaks With Snakes Season 2 – Lifetime – 10 p.m. (Actuality)
Thursday, August 6
STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS – CBS All Entry – 3:01 a.m. (Grownup Animated Comedy)
The Rain Season 3 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Science Fiction)
The Seven Lethal Sins: Imperial Wrath Of The Gods Season 4 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Anime)
HITMEN – Peacock – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)
Christina on the Coast Season 3 – HGTV – 9 p.m. (Actuality)
Friday, August 7
Promoting Sundown Season 3 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Actuality)
Excessive Seas Season 3 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Thriller)
Nailed It! México Season 2 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Baking Competitors)
WIZARDS: TALES OF ARCADIA – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Youngsters
SING ON! GERMANY – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Singing Competitors)
TINY CREATURES – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Nature Collection)
UFO EUROPE: THE UNTOLD STORIES – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)
PAN Y CIRCO – Amazon – 3:01 a.m. (Actuality Politics)
BEING RUEBEN: A VERY MODERN FAMILY – The CW – 9 p.m. (Actuality)
Saturday, August 8
License To Kill Season 2 (Particular Time) – Oxygen – 7 p.m. (Actuality)
PGA Championship 2020 – CBS – Eight p.m. (Sports activities)
LOVE ON HARBOR ISLAND – Hallmark – 9 p.m. (TV Film)
JODI ARIAS: CELLMATE SECRETS – Lifetime – 9 p.m. (True Crime Particular)
Sunday, August 9
PGA Championship 2020 Day 2 – CBS – Eight p.m. (Sports activities)
SURVIVING JEFFREY EPSTEIN – Lifetime – Eight p.m. (Docuseries)
Endeavour Season 7 – PBS – 9 p.m. (Drama)
WE HUNT TOGETHER – Showtime – 10 p.m. (Drama)
Monday, August 10
YOLO: CRYSTAL FANTASY – Grownup Swim – 12 a.m. (Grownup Animated Comedy)
ABOUT FACE – Apple TV+ – 3:01 a.m. (Magnificence Miniseries)
MAPLEWORTH MURDERS – Quibi – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)
GAME ON: A COMEDY CROSSOVER EVENT – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy Competitors)
THE OTHER ONE – Acorn TV – 3:01 a.m. (UK Comedy)
Tuesday, August 11
AMERICA’S BOOK OF SECRETS: SPECIAL EDITION – Historical past – 9 p.m. (Historic Docuseries)
Arduous Knocks Season 15 – HBO – 10 p.m. (Sports activities Docuseries)
DOUBLING DOWN WITH DERRICOS: MULTIPLES MULTIPLIED! – TLC – 10 p.m. (Actuality)
Wednesday, August 12
(UN)WELL – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)
America’s Obtained Expertise (New Time Slot) – NBC – Eight p.m. (Competitors)
Large Brother Season 22 (New Time Slot) – CBS – Eight p.m. (Competitors)
Powerful As Nails (New Time Slot) – CBS – 9 p.m. (Competitors)
RUFF RYDERS CHRONICLES – BET – 10 p.m. (Docuseries)
Thursday, August 13
Infinity Prepare Season 3 – HBO Max – 3:01 a.m. (Animated Dramedy)
SELENA + CHEF – HBO Max – 3:01 a.m. (Cooking)
FIVE BEDROOMS – Peacock – 3:01 a.m. (Australian Comedy)
Friday, August 14
Ted Lasso – Apple TV+ – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)
WORLD’S TOUGHEST RACE: ECO-CHALLENGE FIJI – Amazon – 3:01 a.m. (Actuality Competitors)
3% Season 4 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Dystopian Thriller)
EL ROBO DEL SIGLO – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Crime Thriller)
Glow Up Season 2 – Netflix- 3:01 a.m. (Magnificence Competitors)
TEENAGE BOUNTY HUNTERS – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Motion Comedy)
THE GREAT HEIST – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
ALASKA ANIMAL RESCUE – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m. (Nature Actuality)
JUNGLE ANIMAL RESCUE – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m. (Nature Actuality)
SAM’S ZOOKEEPER CHALLENGE – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m. (Nature Actuality)
NATURE BOOM TIME – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m. (Nature Actuality)
SCUBA SAM’S WORLD – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m. (Nature Actuality)
SPACED OUT – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m. (Science Actuality)
WILD CATS OF INDIA – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m. (Nature Actuality)
Bizarre however True Season 3 – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m. (Nature Actuality)
Saturday, August 15
Rita Season 5 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
Stranger Season 2 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Crime Drama)
Sunday, August 16
Psycho Sister-in-Regulation – Lifetime – Eight p.m. (TV Film)
