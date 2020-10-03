“2020 Idol Star Dog-Agility Championships – Chuseok Particular” Showcases Idols And Their Beloved Pets + Crowns Winner

MBC and idols gifted followers with a enjoyable new occasion for the Chuseok vacation: the “2020 Idol Star Dog-Agility Championships – Chuseok Particular”!

As an alternative of MBC’s biannual “Idol Star Athletics Championships,” which couldn’t be held indoors because of social distancing pointers through the COVID-19 pandemic, the community aired two stand-alone idol competitors reveals over the Chuseok holidays. After an eSports occasion the day earlier than, the canine agility competitors aired on October 2!

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok’s Pomeranian Ddadda was the youngest canine athlete on the present, at solely 10 months outdated. (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua introduced her poodle Haku, whereas LOONA’s Heejin and Choerry appeared with their canines Tori and Haengoon. Soloist Yubin joined the competitors with Kongbin, GOT7’s Youngjae took half with Coco, and MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul introduced her three corgis Daebak, Haengoon, and Keongang.

Lovelyz’s Jisoo introduced her pets Woojoo and Rocket, whereas WJSN’s Soobin took half with Fortunate. Golden Little one’s Jaehyun competed with Bonggu and his groupmate Bomin introduced his canine Pleasure. The present was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Pink Velvet’s Pleasure.

The dog-agility competitors featured the pets taking up an impediment course whereas guided by their homeowners. Forward of the primary preliminaries, Kim Woo Seok mentioned, “I’m going to do my finest.” Soobin mentioned, “That is the primary time Fortunate’s been on digicam.”

Kim Woo Seok’s canine Ddadda handed by the tire impediment and so he couldn’t obtain the 20 bonus factors, however he sped via the course. Kim Woo Seok’s staff earned 100 factors, finishing in 15.72 seconds.

Then again, free-spirit Fortunate left the course to mark his territory, which means Soobin needed to attempt to chase after him and the staff was disqualified.

The second preliminaries included Jaehyun and Bonggu, Bomin and Pleasure, and Yubin and Kongbin.

Bomin mentioned, “My mother educated Pleasure. She mentioned that each one we’d like is for me to do a superb job.” Pleasure couldn’t make it via the tire however completed the course and grabbed 100 factors (14.80 seconds).

Yubin’s energetic Kongbin went outdoors the course however zoomed speedily to the top, incomes 100 factors (8.21 seconds).

Jaehyun’s Bonggu toddled via the course slowly however efficiently made it to the top, grabbing 100 factors (2 minutes, 41.98 seconds).

Within the third preliminaries, Moonbyul’s Keongang confirmed higher focus than anticipated. The staff managed to clear the tire that earned them 20 bonus factors. All collectively, Keongang obtained 120 factors (10.17 seconds).

Jisoo’s Rocket, who was described because the competitors’s ‘darkish horse,’ placed on a fierce battle within the second try. Rocket took 90 factors (46.89 seconds).

The fourth preliminaries featured Youngjae’s Coco and Choerry’s Haengoon. Youngjae described Coco as his “complete life.” The staff struggled as Coco saved getting distracted and going to relieve herself, and Youngjae defined, “I feel Coco’s appearing like that as a result of it’s an unfamiliar place. She usually marks her territory.” Finally, the staff withdrew from the competitors.

Choerry shared that Haengoon’s earlier proprietor had adopted the canine considering he was a Pomeranian, after which deserted Haengoon after they realized he was a combination. “I’m going to make use of this competitors as an opportunity to provide him extra love,” she mentioned. Haengoon ended up receiving 100 factors for a 9.96-second run, exhibiting a fast pace and good teamwork with Choerry.

The fifth preliminaries included Heejin and Tori versus Shuhua and Haku. Heejin shared that Tori had been an deserted canine. Whereas he was timid, he was very energetic through the agility competitors. Sadly, he couldn’t make it over the hurdles, however Heejin gave him a number of love. “Tori is normally good at this,” she mentioned.

Haku appeared to be a possible winner based mostly on the timing of the staff’s first attempt to earned 120 factors for a ten.82-second end. Shuhua mentioned, “I’d predicted a superb rating.”

Within the finals, Bomin’s Pleasure grabbed 85 factors, Choerry’s Haengoon took 85 factors, and Yubin’s Kongbin earned 80 factors. The groups of Shuhua and Haku and Moonbyul and Keongang confirmed nice teamwork, fast pace, and good focus, and even received bonus factors, which means they completed the course cleanly with 120 factors.

Moonbyul’s Keongang had accomplished the course in 11.46 seconds, which was 5 seconds sooner than Shuhua’s Haku, and they also had been topped the winners.

After their win, Moonbyul mentioned, “I feel I would cry” and expressed her because of her supportive followers and MAMAMOO members. “Thanks for making a reminiscence for us,” she mentioned. As their prize, 300 kilograms (roughly 660 kilos) of pet food was donated to a shelter for deserted canines of their names.

“2020 Idol Star Dog-Agility Championships – Chuseok Particular” shall be out there on Viki. Watch a teaser under!

