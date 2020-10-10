“2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular” Reigns As Most Buzzworthy Non-Drama Show During Chuseok Week

“2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular” was the winner of the battle for probably the most buzz through the Chuseok holidays!

Chuseok, generally often called the Korean equal of Thanksgiving, fell on October 1 this yr and the vacations started on September 30. Many networks aired particular programing through the vacation break. Whereas MBC often broadcasts the “Idol Star Athletics Championships” over the vacations, the particular couldn’t movie indoors this season on account of social distancing tips.

MBC due to this fact turned its well-liked eSports occasion from the championships right into a stand-alone particular that filmed outdoors and aired on October 1. It featured idols going through off within the battle royale sport PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and racing sport KartRider. As well as, idols and their pet canine teamed up for MBC’s “2020 Idol Star Canine-agility Championships – Chuseok Particular” that aired the subsequent day.

On Good Knowledge Company’s rankings of non-drama TV reveals that generated probably the most buzz from September 28 to October 4, “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular” grabbed No. 1.

“Residence Alone” (“I Reside Alone”) rose to No. 2 and SBS’s Chuseok particular “The Songs-That-You-Pay attention-To-In-Hiding Live performance” got here in No. 3. The live performance featured T-ara, SS501, U-KISS, Teen Prime, and Brown Eyed Ladies’ Narsha performing their songs which have not too long ago gained reputation in Korea.

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV reveals for the primary week of October are:

1. MBC’s “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular” – 4.74 %

2. MBC’s “Residence Alone” – 4.36 %

3. SBS’s “The Songs-That-You-Pay attention-To-In-Hiding Live performance” – 4.34 %

4. MBC’s “The King of Masks Singer” – 4.1 %

5. MBC’s “How Do You Play?” – 3.06 %

6. SBS’s “Working Man” – 2.85 %

7. tvN’s “You Quiz On the Block” – 2.73 %

8. JTBC’s “Hidden Singer 6” – 2.58 %

9. SBS’s “Identical Mattress Totally different Goals 2” – 2.56 %

10. MBC’s “2020 Idol Star Canine-agility Championships – Chuseok Particular” – 2.44 %

On the rankings for solid members, Shinhwa’s Jun Jin and his spouse Ryu Yi Website positioning take No. 1 and No. 2 respectively after they appeared on “Identical Mattress Totally different Goals 2.” TREASURE is available in No. 3 after they have been visitors on MBC every1’s “Weekly Idol.”

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV present solid members for the week are:

1. Jun Jin (“Identical Mattress Totally different Goals 2”)

2. Ryu Yi Website positioning (“Identical Mattress Totally different Goals 2”)

3. TREASURE (“Weekly Idol”)

4. Ha Seok Jin (“Residence Alone”)

5. Kim Kwang Gyu (“Residence Alone”)

6. SuperM (tvN’s “SuperM’s As We Want”)

7. Sul Woon Do (JTBC’s “Hidden Singer 6”)

8. Lee Sang Hyuk (tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”)

9. Kim Jong Min (MBC’s “How Do You Play?”)

10. Im Younger Woong (TV Chosun’s “PPONG College”)

The rankings are compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 180 non-drama TV reveals which can be at present on air or set to air quickly.

Watch “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular” beneath!

