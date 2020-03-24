General News

2020 Netflix Schedule: Premiere Dates For New And Returning TV Shows

March 24, 2020
8 Min Read
Feedback

Depart a Remark

tv

2020 Netflix Schedule: Premiere Dates For New And Returning TV Shows

    • Nick Venable

sex education gillian anderson

Regardless of the brand new and impending arrivals of such powerhouse streaming providers as Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock, the world of high quality streaming media nonetheless belongs squarely to Netflix, and the corporate is displaying no indicators of backing down from strain. In actual fact, 2020 will probably be one other breakthrough 12 months for Netflix, with a slew of big-budget reveals to enrich its rising variety of less-pricy initiatives.

With follow-up seasons to fashionable reveals similar to Stranger Issues and 13 Causes Why, 2020 goes to be an enormous 12 months for Netflix, which may also enhance up its function facet with Eddie Murphy’s long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop 4 and different noteworthy acquisitions. Mix these with a lot of big-named comedy specials, killer docu-series and franchise-connecting animated sequence, and there could be little time to give attention to different streaming providers in 2020.

Try our month-to-month rundown beneath, noting that every one launch occasions are at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT), and that every one model new sequence will probably be listed in ALL CAPS.

bojack horseman and princess carolyn

January 2020 Netflix Premieres

To kick off the brand new 12 months, Netflix is bringing the ultimate seasons for 2 of its fashionable reveals: the long-running BoJack Horseman, which is able to wrap up the ultimate episodes of Season 6, and Anne with an E, which was just lately cancelled forward of its Season Three premiere. However these aren’t the one ones on the market, after all, so try what else is coming.

Wednesday, January 1

THE CIRCLE
MESSIAH
NISMAN: THE PROSECUTOR, THE PRESIDENT AND THE SPY
SPINNING OUT

Thursday, January 2

THIEVES OF THE WOOD

Friday, January 3

Anne with an E Season 3

Saturday, January 4

DRACULA
GO! GO! CORY CARSON

Wednesday, January 8

CHEER

Friday, January 10

AJ AND THE QUEEN
MEDICAL POLICE
GIRI/HAJI
JAMTARA: SABKA NUMBER AYEGA
Harvey Ladies Ceaselessly! Season 4
The Inbestigators Season 2
Zumbo’s Simply Desserts Season 2

Monday, January 13

THE HEALING POWERS OF DUDE

Tuesday, January 14

KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS
LESLIE JONES: TIME MACHINE

Wednesday, January 15

Grace & Frankie Season 6
KILLER INSIDE: THE MIND OF AARON HERNANDEZ

Friday, January 17

Intercourse Training Season 2
Hip Hop Evolution Season 4
ARES
NAILED IT! GERMANY

Monday, January 20

Household Reunion Half 2

Tuesday, January 21

FORTUNE FEIMSTER: SWEET & SALTY
Jim Henson’s Phrase Occasion Season 4

Wednesday, January 22

PANDEMIC: HOW TO PREVENT AN OUTBREAK

Thursday, January 23

GHOST BRIDE
OCTOBER FACTION
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Half 2

Friday, January 24

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 Half 1
The Ranch Season Four Half 2
RISE OF EMPIRES: OTTOMAN

Tuesday, January 28

ALEX FERNÁNDEZ: EL MEJOR COMEDIANTE DEL MUNDO

Wednesday, January 29

NEXT IN FASHION
NIGHT ON EARTH
OMNISCIENT

Thursday, January 30

AINORI LOVE WAGON: AFRICAN JOURNEY
THE STRANGER

Friday, January 31

BoJack Horseman Season 6 Half 2
RAGNAROK
Diablero Season 2
I Am a Killer Season 2
LUNA NERA

locke and key poster netflix tv show

February 2020 Netflix Premieres

February is often one of many poorest months for giant display screen fare, with climate points additionally enjoying into the the reason why it is usually higher to only sit again on the sofa and stream. Netflix will little question have prospects glued to their seats when February begins, with the long-awaited debut of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s masterpiece comedian sequence Locke & Key debuting after a nine-year multimedia wrestle.

