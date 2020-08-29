“2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships” Cancels All Indoor Sporting Events For Chuseok Special

In gentle of the current surge in COVID-19 instances, MBC has canceled all indoor occasions for the upcoming “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships” Chuseok particular.

On August 28, the printed community formally introduced, “As a result of present state of affairs and the hazards of COVID-19, we now have canceled all ‘Idol Star Athletics Championships’ occasions that usually happen inside a gymnasium.”

MBC continued, “We’re at present discussing the opportunity of separate broadcasts for the 2 occasions that may be held outdoor, with prevention of the unfold [of COVID-19], lowering the variety of folks current, and security as our high priorities.”

In keeping with the community, the producers of the “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships” have advised that opponents within the eSports occasion will be separated into protecting cubicles, whereas these collaborating within the new canine agility competitors can use social distancing to lower the probability of transmission.

MBC defined, “In consideration of the effort and time the competing [idols] have put into making ready, we’re at present discussing airing [the events] individually as separate applications.”

The community added, “Even within the case that we proceed with out of doors filming, we are going to take cautious precautionary measures to forestall the unfold [of COVID-19], whereas retaining the security of the contributors and workers as our high precedence, and we are going to do our utmost to make sure that everybody can take part within the competitors with peace of thoughts.”

Keep tuned for additional updates from MBC.

