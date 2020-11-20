2020 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete Winners List

The Latin Grammy Awards passed off on Thursday, Nov. 19 awarding the 12 months’s high artists in Latin music. That includes largely video acceptances and a restricted purple carpet, performers did take the stage and wowed. Among the many highlights: J Balvin (pictured) performing “Rojo” below a sculpture of two fingers coming collectively (the piece weighed 2.6 tons and required two vehicles to move); Karol G delivering “Tusa” backed by al all-female band; Sebastián Yatra, joined by Guaynaa, performing “Chica Excellent” and Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”; Unhealthy Bunny beamed in from San Juan, Puerto Rico to sing “Bichiyal” and “Si Veo A Tu Mamá”; and Anitta placing her spin on Sergio Mendes’ “Mas Que Nada” from her residence metropolis of Río de Janeiro, adopted by her personal “Me Gusta.”

Winners embrace Spanish singer Rosalía, who took residence album of the 12 months final 12 months, and picked up a trio of trophies on Thursday night time: finest city music and finest city fusion efficiency for “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” (each with Ozuna) and finest quick type music video for “TKN,” that includes rapper Travis Scott. Natalia Lafourcade gained album of the 12 months for “Un Canto por México, Vol. 1”; “Contigo” by Alejandro Sanz for report of the 12 months; and music of the 12 months went to Residente for “René.”

The 2020 version of the Latin Grammys additionally launched a finest Reggaeton efficiency cateogory for the primary time. The honour went to Unhealthy Bunny for “Yo Perreo Sola.”

See the complete listing of winners under:

Report of the Yr:

“Contigo” – Alejandro Sanz

Album of the Yr:

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1

Music of the Yr:

“René” – Residente, songwriter

Greatest New Artist:

Mike Bahía

Greatest Pop Vocal Album:

Pausa – Ricky Martin

Greatest Conventional Pop Vocal Album:

Compadres – Andrés Cepeda & Fonseca

Greatest Pop Music:

“TuTu” – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo & Pedro Capó)

Greatest City Fusion/Efficiency:

“Yo x Ti Tu x Mi” – Rosalía & Ozuna

Greatest Reggaeton Efficiency:

“Yo Perreo Sola” – Unhealthy Bunny

Greatest City Music Album:

Colores – J Balvin

Greatest Rap/Hip Hop Music:

“Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe” – Residente, songwriter (Residente)

Greatest City Music:

“Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” – Pablo Diaz-Reixa “El Guincho”, Ozuna & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & Ozuna)

Greatest Rock Album:

“Dónde Jugarán Lxs Niñxs?” – Molotov

Greatest Rock Music:

“Biutiful” – Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

Greatest Pop/Rock Album:

La Conquista del Espacio – Fito Paez

Greatest Pop/Rock Music:

“La Canción de las Bestias” – Fito Páez, songwriter (Fito Páez)

Greatest Different Music Album:

Sobrevolando – Cultura Profética

Greatest Different Music:

“En Cantos” – Ismael Cancel, Ile & Natalia Lafourcade, songwriters (Ile & Natalia Lafourcade)

Greatest Salsa Album:

40 – Grupo Area of interest

Greatest Cumbia/Vallenato Album:

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe) – Jorge Celedón & Sergio Luis Rodríguez

Greatest Merengue/Bachata Album:

Ahora – Eddy Herrera

Larimar – Daniel Santacruz

Greatest Conventional Tropical Album:

Ícono – Orquesta Aragón

Greatest Up to date/Tropical Fusion Album:

Cumbiana – Carlos Vives

Greatest Tropical Music:

“Canción Para Rubén” – Rubén Blades & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Rubén Blades)

Greatest Singer-Songwriter Album:

Mesa Para Dos – Kany García

Greatest Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Hecho en México – Alejandro Fernández

Greatest Banda Album:

Playlist – Chiquis

Greatest Tejano Album:

Dwell In México – La Mafia

Greatest Norteño Album:

Los Tigres del Norte At Folsom Jail – Los Tigres del Norte

Greatest Regional Music:

“Mi Religión” – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)

Greatest Instrumental Album:

Terra – Daniel Minimalia

Greatest People Album:

A Capella – Susana Baca

Greatest Tango Album:

Fuelle y Cuerda – Gustavo Casenave

Greatest Flamenco Album:

Flamenco Son Fronteras – Antonio Rey

Greatest Latin Jazz/Jazz Album:

Puertos: Music from Worldwide Waters – Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra

Greatest Christian Album (Spanish Language):

Soldados – Alex Campos

Greatest Portuguese Language Christian Album:

Reino – Aline Barros

Greatest Portuguese Language Up to date Pop Album:

Apká! – Céu

Greatest Portuguese Language Rock or Different Album:

Amarelo – Emicida

Greatest Samba/Pagode Album:

Samba Jazz De Raiz, Claudio Jorge 70 – Cláudio Jorge

Greatest MPB (Musica Standard Brasileira) Album:

Belo Horizonte – Toninho Horta & Orquestra Fantasma

Greatest Sertaneja Music Album:

Origens [Ao Vivo Em Sete Lagoas, Brazil / 2019] – Paula Fernandes

Greatest Portuguese Language Roots Album

Veia Nordestina – Mariana Aydar

Greatest Portuguese Language Music:

“Abricó-De-Macaco” — Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)

Greatest Latin Kids’s Album:

Canta y Juega – Tina Youngsters

Greatest Classical Album:

Everlasting Gratitude – Paulina Leisring & Domingo Pagliuca; Samuel Pilafian, album producer

Greatest Classical Up to date Composition:

“Sacre” – Carlos Fernando López & José Valentino, composers (Carlos Fernando López)

Greatest Association:

“La Flor de la Canela” – Lorenzo Ferrero, arranger (Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra)

Greatest Recording Bundle:

Soy Puro Teatro – Homenaje a La Lupe – Pedro Fajardo, artwork director (Mariaca Semprún)

Greatest Engineered Album

3:33 – Daniel Bitrán Arizpe, Daniel Dávila, Justin Moshkevich, George Noriega, Erick Roman, Paul Rubinstein & JC Vertti, engineers; Miles Comaskey, Najeeb Jones & Tony Maserati, mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Debi Nova)

Producer of the Yr:

Andrés Torres, Mauricio Rengifo

Greatest Brief Type Music Video:

“TKN” – Rosalía & Travis Scott / Nicolás Méndez aka CANADA, video director; Oscar Romagosa & Laura Serra Estorch, video producers

Greatest Lengthy Type Music Video:

El Mundo Perdido de Cumbiana – Carlos Vives / Carlos Felipe Montoya, video director; Isabel Cristina Vásquez, video producer