Tuesday, February 4

TOM PAPA: YOU’RE DOING GREAT

Wednesday, February 5

THE PHARMACIST
THEY’VE GOTTA HAVE US

Thursday, February 6

CAGASTER OF AN INSECT CAGE

Friday, February 7

Dreamworks Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2
LOCKE & KEY
MY HOLO LOVE

Sunday, February 9

THE EPIC TALES OF CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: EPIC CHOICE-O-RAMA

Thursday, February 13

Narcos: Mexico Season 2
LOVE IS BLIND

Friday, February 14

Cable Ladies Season 5 Half 1

Wednesday, February 19

The Chef Present Season 3

Thursday, February 27

FOLLOWERS

Thursday, February 20

SPECTROS

Friday, February 21

GENTEFIED
GLITCH TECHS
BABIES
PUERTA 7
HYENA

Tuesday, February 25

PETE DAVIDSON: ALIVE FROM NEW YORK

Wednesday, February 26

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS
THE TRIALS OF GABRIEL FERNANDEZ

Thursday, February 27

Altered Carbon Season 2
FOLLOWERS

Friday, February 28

Babylon Berlin Season 3
At all times a Witch Season 2
Formulation 1: Drive to Survive Season 2
QUEEN SONO
RESTAURANTS ON THE EDGE
AMIT TANDON: FAMILY TANDONCIES
UNSTOPPABLE
TOY BOY

kingdom netflix

March 2020 Netflix Premieres

Tuesday, March 3

TAYLOR TOMLINSON: QUARTER-LIFE CRISIS

Thursday, March 5

Castlevania Season 3

Friday, March 6

Paradise PD Season 2
The Protector Season 3
Ugly Scrumptious Season 2

Tuesday, March 10

CARMEN SANDIEGO: TO STEAL OR NOT TO STEAL
MARC MARON: END TIMES FUN

Wednesday, March 11

Soiled Cash Season 2
On My Block Season 3

Thursday, March 12

HOSPITAL PLAYLIST

Friday, March 13

Kingdom Season 2
Elite Season 3
100 HUMANS
BLOODRIDE
VALHALLA MURDERS
WOMEN OF THE NIGHT
BEASTARS

Monday, March 16

The Boss Child: Again In Enterprise Season 3

Tuesday, March 17

BERT KREISCHER: HEY BIG BOY
SHAUN THE SHEEP: ADVENTURES FROM MOSSY BOTTOM

Thursday, March 19

ALTERED CARBON: RESLEEVED
FEEL GOOD

Friday, March 20

Archibald’s Subsequent Massive Factor Season 2
SELF MADE: INSPIRED BY THE LIFE OF MADAM C.J. WALKER
TIGER KING
LETTER FOR THE KING

Monday, March 23

FREUD
SOL LEVANTE

Thursday, March 26

7Seeds Season 2
UNORTHODOX

Friday, March 27

Ozark Season 3
Automobile Masters: Rags To Riches Season 2
DREAMWORKS DRAGONS: RIDERS RESCUE: HUNT FOR THE GOLDEN DRAGON

ricky gervais' tony dancing with lisa in after life season 2

April 2020 Netflix Premieres

Wednesday, April 1

DAVID BATRA: ELEFANTEN I RUMMET
THE ILIZA SHLESINGER SKETCH SHOW
HOW TO FIX A DRUG SCANDAL
Nailed It Season 4
Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2

