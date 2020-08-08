2020 Imagen Awards Nominees: ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ and More

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and “I Carry You With Me” are amongst this 12 months’s Imagen Awards nominees, which span a variety of new classes together with finest director in tv, finest music composition for movie and tv and finest music supervision for movie and tv.

The Imagen Basis president Helen Hernandez introduced 114 nominees throughout 20 classes for the 35th annual Imagen Awards.

“This 12 months’s record of nominees is a far cry from 4 honorees 35 years in the past,” Hernandez mentioned in a press release. “The extent of creativity and expertise in our group is bountiful and is exemplified on this 12 months’s record. The judges had been challenged with the overwhelming improve of high quality submissions for consideration. It’s clear that we’re making some strides, however have a technique to go to attain vital fairness and inclusion in the trade. Till then, Imagen is dedicated to be the means to raise and profile Latinx expertise in entrance of and behind the digicam.”

The Imagen Awards had been based in 1985 upon suggestion from trade chief Norman Lear in an effort to rejoice Latinx illustration in the media. The nominees are chosen by an unbiased panel of leisure trade executives and Latinx group leaders.

The occasion shall be offered just about on Sept. 14.

See the full record of nominees beneath.

Greatest Function Movie

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (Paramount Footage)

“I Carry You with Me” (Loki Movies, The Inhabitants, Zafiro Cinema, Black Bear Footage, Stage 6 Movies, Sony Footage Classics)

“Las Pildoras de mi Novio” (Pantelion Movies and Lionsgate, Fuego Movies, Pantelion Movies, Traziende Movies, ECABA)

“Sergio” (Netflix, Black Rabbit Media, Anima Footage, Itapoan Productions for Netflix)

Greatest Director – Function Movie

James Bobin, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (Paramount Footage)

Heidi Ewing, “I Carry You with Me” (Loki Movies, The Inhabitants, Zafiro Cinema, Black Bear Footage, Stage 6 Movies, Sony Footage Classics)

Andy Muschietti, “IT Chapter Two” (Warner Bros. Footage)

Greatest Actor – Function Movie

Jaime Camil, “Las Pildoras de mi Novio” (Pantelion Movies and Lionsgate, Fuego Movies, Pantelion Movies, Traziende Movies, ECABA)

Eugenio Derbez, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (Paramount Footage)

Armando Espitia, “I Carry You with Me” (Loki Movies, The Inhabitants, Zafiro Cinema, Black Bear Footage, Stage 6 Movies, Sony Footage Classics)

Michael Garza, “Scary Tales to Inform in the Darkish” (Lionsgate, CBS Movies, eOne)

Al Madrigal, “The Means Again” (Warner Bros. Footage)

Adrian Martinez, “Woman and The Tramp” (Disney Plus, Taylor Made)

Wagner Moura, “Sergio” (Netflix, Black Rabbit Media, Anima Footage, Itapoan Productions for Netflix)

Greatest Actress – Function Movie

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

Priscilla Star Diaz, “Launch” (HollyHood Productions, Inc.)

Sandra Echeverría, “Las Pildoras de mi Novio” (Pantelion Movies and Lionsgate, Fuego Movies, Pantelion Movies, Traziende Movies, ECABA)

Eiza Gonzalez, “Bloodshot” (Sony Footage Leisure Columbia Footage)

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” (STXfilms, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Nuyorican Productions)

Isabela Moner, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (Paramount Footage)

Greatest Primetime Program: Drama

“Good Hassle” (Freeform, Freeform in affiliation with Nuyorican Productions, Blazing Elm Leisure and JJ Prods)

“Legislation & Order: SVU” (NBC, Wolf Leisure & Common Tv)

“Mayans M.C.” (FX Community, Fox 21 Tv Studios & FX Productions)

“Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix, Gaumont Worldwide Tv for Netflix)

“Pose” (FX Community, Fox 21 Tv Studios & FX Productions)

“Queen of the South” (USA Community, Fox 21 Tv Studios and UCP)

Greatest Primetime Program: Comedy

“ANA” (Pantaya, Viacom Worldwide Studios)

“El juego de las llaves” (Pantaya, Corazón Movies and Amazon Prime)

“Gentefied” (Netflix)

“Little America” (Apple TV Plus, Common Tv)

“Mr. Iglesias” (Netflix)

“One Day at a Time” (Pop TV, Sony Footage Tv, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

