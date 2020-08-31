2020 Lotte Duty Free Family Concert Reveals Lineup Of BTS, GFRIEND, TXT, And More

Lotte Duty Free has introduced plans for an thrilling live performance!

On August 31, Lotte Duty Free launched a teaser for his or her upcoming 30th Lotte Duty Free Family Concert.

?The 30th Lotte Duty Free Ontact Family Concert!

The 30th Lotte Duty Free Ontact Family Concert!

Forged:BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Hwang Chi Yeul, GFRIEND, Lee Hyun

Date:9/27 5PM (KST)

The live performance will probably be held on September 27 at 5 p.m. KST and can function a lineup that features BTS, TXT, Hwang Chi Yeol, GFRIEND, and Lee Hyun. The occasion will probably be filmed prematurely, and broadcasted on-line with subtitles obtainable in six languages together with Korean, English, Chinese language, and Vietnamese.

The Family Concert collection first started in 2006 and though large plans have been made for this yr to rejoice Lotte Duty Free’s 40th anniversary, they have been canceled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. As an alternative, the live performance will probably be held on-line to succeed in a wider world viewers.

Viewing will probably be obtainable by logging in to the Lotte Duty Free web site and making use of for the occasion. All candidates are set to obtain an entry code for the live performance after September 23.

