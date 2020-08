The 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards has revealed its lineup!

The artists who will likely be performing on the award ceremony are MAMAMOO, Pink Velvet, Oh My Lady, TWICE, NCT Dream, and Kang Daniel. Jun Hyun Moo and Jin Se Yeon had been beforehand revealed to be internet hosting the occasion.

2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards will likely be broadcast reside by way of the LG U+ Idol Dwell app on August 13.

Who’re you excited to see?