Greatest Primetime Program: Particular, Film or Restricted Sequence

“Collisions” (Fuse, Widdershins Movie, Mitchell Avenue Footage, Don’t Foam)

“Into the Darkish: Tradition Shock” (Hulu, Blumhouse Tv)

“Stay in Entrance of a Studio Viewers: ‘All in the Household’ and ‘Good Occasions’” (ABC, Sony Footage Tv, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Avenue, D’Arconville)

Greatest Director – Tv

Miguel Arteta, “Room 104” (HBO, HBO in affiliation with Duplass Brothers Productions)

Norberto Barba, “Higher Name Saul” (AMC, Excessive Bridge Productions)

Steven Canals, “Pose” (FX Community, Fox 21 Tv Studios & FX Productions)

Aurora Guerrero, “Little America” (Apple TV Plus, Common Tv)

Gigi Saul Guerrero, “Into the Darkish: Tradition Shock” (Hulu, Blumhouse Tv)

Ben Hernandez Bray, “Queen of the South” (USA Community, Breakout Kings Productions, LLC)

Tanya Saracho, “Vida” (STARZ, Massive Seaside and Chingona Productions in affiliation with Starz Originals)

Batan Silva, “Legislation & Order: SVU” (NBC, Wolf Leisure & Common Tv)

Greatest Actor – Tv

Arturo Castro, “Flipped” (Quibi, Humorous or Die / Quibi)

Jesse Garcia, “Collisions” (Fuse, Widdershins Movie, Mitchell Avenue Footage, Don’t Foam)

Gabriel Iglesias, “Mr. Iglesias” (Netflix)

Diego Luna, “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix, Gaumont Worldwide Tv for Netflix)

JD Pardo, “Mayans M.C.” (FX Networks, Fox 21 Tv Studios & FX Productions)

Carlos Santos, “Gentefied” (Netflix)

J.J. Soria, “Gentefied” (Netflix)

Greatest Actress – Tv

Alice Braga, “Queen of the South” (USA Community, Fox 21 Tv Studios and UCP)

Jearnest Corchado, “Little America” (Apple TV Plus, Common Tv)

Justina Machado, “Household Footage” (Lifetime, Lifetime Footage)

Justina Machado, “One Day at a Time” (Pop TV, Sony Footage Tv, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

Mishel Prada, “Vida” (STARZ, Massive Seaside and Chingona Productions in affiliation with Starz Originals)

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” (FX Community, Fox 21 Tv Studios & FX Productions)

Gina Torres, “Pearson” (USA Community, UCP)

Greatest Supporting Actor – Tv

Arturo Castro, “Room 104” (HBO in affiliation with Duplass Brothers Productions)

Guillermo Diaz, “Legislation & Order: SVU” (NBC, Wolf Leisure & Common Tv)

Fabrizio Guido, “Mr. Iglesias” (Netflix)

Julio Macias, “On My Block” (Netflix)

Hemky Madera, “Queen of the South” (USA Community, Plural Leisure)

Edward James Olmos, “Mayans M.C.” (FX Community, Fox 21 Tv Studios & FX Productions)

John Ortiz, “Little America” (Apple TV Plus, Common Tv)

Greatest Supporting Actress – Tv

Lisseth Chavez, “Chicago P.D.” (NBC, Wolf Leisure & Common Tv)

Cote De Pablo, “N.C.I.S.” (CBS, Belisarius Productions in affiliation with CBS Tv Studios)

Melissa Fumero, “Elena of Avalor” (Disney Junior, Disney Tv Animation)

Isabella Gomez, “One Day at a Time” (Pop TV, Sony Footage Tv, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time” (Pop TV, Sony Footage Tv, Act III Productions, GloNation, Snowpants Productions)

Manni L. Perez, “Legislation & Order: SVU” (NBC; Wolf Leisure & Common Tv)

Chelsea Rendon, “Vida” (STARZ, Massive Seaside and Chingona Productions in affiliation with Starz Originals)

Cristina Umaña, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Prime Video, Paramount Tv and Amazon Studios)

Greatest Younger Actor – Tv

Izabella Alvarez, “The Casagrandes” (Nickelodeon)

Izabella Alvarez, “Collisions” (Fuse, Widdershins Movie, Mitchell Avenue Footage, Don’t Foam)

Isaac Arellanes, “Ghostwriter” (Apple TV Plus, Sesame Workshop, Sinking Ship Leisure)

