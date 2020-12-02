2020 MAMA Announces Star-Studded Presenter Lineup

2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2020 MAMA) has introduced the presenter lineup!

It was introduced on December 1 that Lee Jung Jae, Park Website positioning Joon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Im Soo Jung, Lee Da Hee, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, Park Ha Solar, Jeon Hye Jin, Ladies’ Technology’s Sooyoung, Kang Han Na, Go Bo Gyeol, Gong Myung, Kim Ji Suk, Park Gyu Younger, Bae Jung Nam, Byun Woo Seok, Yang Kyung Received, Yoon Park, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Solar Bin, Lee Yoo Bi, Im Soo Hyang, Jung Moon Sung, Joo Woo Jae, and Hwang In Yeob shall be in attendance on the upcoming ceremony to current awards.

2020 MAMA shall be held on December 6 and shall be hosted by Music Joong Ki. The performer lineup confirmed to this point contains BTS, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, NCT, IZ*ONE, GOT7, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, TXT, TREASURE, Oh My Woman, The Boyz, Stray Youngsters, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, and ENHYPEN.

Which presenters are you trying ahead to seeing?

