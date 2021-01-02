2020 SBS Drama Awards Wins Tight Ratings Competition Against 2020 KBS Drama Awards And 2020 MBC Music Festival

As all the time on December 31, it was a decent rankings competitors between three main awards exhibits on all three public broadcast channels (KBS, SBS, and MBC).

On December 31, the 2020 SBS Drama Awards, the 2020 KBS Drama Awards, and the 2020 MBC Music Festival aired on the identical night time. In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the 2020 SBS Drama Awards got here out on high with common nationwide rankings of 4.8, 5.3, and 6.7 p.c. The 2020 KBS Drama Awards garnered rankings of 4.3 and three.0 p.c, whereas the 2020 MBC Music Festival garnered rankings of 5.4 and 4.3 p.c.

All three awards exhibits had comparatively related rankings, with the 2020 SBS Drama Awards popping out with a slight edge with over 6 p.c within the third half. Nonetheless, the 2020 SBS Drama Awards was additionally the one ceremony of the night time to get increased rankings in its ultimate half, as awards exhibits are inclined to run very late into the night time.

TV Chosun’s “Miss Trot 2,” which aired as ordinary, recorded common rankings of 27 p.c, whereas JTBC’s “Run On” recorded rankings of two.7 p.c.