The Circus Season 5 Summer season Premiere – Showtime – Eight p.m. (Actuality Politics)
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY – HBO – 9 p.m. (Horror Drama)
DARCEY & STACEY: THINGS ARE ABOUT TO CHANGE – TLC – 10 p.m. (Actuality)
Monday, August 17
Punk’d Season 2 – Quibi – 3:01 a.m. (Actuality)
Glitch Techs Season 2 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Household Animated)
Amy Schumer Learns To Prepare dinner Season 2 – Meals – 10 p.m. (Cooking)
Tuesday, August 18
THE SUSPECT (U.S. Premiere) – Sundance Now – 3:01 a.m. (Canadian True Crime)
DEAD PIXELS (U.S. Premiere) – The CW – Eight p.m. (UK Comedy)
Wednesday, August 19
DeMarcus Household Guidelines – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Actuality)
HIGH SCORE – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Video Sport Docuseries)
DODGEBALL THUNDERDOME – Discovery – 9 p.m. (Competitors)
GROWING BELUSHI – Discovery – 10 p.m. (Actuality)
Thursday, August 20
JOHN WAS TRYING TO CONTACT ALIENS – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Documentary Brief)
BIOHACKERS – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
GREAT PRETENDER – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Crime Drama)
SINGLETOWN – HBO Max – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
THE FUNGIES – HBO Max – 3:01 a.m. (Animated Comedy)
Friday, August 21
Lucifer Season 5 Half 1 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
HOOPS – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Grownup Animated Comedy)
Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (House Enchancment)
ALIEN TV – Netflix – (Youngsters Comedy)
Discover Me In Paris Season 3 – Hulu – 3:01 a.m. (YA Dramedy)
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: VEGAS REVUE – VHI – Eight p.m. (Competitors)
Saturday, August 22
LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA: THE COURSE OF LOVE – Freeform – Eight p.m. (Comedy)
Sunday, August 23
Alaskan Bush Folks Season 12 – Discovery – Eight p.m. (Actuality)
RUTHLESS REALTOR – Lifetime – Eight p.m. – (TV Film)
THE VOW – HBO – 10 p.m. (True Crime Docuseries)
Monday, August 24
NICE ONE! – Quibi – 3:01 a.m. (Sport Present)
Reno 911 Season 8 – Quibi – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)
Love Island Season 2 – CBS – Eight p.m. (Competitors)
Tuesday, August 25
Trinkets Season 2 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
EMILY’S WONDER LAB – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Youngsters Science)
The Haves and Have Nots Season 7 Summer season Premiere – OWN – Eight p.m. (Drama)
Wednesday, August 26
DO DO SOL SOL LA LA SOL – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
HER MOTHER’S KILLER – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
MILLION DOLLAR BEACH HOUSE – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Actuality)
Thursday, August 27
Aggretusko Season 3 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Anime)
RAVI PATEL’S PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS – HBO Max – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)
Friday, August 28
UNKNOWN ORIGINS – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Crime Thriller)
Cobra Kai Seasons 1-2 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Sports activities Motion)
I AM A KILLER: RELEASED – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (True Crime Docuseries)
PRIME REWIND: INSIDE THE BOYS – Amazon – 3:01 a.m. (Docuseries)
PHINEAS & FERB: CANDACE AGAINST THE UNIVERSE – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m. (TV Film)
Saturday, August 29
SORORITY SECRETS – Lifetime – Eight p.m. (TV Film)
Sunday, August 30
SECRETS IN THE WOODS – Lifetime – Eight p.m. (TV Film)
2020 MTV Video Music Awards – MTV – 9 p.m. (Award Present)
LOVE FRAUD – Showtime – 9 p.m. (Docuseries)
Monday, August 31
PLANET EARTH: A CELEBRATION – AMC, IFC, BBC America, Sundance – Eight p.m. (Science Particular)
September TV Premieres
September is usually when audiences get to see TV’s heaviest hitters gearing up for community premieres, however this 12 months’s lineup goes to be a little bit totally different, at the very least for now. We nonetheless haven’t got dates for exhibits like Dick Wolf’s trio of Chicago dramas on NBC, or CBS comedies like Younger Sheldon or The Neighborhood, however followers of the Amazon unique sequence The Boys will rejoice when the hit superhero darkish comedy returns this month. And all of these NFL followers (and sports activities followers typically) ravenous for reside sports activities will in all probability be excited to see dates set for soccer’s tentative return.
