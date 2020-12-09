2020 MAMA Accused Of Poor Treatment Of Singers Compared To Actors, Rep Responds

The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2020 MAMA) has come beneath hearth for the way in which idols have been handled backstage on the ceremony.

CJ ENM held the 2020 MAMA ceremony on December 6 with out an viewers current. Questions in regards to the remedy of artists on the occasion started to unfold on-line the subsequent day, because it appeared that there had been a distinction between what was supplied behind the scenes for the actors who have been presenting awards and the idols who carried out and obtained awards.

On December 8, Dispatch launched a report which described that the actors who took half within the ceremony as award presenters had been given ready rooms and refreshments backstage. It’s reported that solely two idol groups obtained ready rooms, and the others waited in an outside parking zone. Restrooms for these artists are stated to have been transportable bathrooms outdoors, and a few idols rented different lodging close by moderately than have to take a seat of their vehicles.

A supply who works with one idol group said, “Most singers have dangerous backs. It’s very laborious for them to take a seat for a very long time in a automotive.” They continued, “Some singers rented separate lodging and waited there.”

Dispatch reviews that actors ate from the catering supplied to them outdoors their ready rooms, whereas idols ate meals of their vehicles. One other supply that works with idols said, “We have been instructed [by CJ] about easy methods to use the constructing’s cafeteria. We determined it could be higher to eat within the automotive.” They added, “We discovered that there had been catering once we noticed the photographs uploaded by actors.”

A supply from 2020 MAMA spoke with No Lower Information on December 8. They said that whereas it could have been good to have supplied separate areas for everybody, they needed to comply with rules to forestall the unfold of COVID-19. “We’re a music present and there’s completely no cause that we’d deal with singers [negligently],” they said.

The outlet reviews that the consultant of 2020 MAMA described that the ceremony’s venue Contents World in Paju continues to be beneath building and so there have been solely two buildings that could possibly be used. The buildings have been getting used for the photograph wall and the ceremony itself, and likewise there was a restrict to the variety of folks they might have within the house.

The supply said, “The artists [singers] waited individually of their autos and went to the constructing when it was their flip. They waited in a ready space there after which made their look. The presenters [actors] waited on the ‘I-LAND’ set earlier than showing.” They said that it took about 5 minutes to get there from the “I-LAND” set by automotive and likewise stated, “Catering was supplied for each.”

The supply went on to say that the singers and presenters had been grouped individually like this as a result of the singers had already pre-recorded their performances they usually didn’t have to rehearse on the venue or rehearse their acceptance speeches. “Then again, it was totally different for the presenters as that they had not visited the venue earlier than and they also wanted to rehearse, they usually additionally needed to change into conversant in the script,” the supply stated. “With the presenters, there have been fewer folks and so we have been capable of comply with prevention rules.”

