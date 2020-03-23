General News

2020 Olympics in doubt as Canada pulls out over coronavirus outbreak

March 23, 2020
The 2020 Olympics may be postponed until subsequent yr due to the coronavirus pandemic as Canada talked about it would not ship a workforce to Tokyo this summer time season besides the Video video games had been postponed for 300 and sixty 5 days.