Tuesday, September 1
Teem Mother 2 Season 10 – MTV – Eight p.m. (Actuality)
Supernanny Season Eight Midseason Premiere – Lifetime – Eight p.m. (Actuality)
Wednesday, September 2
Ghosted: Love Gone Lacking Season 2 – MTV – 9 p.m. (Actuality)
Thursday, September 3
A.P. Bio Season 3 – Peacock – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)
RAISED BY WOLVES – HBO Max – 3:01 a.m. (Science Fiction)
THE SOUNDS – Acorn TV – 3:01 a.m. (Thriller)
Friday, September 4
The Boys Season 2 – Amazon – 3:01 a.m. (Superhero Dramedy)
AWAY – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Sci-Fi Drama)
Sunday, September 6
Undercover Season 2 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
Scrumptious Miss Brown Season 3 – Meals Community – 11:30 a.m. (Cooking)
Prime Gear Season 28 – BBC America – Eight p.m. (Actuality)
POWER BOOK II: GHOST – Starz – 9 p.m. (Drama)
Uncensored Season 3 – TV One – 10 p.m. (Celeb Docuseries)
Monday, September 7
Singled Out Season 2 – Quibi – 3:01 a.m. (Actuality Romance)
DEVIL’S ROAD: THE TRUE STORY OF ED AND LORRAINE WARREN – Journey Channel – 9 p.m. (Horror Particular)
Wednesday, September 9
WOKE – Hulu – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)
Brother Vs. Brother Season 7 – HGTV – 9 p.m. (Actuality)
Thursday, September 10
JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (YA Musical Comedy)
Soccer Night time In America Season 15 (Particular Night time) – NBC – 7:30 p.m. (Sports activities)
Sunday Night time Soccer Season 34 (Particular Night time) – NBC – 8:15 p.m. (Sports activities)
TAMAR BRAXTON: GET YA LIFE! – WE – 10 p.m. (Actuality)
Saturday, September 12
COASTAL ELITES – HBO – 8-9:30 p.m. (Comedy TV Film)
Sunday, September 13
Soccer Night time In America Season 34 (Time Slot Premiere) – NBC – 8:15 p.m. (Sports activities)
Energy E book II: Ghost (New Time Slot) – Starz Eight p.m. (Drama)
Our Cartoon President Season 3 – Showtime – 8:30 p.m. (Animated Comedy)
Monday, September 14
Monday Night time Soccer Season 51 (Again-to-Again Video games) – ESPN – 7:10 p.m. (Sports activities)
THE THIRD DAY – HBO – 9 p.m. (Thriller Drama)
ENSLAVED – Epix – 10 p.m. (Historic Docuseries)
WE ARE WHO WE ARE – HBO – 10 p.m. (Drama)
Wednesday, September 16
The 55th Annual Academy of Nation Music Awards – CBS – Eight p.m. (Award Present)
Archer Season 11 – FXX – 10 p.m. (Grownup Animated Comedy)
Thursday, September 17
DEPARTURE – Peacock – 3:01 a.m. (Canadian Drama)
DRAGON’S DOGMA – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Anime)
Thursday Night time Soccer Season 14 – NFL Community – 8:20 p.m. (Sports activities)
Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa Season 1 Midseason Premiere – HGTV – 9 p.m. (House Renovation)
Friday, September 18
Pen15 Season 2 – Hulu – 3:01 a.m. (Comedy)
JURASSIC WORLD: CAMP CRETACEOUS – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (YA Animated Journey)
RATCHED – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (Dramatic Thriller)
LONG WAY UP – Apple TV+ – 3:01 a.m. (Journey Actuality)
Sunday, September 20
The 72nd Emmy Awards – ABC – Eight p.m. (Awards Present)
Final Tango in Halifax Season 4 – PBS – Eight p.m. (UK Dramedy)
Monday, September 21
FILTHY RICH – FOX – 9 p.m. (Drama)
Friday, September 25
A WILDERNESS OF ERROR – FX – Eight p.m. (True Crime Docuseries)
Sunday, September 27
The Simpsons Season 33 – FOX – Eight p.m. (Animated Comedy)
iHeartRadio Music Pageant Night time 1 – The CW – Eight p.m. (Live performance Particular)
Bless The Harts Season 2 – FOX – 8:30 p.m. (Animated Comedy)
Bob’s Burgers Season 11 – FOX – 9 p.m. (Animated Comedy)
THE COMEY RULE – Showtime – 9 p.m. (Political Drama)
Household Man Season 19 – FOX – 9:30 p.m. (Grownup Animated Comedy)
Tuesday, September 29
iHeartRadio Music Pageant Night time 2 – The CW – Eight p.m. (Live performance Particular)
The First Presidential Debate – ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX – 9 p.m. (Politics)
Wednesday, September 30
Coroner Season 2 – The CW – 9 p.m. (Crime Drama)
October TV Premieres
Much less and fewer is understood about what is going to fill TV’s primetime hours in relation to later fall months, with not an excessive amount of being confirmed simply but for the month of October, at the very least other than the return of Fox’s Thursday Night time Soccer and Ethan Hawke’s first main TV sequence, which is able to hit Showtime. The second and third presidential debates may also be held, which may completely usher in large audiences. However examine again as extra exhibits will probably be added within the weeks and months to come back.