Friday, April 3

La Casa De Papel Season 4
MONEY HEIST: THE PHENOMENON
SPIRIT RIDING FREE: RIDING ACADEMY
STARBEAM

Friday, April 6

THE BIG SHOW SHOW

Saturday, April 7

Terrace Home: Tokyo 2019-2020 Half 3

Thursday, April 9

Hello Rating Lady Season 2

Friday, April 10

BREWS BROTHERS

Tuesday, April 14

CHRIS D’ELIA: NO PAIN

Wednesday, April 15

THE INNOCENCE FILES
OUTER BANKS

Thursday, April 16

Fary: Hexagone Season 2
Fauda Season 3
MAURICIO MEIRELLES: LEVANDO O CAOS

Friday, April 17

#BLACKAF
The Final Youngsters on Earth: Ebook 2 (Season 2)
TOO HOT TO HANDLE

Monday, April 20

COOKING WITH CANNABIS
THE MIDNIGHT GOSPEL

Tuesday, April 21

MIDDLEDITCH & SCHWARTZ

Wednesday, April 22

ABSURD PLANET
WIN THE WILDERNESS

Thursday, April 23

The Home of Flowers Season 3

Friday, April 24

After Life Season 2
YOURS SINCERELY, KANAN GILL
Hey Ninja Season 2

Sunday, April 26

The Final Kingdom Season 4

Monday, April 27

NEVER HAVE I EVER

Wednesday, April 29

EXTRACURRICULAR
NADIYA’S TIME TO EAT
SUMMERTIME

Thursday, April 30

DRIFTING DRAGONS
THE FOREST OF LOVE: DEEP CUT
THE VICTIM’S GAME

Might 2020 Netflix Premieres

Friday, Might 1

HOLLYWOOD

Friday, Might 8

EDDY

Monday, Might 11

TRIAL BY MEDIA

Friday, Might 15

She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy Season 5

lucifer smiling season 4

Extra 2020 Netflix Premieres But To Be Introduced

Understandably, Netflix has a ton of initiatives which are both at the moment in manufacturing, or are on their approach to that end result. As such, the streaming service has but to offer official launch dates for most of the reveals that we already know are getting new seasons. Netflix has, by and enormous, stored premiere dates near its vest, so anticipate for that to stay the case in 2020.

Aggretsuko Season 3
BEHIND HER EYES
Massive Mouth Season 4
Black Summer time Season 2 (Presumably)
CRAZY DELICIOUS
The Crown Season 4 (Presumably)
Darkish Season 3 (Last Season)
Lifeless to Me Season 2
Expensive White Individuals Season 4 (Last Season)
Disenchantment Season 3
F is for Household Season 4
Household Reunion Season 2
GLOW Season 4 (Last Season)
The Haunting of Bly Manor
The Hole Season 2
I Suppose You Ought to Depart with Tim Robinson Season 2
JU-ON
Final Probability U Season 5
The Final Youngsters on Earth Season 2
Love, Loss of life, & Robots Season 2
Lucifer Season 5
Mr. Iglesias Season 2
Cash Heist Season 2 Half 2 (Presumably)
The Order Season 2
PACIFIC RIM
The Politician Season 2 (Presumably)
Queer Eye Season 5
RATCHED
Russian Doll Season 2
The Society Season 2
SPACE FORCE
Stranger Issues Season 4
13 Causes Why Season 4
3% Season 4 (Last Season)
Trinkets Season 2 (Last Season)
Ultraman Season 2
The Umbrella Academy Season 2
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
The Witcher Season 2 (Presumably)

Keep tuned for extra updates on not solely higher concepts of when the above reveals will probably be popping up on Netflix, but additionally to see what different initiatives will probably be added to the streaming service all through the brand new 12 months. Please do bookmark this web page and return occasionally to see what new goodness has been introduced.

For now, that is every little thing that Netflix at the moment has on the docket, however you’ll be able to make sure that within the months to return, the streaming service will go public with information of many extra premiere dates to return. For these questioning about all the opposite new and returning reveals coming to TV that are not simply relegated to streaming on Netflix, try our Winter and Spring 2020 premiere schedule.

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment