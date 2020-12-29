2020 MBC Music Festival Announces Performer Lineup

The 2020 MBC Music Festival has revealed a star-studded lineup for its year-end occasion!

The lineup consists of NCT, MAMAMOO, Uhm Jung Hwa, GOT7, ITZY, Stray Children, TWICE, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, Norazo, The Boyz, Second Aunt Kim DaVi (Kim Shin Younger), MONSTA X, (G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, aespa, Oh My Lady, LOONA, High 4 of the “Folks of Trot,” Lim Younger Woong, Paul Kim, Jessi, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa.

The pageant will even function Park Jin Younger and Rain, who can be performing their new monitor for the primary time. As well as, Tune Ga In and Henry will get collectively for a particular efficiency.

Refund Sisters—the chart-topping venture group consisting of Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwasa, and Uhm Jung Hwa—have been beforehand confirmed to be performing on the occasion. Nonetheless, Lee Hyori can be absent from the pageant because of the worsening state of affairs of the pandemic. The remaining three members will nonetheless be in attendance.

Hosted by Women’ Era’s YoonA, Jang Sung Kyu, and Kim Seon Ho, the 2020 MBC Music Festival will happen on December 31 at 9 p.m. KST and can be accessible to look at on Viki right here.

Within the meantime, watch the 2019 MBC Music Festival beneath!