Thursday, October 1
GANGS OF LONDON – AMC+ – 3:01 a.m. (Crime Drama)
THE SALISBURY POISONINGS – AMC+ – 3:01 a.m. (True Crime Drama)
Friday, October 2
MONSTERLAND – Hulu – 3:01 a.m. (Horror Anthology)
Sunday, October 4
THE GOOD LORD BIRD – Showtime – 9 p.m. (Drama)
Britannia Season 2 (U.S. Premiere) – Epix – 9 p.m. (Historic Fantasy)
THE COMEDY STORE – Showtime – 10 p.m. (Documentary)
THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND – AMC – 10 p.m. (Horror Drama)
Monday, October 5
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN – PBS – 9 p.m. (Interview)
SOULMATES – AMC – 10 p.m. (Romance Anthology)
Tuesday, October 6
NEXT – FOX – 9 p.m. (Science Fiction Drama)
Wednesday, October 7
DOCTOR WHO: THE FACELESS ONES – BBC America – Eight p.m. (Reconstructed Season Eight Episodes)
Saturday, October 10
AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s Historical past of Horror Season 2 – AMC – 10 p.m. (Horror Actuality)
Sunday, October 11
Worry The Strolling Lifeless Season 6 – AMC – 9 p.m. (Horror Drama)
Wednesday, October 14
2020 CMT Music Awards – CMT – Eight p.m. (Awards Present)
Thursday, October 15
Baroness Von Sketch Present Season 5 – IFC – 12 a.m. (Sketch Comedy)
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 – CBS All Entry – 3:01 a.m. (Science Fiction)
The Second Presidential Debate – ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX – 9 p.m. (Politics)
Friday, October 16
HELSTROM – Hulu – 3:01 a.m. (Comedian E book Drama)
Thursday, October 22
The Third Presidential Debate – ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX – 9 p.m. (Politics)
Sunday, October 25
THE UNDOING – HBO – 9 p.m. (Drama)
Thursday, October 29
Deutschland 89 Season 3 – Sundance – 11 p.m. (Spy Drama)
November TV Premieres
Followers of awards exhibits and the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame shall be excited for November 2020. Anybody who hasn’t had their fill of presidential materials by the point November rolls round, Showtime is ready to premiere The Reagans, a documentary analyzing the legacy of former United States President Ronald Reagan. For these sick of politics, a totally licensed documentary about John Belushi will in all probability do the trick.
Wednesday, November 4
The A Phrase Season 3 – Sundance – 11 p.m. (UK Drama)
Saturday, November 7
2020 Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony – HBO – Eight p.m. (Awards Present)
Wednesday, November 11
EATER’S GUIDE TO THE WORLD – Hulu – 3:01 a.m. (Meals Journey)
Friday, November 13
ALEX RIDER – IMDb TV – 3:01 a.m. (UK Spy Thriller)
Sunday, November 15
THE REAGANS – Showtime – Eight p.m. (Docuseries)
The E! Folks’s Alternative Awards – E! – 9 p.m. (Awards Present)
Wednesday, November 18
NO MAN’S LAND – Hulu – 3:01 a.m. (Drama)
Friday, November 20
ANIMANIACS (Reboot) – Hulu – 3:01 a.m.
Sunday, November 22
2020 American Music Awards – ABC – Eight p.m. (Award Present)
BELUSHI – Showtime – 9 p.m. (Documentary)
Dates But To Be Introduced
Upon wanting on the above listing, you in all probability observed that a few of the greatest exhibits on tv are lacking. The exhibits listed beneath (that are solely the tip of the iceberg) have but to announce a return date at this level, however examine again because the listing shall be up to date as quickly as bulletins are made.
Dancing with the Stars – ABC
The Good Physician – ABC
The Goldbergs – ABC
The Conners – ABC
Gray’s Anatomy – ABC
Shark Tank – ABC
Younger Sheldon – CBS
All Rise – CBS
Bull – CBS
NCIS – CBS
Survivor – CBS
Blue Bloods – CBS
CSI – CBS
This Is Us – NBC
Regulation & Order: SVU – NBC
The Blacklist – NBC
Superstore – NBC
New Amsterdam – NBC
The Voice – NBC
Cosmos: Doable Worlds – FOX
The Masked Singer – FOX
L.A.’s Best – FOX
Worry The Strolling Lifeless – AMC
American Horror Story – FX
Pose – FX
Mayans M.C. – FX
Fargo – FX
There are nonetheless many unknowns about what is going to occur with tv this fall, however you possibly can count on to see the newest data as quickly because it’s obtainable right here on CinemaBlend.