Paulina Chávez, “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” (Netflix)

Tess Romero, “Diary of a Future President” (Disney Plus, CBS Tv Studios)

Justin Sanchez, “Ghostwriter” (Apple TV Plus, Sesame Workshop, Sinking Ship Leisure)

Greatest Selection or Actuality Present

“America’s Most Musical Household” (Nickelodeon, IPC)

“De viaje con los Derbez” (Pantaya, Amazon Studios, World-wide)

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” (Nationwide Geographic, Studio Ramsay and Goal Media Group, An ALL3 Media Group Firm for Nationwide Geographic)

“Jerry Garcia: It’s Not My Weekend” (HBO Latino, Viva Footage Distribution LLC)

“Pati’s Mexican Desk” (WETA Washington, DC, Distributed nationally by American Public Tv, Mexican Desk, WETA Washington, DC and FRANK.)

“Complete Bellas” (E!; Bunim/Murray Productions, E! Leisure)

Greatest Kids’s Programming

“Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” (Netflix)

“The Casagrandes” (Nickelodeon)

“DuckTales” (Disney Channel, Disney Tv Animation)

“Elena of Avalor” (Disney Junior, Disney Tv Animation)

“Ghostwriter” (Apple TV Plus, Sesame Workshop, Sinking Ship Leisure)

“Sesame Avenue’s 50th Anniversary Particular” (HBO in affiliation with NYC Filmgree, Sesame Workshop and Sesame Avenue)

“Vampirina” (Disney Junior, Brown Bag Leisure)

Greatest Informational Program

“Activate: The World Citizen Motion – ‘Training Can’t Wait’” (Nationwide Geographic; Produced by RadicalMedia and World Citizen for Nationwide Geographic)

“Dylan Reales: El Loco Del Palo” (Golf Channel, Golf Channel)

“Life Related” (NBC, KNBC-TV)

“SC Reportajes: Caballitos de Totora” (ESPN Deportes, ESPN Productions Inc.)

“VICE Information Tonight” (HBO, HBO Leisure in affiliation with Vice and Invoice Maher Productions)

“VOCES Season 5” (PBS, Latino Public Broadcasting, PBS SoCal)

“Wyatt Cenac’s Drawback Areas” (HBO, HBO in affiliation with Amalgamated Bear, Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon)

Greatest Documentary

“Colossus” (Fuse, Campanario, Perimeter Footage)

“The First Rainbow Coalition” (PBS, Latino Public Broadcasting, Nantes Media, LLC, Good Docs, ITVS)

“Residence: Mexico” (Apple TV Plus, MediaWeaver, 4 M Studios, Altimeter Movies)

“POV: The Silence of Others” (PBS, Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Movies, American Greatest Documentary POV, Unbiased Tv Service (ITVS) and Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB), in affiliation with El Deseo, with funding from the Company for Public Broadcasting (CPB))

“Sea of Shadows” (Nationwide Geographic, Terra Mater Factual Studios in affiliation with Appian Means, Malaika Footage, The Wild Lens Collective for Nationwide Geographic Greatest Documentary Movies)

“Torn Aside: Separated at the Border” (HBO, HBO Greatest Documentary Movies in affiliation with Talos Movies)

“VOCES: Porvenir, Texas” (PBS, Latino Public Broadcasting, PBS SoCal)

Greatest Industrial Commercial or Social Consciousness Marketing campaign

Chain of Heroes (Orci Studios)

DIY Women (Orci Studios)

Entre Latinos – “Domingo” (MARCA; AmericaFilmWorks)

Hazte Contar (Telemundo Community, Comcast; Inexperienced Energy Media, Sandblast Productions)

Greatest Music Composition for Movie or TV

Andrés Sanchez Maher, Gus Reyes, and Emilio Acevedo, “Los Espookys” (HBO, HBO in affiliation with Mas Mejor, Antigravico and Broadway Video)

Angélica Negrón, “Unbiased Lens” (PBS collection Unbiased Lens, Nantes Media, LLC)

Joey Newman, “Diary of a Future President” (Disney Plus, I Can & I Will Productions, CBS TV Studios)

Greatest Music Supervision for Movie or TV

Janet Lopez, “Diary of a Future President” (Disney Plus, CBS Tv Studios)

Javier Índice Nuño and Joe Rodriguez, “Los Espookys” (HBO, HBO in affiliation with Mas Mejor, Antigravico and Broadway Video)