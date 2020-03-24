2020 Netflix Schedule: Premiere Dates For New And Returning TV Shows

Depart a Remark
Regardless of the brand new and impending arrivals of such powerhouse streaming providers as Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock, the world of high quality streaming media nonetheless belongs squarely to Netflix, and the corporate is displaying no indicators of backing down from strain. In actual fact, 2020 will probably be one other breakthrough 12 months for Netflix, with a slew of big-budget reveals to enrich its rising variety of less-pricy initiatives.
With follow-up seasons to fashionable reveals similar to Stranger Issues and 13 Causes Why, 2020 goes to be an enormous 12 months for Netflix, which may also enhance up its function facet with Eddie Murphy’s long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop 4 and different noteworthy acquisitions. Mix these with a lot of big-named comedy specials, killer docu-series and franchise-connecting animated sequence, and there could be little time to give attention to different streaming providers in 2020.
Try our month-to-month rundown beneath, noting that every one launch occasions are at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT), and that every one model new sequence will probably be listed in ALL CAPS.
January 2020 Netflix Premieres
To kick off the brand new 12 months, Netflix is bringing the ultimate seasons for 2 of its fashionable reveals: the long-running BoJack Horseman, which is able to wrap up the ultimate episodes of Season 6, and Anne with an E, which was just lately cancelled forward of its Season Three premiere. However these aren’t the one ones on the market, after all, so try what else is coming.
Wednesday, January 1
THE CIRCLE
MESSIAH
NISMAN: THE PROSECUTOR, THE PRESIDENT AND THE SPY
SPINNING OUT
Thursday, January 2
THIEVES OF THE WOOD
Friday, January 3
Anne with an E Season 3
Saturday, January 4
DRACULA
GO! GO! CORY CARSON
Wednesday, January 8
CHEER
Friday, January 10
AJ AND THE QUEEN
MEDICAL POLICE
GIRI/HAJI
JAMTARA: SABKA NUMBER AYEGA
Harvey Ladies Ceaselessly! Season 4
The Inbestigators Season 2
Zumbo’s Simply Desserts Season 2
Monday, January 13
THE HEALING POWERS OF DUDE
Tuesday, January 14
KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS
LESLIE JONES: TIME MACHINE
Wednesday, January 15
Grace & Frankie Season 6
KILLER INSIDE: THE MIND OF AARON HERNANDEZ
Friday, January 17
Intercourse Training Season 2
Hip Hop Evolution Season 4
ARES
NAILED IT! GERMANY
Monday, January 20
Household Reunion Half 2
Tuesday, January 21
FORTUNE FEIMSTER: SWEET & SALTY
Jim Henson’s Phrase Occasion Season 4
Wednesday, January 22
PANDEMIC: HOW TO PREVENT AN OUTBREAK
Thursday, January 23
GHOST BRIDE
OCTOBER FACTION
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Half 2
Friday, January 24
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 Half 1
The Ranch Season Four Half 2
RISE OF EMPIRES: OTTOMAN
Tuesday, January 28
ALEX FERNÁNDEZ: EL MEJOR COMEDIANTE DEL MUNDO
Wednesday, January 29
NEXT IN FASHION
NIGHT ON EARTH
OMNISCIENT
Thursday, January 30
AINORI LOVE WAGON: AFRICAN JOURNEY
THE STRANGER
Friday, January 31
BoJack Horseman Season 6 Half 2
RAGNAROK
Diablero Season 2
I Am a Killer Season 2
LUNA NERA
February 2020 Netflix Premieres
February is often one of many poorest months for giant display screen fare, with climate points additionally enjoying into the the reason why it is usually higher to only sit again on the sofa and stream. Netflix will little question have prospects glued to their seats when February begins, with the long-awaited debut of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s masterpiece comedian sequence Locke & Key debuting after a nine-year multimedia wrestle.
Tuesday, February 4
TOM PAPA: YOU’RE DOING GREAT
Wednesday, February 5
THE PHARMACIST
THEY’VE GOTTA HAVE US
Thursday, February 6
CAGASTER OF AN INSECT CAGE
Friday, February 7
Dreamworks Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2
LOCKE & KEY
MY HOLO LOVE
Sunday, February 9
THE EPIC TALES OF CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: EPIC CHOICE-O-RAMA
Thursday, February 13
Narcos: Mexico Season 2
LOVE IS BLIND
Friday, February 14
Cable Ladies Season 5 Half 1
Wednesday, February 19
The Chef Present Season 3
Thursday, February 27
FOLLOWERS
Thursday, February 20
SPECTROS
Friday, February 21
GENTEFIED
GLITCH TECHS
BABIES
PUERTA 7
HYENA
Tuesday, February 25
PETE DAVIDSON: ALIVE FROM NEW YORK
Wednesday, February 26
I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS
THE TRIALS OF GABRIEL FERNANDEZ
Thursday, February 27
Altered Carbon Season 2
FOLLOWERS
Friday, February 28
Babylon Berlin Season 3
At all times a Witch Season 2
Formulation 1: Drive to Survive Season 2
QUEEN SONO
RESTAURANTS ON THE EDGE
