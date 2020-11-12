General News

2020 KBS Song Festival To Be Held Without Audience + Announces Date

November 12, 2020
1 Min Read

The primary items of data in regards to the annual year-end music present KBS Song Festival have been shared!

On November 12, a supply from the occasion shared to Newsen, “2020 KBS Song Festival shall be held on December 18. On account of COVID-19, it can happen with out an viewers this yr.”

The performer lineup and venue are nonetheless being mentioned.

Final yr’s present was held at KINTEX (Korea Worldwide Exhibition Middle) in Ilsan and featured performances by BTS, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, Crimson Velvet, TWICE, GOT7, ITZY, and plenty of extra.

Watch 2019 KBS Song Festival with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.