“2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships” Confirmed To Air As Stand-Alone ISAC Spin-Off

Final month, because of South Korea’s reinstatement of stricter social distancing guidelines in response to a surge in COVID-19 instances, MBC introduced that it could be canceling all indoor occasions for its “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Particular.” The community additionally said that it was discussing the potential for shifting ahead with the favored eSports occasion and the newly launched canine agility competitors, each of which could possibly be held open air.

On September 11, MBC formally confirmed that will probably be airing the “2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships” as a stand-alone Chuseok particular this fall.

The community introduced, “We now have determined to organize the eSports competitors, which was in style with followers and is well-suited to our present ‘Untact’ [contact-free] period, with our unique collaborating athletes.”

This 12 months’s occasion will characteristic two totally different cell video games: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Cellular and the cell model of KartRider. MBC additionally introduced that Tremendous Junior’s Shindong and trot singer Hong Jin Younger shall be internet hosting the upcoming particular.

“Tremendous Junior’s Shindong and Hong Jin Younger, who’re each well-known as gaming consultants within the leisure trade, shall be becoming a member of forces as MCs with caster Jeon Yong Jun and commentator Kim Dae Gyeom,” said the community. “Collectively, they may lead this system easily with enjoyable, witty commentary.”

MBC added, “We shall be prioritizing the security of everybody concerned and the prevention of the unfold [of COVID-19] above all else throughout filming.” As a precautionary measure, filming for the particular will happen open air, with the competing idols separated by protecting cubicles.

Earlier this week, MBC confirmed that it could even be airing its new idol canine agility competitors as its personal stand-alone Chuseok particular.

