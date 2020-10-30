2020 MAMA Announces Nominees + Voting Begins

The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards are coming!
On October 29, the nominations have been introduced for this yr’s awards present.
This yr’s ceremony will happen in Korea on December 6 at 6 p.m. KST.
The factors for the ultimate winners are as follows:
- Artist of the 12 months and Artist Class Awards – 30% official votes, 30% choose panel, 20% digital tune gross sales, 20% bodily album gross sales
- Tune of the 12 months and Tune Style Class Awards – 20% official votes, 40% choose panel, 30% digital tune gross sales, 10% bodily album gross sales
- Album of the 12 months – 40% choose panel, 60% bodily album gross sales
- Worldwide Icon of the 12 months, Worldwide Followers’ Selection Prime 10 – 60% official votes, 20% social media votes, 20% world music video views
- Finest Music Video – 70% choose panel, 30% world music video views
To be able to be eligible, the music should have been launched between October 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020.
Voting will happen on-line right here by way of December 5 at 11:59 p.m. KST.
The nominees are as follows:
Finest New Male Artist
- CRAVITY
- MCND
- TOO
- TREASURE
- WEi
Finest New Feminine Artist
- cignature
- Natty
- SECRET NUMBER
- Weeekly
- woo!ah!
Finest Male Artist
Finest Feminine Artist
Finest Male Group
Finest Feminine Group
Finest Dance Efficiency Male Group
- ATEEZ – “INCEPTION”
- EXO – “Obsession”
- NCT 127 – “Kick It”
- TXT – “Can’t You See Me?”
- BTS – “Dynamite”
- SEVENTEEN – “Left & Proper”
Finest Dance Efficiency Feminine Group
- BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”
- ITZY – “WANNABE”
- TWICE – “MORE & MORE”
- Pink Velvet – “Psycho”
- IZ*ONE – “Secret Story of the Swan”
- Oh My Woman – “Nonstop”
Finest Dance Efficiency Solo
- Kang Daniel – “Who U Are”
- Sunmi – “pporappippam”
- Jessi – “NUNU NANA”
- Taemin – “Legal”
- Hwasa – “Maria”
Finest Vocal Efficiency Group
- WINNER – “Maintain”
- Noel – “Late Night time”
- NU’EST – “I’m in Hassle”
- Davichi – “Expensive.”
- MAMAMOO – “HIP”
Finest Vocal Efficiency Solo
- Baek Yerin – “Sq. (2017)”
- Baekhyun – “Sweet”
- IU – “Blueming”
- Jung Seung Hwan – “My Christmas want”
- Taeyeon – “Spark”
Finest Band Efficiency
- DAY6 – “Zombie”
- M.C the MAX – “BLOOM”
- N.Flying – “Oh actually.”
- LEENALCHI – “Tiger is Coming”
- HYUKOH – “Assist”
Finest Hip Hop & City Music
- Giriboy – “Eul” (Feat. BIG Naughty)
- YUMDDA – “Amanda” (Feat. Simon Dominic)
- Lee Hello – “Holo”
- Zico – “Any tune”
- CHANGMO – “METEOR”
Finest OST
- Gaho – “Begin” (“Itaewon Class”)
- Baek Yerin – “Right here I Am Once more” (“Crash Touchdown On You”)
- Sandeul – “Barely Tipsy” (“She is My Sort”)
- Pleasure – “Introduce me a great individual” (“Hospital Playlist”)
- Jo Jung Suk – “Aloha” (“Hospital Playlist”)
Finest Collaboration
- Park Jin Younger – “When We Disco” (Duet with Sunmi)
- BOL4 – “Leo” (Feat. Baekhyun)
- Sung Si Kyung & IU – “First Winter”
- IU – “eight” (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
- Zico – “Summer time Hate” (Feat. Rain)
Tune of the 12 months
(Nominees for the tune style classes are mechanically nominated.)
- ATEEZ – “INCEPTION”
- Baekhyun – “Sweet”
- Baek Yerin – “Right here I Am Once more” (“Crash Touchdown On You”)
- Baek Yerin – “Sq. (2017)”
- BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”
- BOL4 – “Leo” (Feat. Baekhyun)
- BTS – “Dynamite”
- CHANGMO – “METEOR”
- Davichi – “Expensive.”
- DAY6 – “Zombie”
- EXO – “Obsession”
- Gaho – “Begin” (“Itaewon Class”)
- Giriboy – “Eul” (Feat. BIG Naughty)
- Hwasa – “Maria”
- HYUKOH – “Assist”
- ITZY – “WANNABE”
- IU – “Blueming”
- IU – “eight” (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
- IZ*ONE – “Secret Story of the Swan”
- Jessi – “NUNU NANA”
- Jo Jung Suk – “Aloha” (“Hospital Playlist”)
- Pleasure – “Introduce me a great individual” (“Hospital Playlist”)
- Jung Seung Hwan – “My Christmas want”
- Kang Daniel – “Who U Are”
- Lee Hello – “Holo”
- LEENALCHI – “Tiger is Coming”
- M.C the MAX – “BLOOM”
- MAMAMOO – “HIP”
- N.Flying – “Oh actually.”
- NCT 127 – “Kick It”
- Noel – “Late Night time”
- NU’EST – “I’m in Hassle”
- Oh My Woman – “Nonstop”
- Park Jin Younger – “When We Disco” (Duet with Sunmi)
- Pink Velvet – “Psycho”
- Sandeul – “Barely Tipsy” (“She is My Sort”)
- SEVENTEEN – “Left & Proper”
- Sung Si Kyung & IU – “First Winter”
- Sunmi – “pporappippam”
- Taemin – “Legal”
- Taeyeon – “Spark”
- TWICE – “MORE & MORE”
- TXT – “Can’t You See Me?”
- WINNER – “Maintain”
- YUMDDA – “Amanda” (Feat. Simon Dominic)
- Zico – “Any tune”
- Zico – “Summer time Hate” (Feat. Rain)
Artist of the 12 months
(Nominees for the artist classes are mechanically nominated.)
- Baekhyun
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chungha
- cignature
- CRAVITY
- EXO
- GOT7
- Hwasa
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Kang Daniel
- MAMAMOO
- MCND
- MONSTA X
- Natty
- NCT
- Oh My Woman
- Park Jin Younger
- Pink Velvet
- SECRET NUMBER
- SEVENTEEN
- Sunmi
- Taemin
- Taeyeon
- TOO
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- Weeekly
- WEi
- woo!ah!
- Zico
Worldwide Followers’ Selection Prime 10
(Nominees for the artist/style classes, excluding Finest OST and Finest Collaboration, are mechanically nominated. If each a person artist and his/her group is eligible, then solely the group is nominated.)
- ATEEZ
- Baek Yerin
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- CHANGMO
- Chungha
- cignature
- CRAVITY
- Davichi
- DAY6
- EXO
- Giriboy
- GOT7
- HYUKOH
- ITZY
- IU
- IZ*ONE
- Jessi
- Jung Seung Hwan
- Kang Daniel
- Lee Hello – “Holo”
- LEENALCHI
- MAMAMOO
- MCND
- M.C the MAX
- MONSTA X
- Natty
- NCT
- N.Flying
- Noel
- NU’EST
- Oh My Woman
- Park Jin Younger
- Pink Velvet
- SECRET NUMBER
- SEVENTEEN
- Sunmi
- Taemin
- Taeyeon
- TOO
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- TXT
- Weeekly
- WEi
- WINNER
- woo!ah!
- YUMDDA
- Zico
