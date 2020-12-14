General News

2020 KBS Song Festival Announces 1st Lineup

December 14, 2020
The primary lineup has been unveiled for the 2020 KBS Song Festival!

BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, NCT, Park Jin Younger and Sunmi, Kim Yeon Ja and Seol Woon Do, Jessi and GOT7’s Jackson, SHINee’s Taemin, and Paul Kim are confirmed to take the stage on the occasion.

Hosted by TVXQ‘s Yunho, ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo, and Shin Ye Eun, the 2020 KBS Song Festival can be held on December 18 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

Keep tuned for the following lineup!

