2020 KBS Song Festival To Be Held Without Audience + Announces Date

The primary items of data in regards to the annual year-end music present KBS Song Festival have been shared!

On November 12, a supply from the occasion shared to Newsen, “2020 KBS Song Festival shall be held on December 18. On account of COVID-19, it can happen with out an viewers this yr.”

The performer lineup and venue are nonetheless being mentioned.

Final yr’s present was held at KINTEX (Korea Worldwide Exhibition Middle) in Ilsan and featured performances by BTS, SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, Crimson Velvet, TWICE, GOT7, ITZY, and plenty of extra.

Watch 2019 KBS Song Festival with English subtitles beneath!

