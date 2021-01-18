2020: Nintendo sold almost 5 million Switches in France

It is no surprise at this point that video games have increased due to the pandemic and confinements, although distribution has been hampered in many settings by restrictions on stores, hours and others. However, for Nintendo 2020 it has not been a bad year in France (nor in Japan, as we told you a couple of days ago) with Nintendo Switch.

You can be happy because it has been a great year in terms of sales. Not just the console: there are also several games that they have sold really well, in a year in which it has been more common to play than to go out on the street, getting people who previously did not do it interested in this market.

Nintendo itself has spoken of its 2020 sales and statistics in France through Le Figaro, which is the most important and famous media outlet in the country. We remind you that, as we have told you, Nintendo Switch has represented 87% of the total sales of consoles in Japan in 2020, and that is a very high number to be the launch of the new generation.

