2020 MAMA Announces Special Collab Cover Performance By Jessi And MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Jessi and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa shall be teaming up for an thrilling collaboration efficiency on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)!

On December 5, the upcoming award ceremony introduced that the 2 singers, who not too long ago turned bandmates for a quick time within the “How Do You Play?” challenge group Refund Sisters, can be becoming a member of forces for a singular cowl.

For his or her particular efficiency, Jessi and Hwasa shall be reinterpreting Rain’s smash hit “Gang,” which went viral this 12 months after turning into a well-liked meme and galvanizing numerous parodies.

The 2020 MAMA will air on December 6 at 6 p.m. KST. Take a look at the lineup of confirmed performing artists right here!

Are you excited for Jessi and Hwasa’s collab cowl of “Gang”?