AMIT TANDON: FAMILY TANDONCIES
UNSTOPPABLE
TOY BOY
March 2020 Netflix Premieres
Tuesday, March 3
TAYLOR TOMLINSON: QUARTER-LIFE CRISIS
Thursday, March 5
Castlevania Season 3
Friday, March 6
Paradise PD Season 2
The Protector Season 3
Ugly Scrumptious Season 2
Tuesday, March 10
CARMEN SANDIEGO: TO STEAL OR NOT TO STEAL
MARC MARON: END TIMES FUN
Wednesday, March 11
Soiled Cash Season 2
On My Block Season 3
Thursday, March 12
HOSPITAL PLAYLIST
Friday, March 13
Kingdom Season 2
Elite Season 3
100 HUMANS
BLOODRIDE
VALHALLA MURDERS
WOMEN OF THE NIGHT
BEASTARS
Monday, March 16
The Boss Child: Again In Enterprise Season 3
Tuesday, March 17
BERT KREISCHER: HEY BIG BOY
SHAUN THE SHEEP: ADVENTURES FROM MOSSY BOTTOM
Thursday, March 19
ALTERED CARBON: RESLEEVED
FEEL GOOD
Friday, March 20
Archibald’s Subsequent Massive Factor Season 2
SELF MADE: INSPIRED BY THE LIFE OF MADAM C.J. WALKER
TIGER KING
LETTER FOR THE KING
Monday, March 23
FREUD
SOL LEVANTE
Thursday, March 26
7Seeds Season 2
UNORTHODOX
Friday, March 27
Ozark Season 3
Automobile Masters: Rags To Riches Season 2
DREAMWORKS DRAGONS: RIDERS RESCUE: HUNT FOR THE GOLDEN DRAGON
April 2020 Netflix Premieres
Wednesday, April 1
DAVID BATRA: ELEFANTEN I RUMMET
THE ILIZA SHLESINGER SKETCH SHOW
HOW TO FIX A DRUG SCANDAL
Nailed It Season 4
Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2
Friday, April 3
La Casa De Papel Season 4
MONEY HEIST: THE PHENOMENON
SPIRIT RIDING FREE: RIDING ACADEMY
STARBEAM
Friday, April 6
THE BIG SHOW SHOW
Saturday, April 7
Terrace Home: Tokyo 2019-2020 Half 3
Thursday, April 9
Hello Rating Lady Season 2
Friday, April 10
BREWS BROTHERS
Tuesday, April 14
CHRIS D’ELIA: NO PAIN
Wednesday, April 15
THE INNOCENCE FILES
OUTER BANKS
Thursday, April 16
Fary: Hexagone Season 2
Fauda Season 3
MAURICIO MEIRELLES: LEVANDO O CAOS
Friday, April 17
#BLACKAF
The Final Youngsters on Earth: Ebook 2 (Season 2)
TOO HOT TO HANDLE
Monday, April 20
COOKING WITH CANNABIS
THE MIDNIGHT GOSPEL
Tuesday, April 21
MIDDLEDITCH & SCHWARTZ
Wednesday, April 22
ABSURD PLANET
WIN THE WILDERNESS
Thursday, April 23
The Home of Flowers Season 3
Friday, April 24
After Life Season 2
YOURS SINCERELY, KANAN GILL
Hey Ninja Season 2
Sunday, April 26
The Final Kingdom Season 4
Monday, April 27
NEVER HAVE I EVER
Wednesday, April 29
EXTRACURRICULAR
NADIYA’S TIME TO EAT
SUMMERTIME
Thursday, April 30
DRIFTING DRAGONS
THE FOREST OF LOVE: DEEP CUT
THE VICTIM’S GAME
Might 2020 Netflix Premieres
Friday, Might 1
HOLLYWOOD
Friday, Might 8
EDDY
Monday, Might 11
TRIAL BY MEDIA
Friday, Might 15
She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy Season 5
Extra 2020 Netflix Premieres But To Be Introduced
Understandably, Netflix has a ton of initiatives which are both at the moment in manufacturing, or are on their approach to that end result. As such, the streaming service has but to offer official launch dates for most of the reveals that we already know are getting new seasons. Netflix has, by and enormous, stored premiere dates near its vest, so anticipate for that to stay the case in 2020.
Aggretsuko Season 3
BEHIND HER EYES
Massive Mouth Season 4
Black Summer time Season 2 (Presumably)
CRAZY DELICIOUS
The Crown Season 4 (Presumably)
Darkish Season 3 (Last Season)
Lifeless to Me Season 2
Expensive White Individuals Season 4 (Last Season)
Disenchantment Season 3
F is for Household Season 4
Household Reunion Season 2
GLOW Season 4 (Last Season)
The Haunting of Bly Manor
The Hole Season 2
I Suppose You Ought to Depart with Tim Robinson Season 2
JU-ON
Final Probability U Season 5
The Final Youngsters on Earth Season 2
Love, Loss of life, & Robots Season 2
Lucifer Season 5
Mr. Iglesias Season 2
Cash Heist Season 2 Half 2 (Presumably)
The Order Season 2
PACIFIC RIM
The Politician Season 2 (Presumably)
Queer Eye Season 5
RATCHED
Russian Doll Season 2
The Society Season 2
SPACE FORCE
Stranger Issues Season 4
13 Causes Why Season 4
3% Season 4 (Last Season)
Trinkets Season 2 (Last Season)
Ultraman Season 2
The Umbrella Academy Season 2
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
The Witcher Season 2 (Presumably)
Keep tuned for extra updates on not solely higher concepts of when the above reveals will probably be popping up on Netflix, but additionally to see what different initiatives will probably be added to the streaming service all through the brand new 12 months. Please do bookmark this web page and return occasionally to see what new goodness has been introduced.
For now, that is every little thing that Netflix at the moment has on the docket, however you’ll be able to make sure that within the months to return, the streaming service will go public with information of many extra premiere dates to return. For these questioning about all the opposite new and returning reveals coming to TV that are not simply relegated to streaming on Netflix, try our Winter and Spring 2020 premiere schedule.
