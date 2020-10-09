2020 Gangnam Festival K-Pop Concert Announces Lineup

The net 2020 Gangnam Festival K-Pop Concert has shared their thrilling lineup of artists!

The tenth annual Gangnam Festival K-Pop Concert will happen on October 18. As a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the live performance can be streamed reside through YouTube, and followers can apply to affix the “entrance row” of the web viewers.

Performers for this yr’s live performance will embrace Kang Daniel, Pink Velvet, ASTRO, AB6IX, and Oh My Woman.

Try a video of the artists and be taught extra about how one can be a part of the web viewers within the video’s description field!

The live performance will stream reside on the SBS KPOP YouTube channel at 7 p.m. KST on October 18.