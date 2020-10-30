2020 MAMA Announces Nominees + Voting Begins

The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards are coming!

On October 29, the nominations have been introduced for this yr’s awards present.

This yr’s ceremony will happen in Korea on December 6 at 6 p.m. KST.

The factors for the ultimate winners are as follows:

Artist of the 12 months and Artist Class Awards – 30% official votes, 30% choose panel, 20% digital tune gross sales, 20% bodily album gross sales

Tune of the 12 months and Tune Style Class Awards – 20% official votes, 40% choose panel, 30% digital tune gross sales, 10% bodily album gross sales

Album of the 12 months – 40% choose panel, 60% bodily album gross sales

Worldwide Icon of the 12 months, Worldwide Followers’ Selection Prime 10 – 60% official votes, 20% social media votes, 20% world music video views

Finest Music Video – 70% choose panel, 30% world music video views

To be able to be eligible, the music should have been launched between October 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020.

Voting will happen on-line right here by way of December 5 at 11:59 p.m. KST.

The nominees are as follows:

Finest New Male Artist

CRAVITY

MCND

TOO

TREASURE

WEi

Finest New Feminine Artist

cignature

Natty

SECRET NUMBER

Weeekly

woo!ah!

Finest Male Artist

Finest Feminine Artist

Finest Male Group

Finest Feminine Group

Finest Dance Efficiency Male Group

ATEEZ – “INCEPTION”

EXO – “Obsession”

NCT 127 – “Kick It”

TXT – “Can’t You See Me?”

BTS – “Dynamite”

SEVENTEEN – “Left & Proper”

Finest Dance Efficiency Feminine Group

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”

ITZY – “WANNABE”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

Pink Velvet – “Psycho”

IZ*ONE – “Secret Story of the Swan”

Oh My Woman – “Nonstop”

Finest Dance Efficiency Solo

Kang Daniel – “Who U Are”

Sunmi – “pporappippam”

Jessi – “NUNU NANA”

Taemin – “Legal”

Hwasa – “Maria”

Finest Vocal Efficiency Group

WINNER – “Maintain”

Noel – “Late Night time”

NU’EST – “I’m in Hassle”

Davichi – “Expensive.”

MAMAMOO – “HIP”

Finest Vocal Efficiency Solo

Baek Yerin – “Sq. (2017)”

Baekhyun – “Sweet”

IU – “Blueming”

Jung Seung Hwan – “My Christmas want”

Taeyeon – “Spark”

Finest Band Efficiency

DAY6 – “Zombie”

M.C the MAX – “BLOOM”

N.Flying – “Oh actually.”

LEENALCHI – “Tiger is Coming”

HYUKOH – “Assist”

Finest Hip Hop & City Music

Giriboy – “Eul” (Feat. BIG Naughty)

YUMDDA – “Amanda” (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Lee Hello – “Holo”

Zico – “Any tune”

CHANGMO – “METEOR”

Finest OST

Gaho – “Begin” (“Itaewon Class”)

Baek Yerin – “Right here I Am Once more” (“Crash Touchdown On You”)

Sandeul – “Barely Tipsy” (“She is My Sort”)

Pleasure – “Introduce me a great individual” (“Hospital Playlist”)

Jo Jung Suk – “Aloha” (“Hospital Playlist”)

Finest Collaboration

Park Jin Younger – “When We Disco” (Duet with Sunmi)

BOL4 – “Leo” (Feat. Baekhyun)

Sung Si Kyung & IU – “First Winter”

IU – “eight” (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

Zico – “Summer time Hate” (Feat. Rain)

Tune of the 12 months

(Nominees for the tune style classes are mechanically nominated.)

ATEEZ – “INCEPTION”

Baekhyun – “Sweet”

Baek Yerin – “Right here I Am Once more” (“Crash Touchdown On You”)

Baek Yerin – “Sq. (2017)”

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”

BOL4 – “Leo” (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – “Dynamite”

CHANGMO – “METEOR”

Davichi – “Expensive.”

DAY6 – “Zombie”

EXO – “Obsession”

Gaho – “Begin” (“Itaewon Class”)

Giriboy – “Eul” (Feat. BIG Naughty)

Hwasa – “Maria”

HYUKOH – “Assist”

ITZY – “WANNABE”

IU – “Blueming”

IU – “eight” (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

IZ*ONE – “Secret Story of the Swan”

Jessi – “NUNU NANA”

Jo Jung Suk – “Aloha” (“Hospital Playlist”)

Pleasure – “Introduce me a great individual” (“Hospital Playlist”)

Jung Seung Hwan – “My Christmas want”

Kang Daniel – “Who U Are”

Lee Hello – “Holo”

LEENALCHI – “Tiger is Coming”

M.C the MAX – “BLOOM”

MAMAMOO – “HIP”

N.Flying – “Oh actually.”

NCT 127 – “Kick It”

Noel – “Late Night time”

NU’EST – “I’m in Hassle”

Oh My Woman – “Nonstop”

Park Jin Younger – “When We Disco” (Duet with Sunmi)

Pink Velvet – “Psycho”

Sandeul – “Barely Tipsy” (“She is My Sort”)

SEVENTEEN – “Left & Proper”

Sung Si Kyung & IU – “First Winter”

Sunmi – “pporappippam”

Taemin – “Legal”

Taeyeon – “Spark”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

TXT – “Can’t You See Me?”

WINNER – “Maintain”

YUMDDA – “Amanda” (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Zico – “Any tune”

Zico – “Summer time Hate” (Feat. Rain)

Artist of the 12 months

(Nominees for the artist classes are mechanically nominated.)

Baekhyun

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chungha

cignature

CRAVITY

EXO

GOT7

Hwasa

IU

IZ*ONE

Kang Daniel

MAMAMOO

MCND

MONSTA X

Natty

NCT

Oh My Woman

Park Jin Younger

Pink Velvet

SECRET NUMBER

SEVENTEEN

Sunmi

Taemin

Taeyeon

TOO

TREASURE

TWICE

Weeekly

WEi

woo!ah!

Zico

Worldwide Followers’ Selection Prime 10

(Nominees for the artist/style classes, excluding Finest OST and Finest Collaboration, are mechanically nominated. If each a person artist and his/her group is eligible, then solely the group is nominated.)