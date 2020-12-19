2020 SBS Entertainment Awards Shares Exciting Performer Lineup

The 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards introduced its lineup of artists for particular performances!

With this yr marking the thirtieth anniversary of SBS’s founding, the theme for the 2020 ceremony might be “connection” and it’s stated that legendary selection stars might be making shock appearances.

Artists may even be taking the stage for particular performances. The present consists of performances by Jessi, Lovelyz, and the Prime 6 from season two of “Ok-Trot in City.”

There may even be a collaboration efficiency by Sung Si Kyung, Yoon Do Hyun, Kim Jong Kook, Jannabi, and Sandara Park. Park Jin Younger and Sunmi might be teaming up for a duet dance as nicely.

The 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards might be hosted by Lee Seung Gi, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Shin Dong Yup. The present begins on December 19 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

Watch a teaser for the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)