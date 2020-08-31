2020 MTV VMA’s Winners List

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are kicking off on Sunday, trying just a little completely different than ordinary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As a substitute of happening at a packed Barclays Middle, artists are taking the stage in audience-less places round New York Metropolis to stick to social distancing pointers. These performers embody BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma with CNCO and Girl Gaga with Ariana Grande. “Hustlers” star Keke Palmer will take internet hosting duties.

Thanks largely to their hit collaboration “Rain on Me,” Gaga and Grande lead the nominations with 9, together with tune of the yr and artist of the yr for Gaga. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd comply with with six nominations, with the latter additionally being nominated for artist of the yr. DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Submit Malone are additionally up for artist of the yr. Nominees for video of the yr are Eilish (“The whole lot I Wished”), Eminem with Juice WRLD (“Godzilla”), Future with Drake (“Life Is Good”), Gaga with Grande (“Rain on Me”), Taylor Swift (“The Man”) and The Weeknd (“Blinding Lights”).

This yr’s distinctive present additionally sees two lockdown-specific classes: greatest music video from residence and greatest quarantine efficiency, reflecting the emphasis on livestreaming versus dwell live shows because the coronavirus pandemic unfold (you’ll be able to watch all of the nominees for greatest quarantine efficiency right here).

Along with MTV, the VMAs are additionally being simulcast throughout 11 different ViacomCBS manufacturers for the primary time. See all of the nominees beneath, up to date dwell as winners are introduced.

BEST Okay-POP

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Collectively – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Crimson Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Leisure

BEST GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer season

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Combine

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” (WINNER)

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Variety Of Catastrophe”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Evening”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time

twenty one pilots – “Degree of Concern”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “every thing i needed”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Girl Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Girl Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Submit Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “every thing i needed”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Girl Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Submit Malone – “Circles”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Caught with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Unhealthy Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Lovely Individuals”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Girl Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Introduced by Chime Banking

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You have to be unhappy”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Girl Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Field”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST ROCK

blink-182 – “Joyful Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Expensive Future Self (Arms Up)”

Inexperienced Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Warning”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Unhealthy Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer season Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the nice women go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Child – “The Larger Image”

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Information

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer season – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Caught with U”

blink-182 – “Joyful Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Larger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Degree of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Promenade-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Dwelling

DJ D-Good – Membership MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Live performance Collection

Girl Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Collectively At Dwelling

Submit Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Begin Now”

Harry Types – “Adore You”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer season – “Outdated Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the nice women go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

Girl Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Bodily”

Harry Types – “Adore You”

Miley Cyrus – “Mom’s Daughter”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “all the nice women go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Dua Lipa – “Bodily”

Harry Types – “Adore You”

Girl Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On”

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Bodily”

Girl Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Imagine the Means We Movement”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Miley Cyrus – “Mom’s Daughter”

ROSALÍA – “A Palé”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

BLACKPINK “How You Like That”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Coronary heart”

Harry Types –“Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Child ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”

SAINt JHN – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Faucet In”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”