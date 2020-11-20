2020 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete Winners List

The Latin Grammy Awards passed off on Thursday, Nov. 19 awarding the 12 months’s high artists in Latin music. That includes largely video acceptances and a restricted purple carpet, performers did take the stage and wowed. Among the many highlights: J Balvin (pictured) performing “Rojo” below a sculpture of two fingers coming collectively (the piece weighed 2.6 tons and required two vehicles to move); Karol G delivering “Tusa” backed by al all-female band; Sebastián Yatra, joined by Guaynaa, performing “Chica Excellent” and Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”; Unhealthy Bunny beamed in from San Juan, Puerto Rico to sing “Bichiyal” and “Si Veo A Tu Mamá”; and Anitta placing her spin on Sergio Mendes’ “Mas Que Nada” from her residence metropolis of Río de Janeiro, adopted by her personal “Me Gusta.”
Winners embrace Spanish singer Rosalía, who took residence album of the 12 months final 12 months, and picked up a trio of trophies on Thursday night time: finest city music and finest city fusion efficiency for “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” (each with Ozuna) and finest quick type music video for “TKN,” that includes rapper Travis Scott. Natalia Lafourcade gained album of the 12 months for “Un Canto por México, Vol. 1”; “Contigo” by Alejandro Sanz for report of the 12 months; and music of the 12 months went to Residente for “René.”
The 2020 version of the Latin Grammys additionally launched a finest Reggaeton efficiency cateogory for the primary time. The honour went to Unhealthy Bunny for “Yo Perreo Sola.”
See the complete listing of winners under:
Report of the Yr:
“Contigo” – Alejandro Sanz
Album of the Yr:
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1
Music of the Yr:
“René” – Residente, songwriter
Greatest New Artist:
Mike Bahía
Greatest Pop Vocal Album:
Pausa – Ricky Martin
Greatest Conventional Pop Vocal Album:
Compadres – Andrés Cepeda & Fonseca
Greatest Pop Music:
“TuTu” – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo & Pedro Capó)
Greatest City Fusion/Efficiency:
“Yo x Ti Tu x Mi” – Rosalía & Ozuna
Greatest Reggaeton Efficiency:
“Yo Perreo Sola” – Unhealthy Bunny
Greatest City Music Album:
Colores – J Balvin
Greatest Rap/Hip Hop Music:
“Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” – Residente, songwriter (Residente)
Greatest City Music:
“Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” – Pablo Diaz-Reixa “El Guincho”, Ozuna & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & Ozuna)
Greatest Rock Album:
“Dónde Jugarán Lxs Niñxs?” – Molotov
Greatest Rock Music:
“Biutiful” – Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)
Greatest Pop/Rock Album:
La Conquista del Espacio – Fito Paez
Greatest Pop/Rock Music:
“La Canción de las Bestias” – Fito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez)
Greatest Different Music Album:
Sobrevolando – Cultura Profética
Greatest Different Music:
“En Cantos” – Ismael Cancel, Ile & Natalia Lafourcade, songwriters (Ile & Natalia Lafourcade)
Greatest Salsa Album:
40 – Grupo Area of interest
Greatest Cumbia/Vallenato Album:
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe) – Jorge Celedón & Sergio Luis Rodríguez
Greatest Merengue/Bachata Album:
Ahora – Eddy Herrera
Larimar – Daniel Santacruz
Greatest Conventional Tropical Album:
Ícono – Orquesta Aragón
Greatest Up to date/Tropical Fusion Album:
Cumbiana – Carlos Vives
Greatest Tropical Music:
“Canción Para Rubén” – Rubén Blades & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Rubén Blades)
Greatest Singer-Songwriter Album:
Mesa Para Dos – Kany García
Greatest Ranchero/Mariachi Album:
Hecho en México – Alejandro Fernández
Greatest Banda Album:
Playlist – Chiquis
Greatest Tejano Album:
Dwell In México – La Mafia
Greatest Norteño Album:
Los Tigres del Norte At Folsom Jail – Los Tigres del Norte
Greatest Regional Music:
“Mi Religión” – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)
Greatest Instrumental Album:
Terra – Daniel Minimalia
Greatest People Album:
A Capella – Susana Baca
Greatest Tango Album:
Fuelle y Cuerda – Gustavo Casenave
Greatest Flamenco Album:
Flamenco Son Fronteras – Antonio Rey
Greatest Latin Jazz/Jazz Album:
Puertos: Music from Worldwide Waters – Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra
Greatest Christian Album (Spanish Language):
Soldados – Alex Campos
Greatest Portuguese Language Christian Album:
Reino – Aline Barros
Greatest Portuguese Language Up to date Pop Album:
Apká! – Céu
Greatest Portuguese Language Rock or Different Album:
Amarelo – Emicida
Greatest Samba/Pagode Album:
Samba Jazz De Raiz, Claudio Jorge 70 – Cláudio Jorge
Greatest MPB (Musica Standard Brasileira) Album:
Belo Horizonte – Toninho Horta & Orquestra Fantasma
Greatest Sertaneja Music Album:
Origens [Ao Vivo Em Sete Lagoas, Brazil / 2019] – Paula Fernandes
Greatest Portuguese Language Roots Album
Veia Nordestina – Mariana Aydar
Greatest Portuguese Language Music:
“Abricó-De-Macaco” — Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)
Greatest Latin Kids’s Album:
Canta y Juega – Tina Youngsters
Greatest Classical Album:
Everlasting Gratitude – Paulina Leisring & Domingo Pagliuca; Samuel Pilafian, album producer
Greatest Classical Up to date Composition:
“Sacre” – Carlos Fernando López & José Valentino, composers (Carlos Fernando López)
Greatest Association:
“La Flor de la Canela” – Lorenzo Ferrero, arranger (Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra)
Greatest Recording Bundle:
Soy Puro Teatro – Homenaje a La Lupe – Pedro Fajardo, artwork director (Mariaca Semprún)
Greatest Engineered Album
3:33 – Daniel Bitrán Arizpe, Daniel Dávila, Justin Moshkevich, George Noriega, Erick Roman, Paul Rubinstein & JC Vertti, engineers; Miles Comaskey, Najeeb Jones & Tony Maserati, mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Debi Nova)
Producer of the Yr:
Andrés Torres, Mauricio Rengifo
Greatest Brief Type Music Video:
“TKN” – Rosalía & Travis Scott / Nicolás Méndez aka CANADA, video director; Oscar Romagosa & Laura Serra Estorch, video producers
Greatest Lengthy Type Music Video:
El Mundo Perdido de Cumbiana – Carlos Vives / Carlos Felipe Montoya, video director; Isabel Cristina Vásquez, video producer
