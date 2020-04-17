2020 Summer TV Premiere Dates For Community, Cable And Streaming Shows

Could 2020

Past the aforementioned ultimate episodes of Rick and Morty‘s long-awaited fourth season, Could 2020 may also ship Amazon’s Add, the most recent comedy from The Workplace and Parks and Rec creator Greg Daniels. The MCU’s Avengers star Mark Ruffalo may also make a uncommon detour to TV to play twin roles for an HBO present, and Hulu will ship its drama about Catherine the Nice. Keep tuned for updates!

Friday, Could 1

HOLLYWOOD – Netflix – 3:01 a.m.

UPLOAD – Amazon – 3:01 a.m.

TRYING – Apple TV+ – 3:01 a.m.

PROP CULTURE – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m.

BETTY – HBO – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Could 3

The Actual Housewives of Potomac Season 5 – Bravo – Eight p.m.

Billions Season 5 – Showtime – 9 p.m.

The Good Witch Season 6 – Hallmark – 9 p.m.

Rick and Morty Season Four Spring Premiere – Grownup Swim – 11:30 p.m.

Monday, Could 4

DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN – DIsney+ – 3:01 a.m.

Reno 911! – Quibi – 3:01 a.m.

GOLD DIGGER – Acorn TV – 3:01 a.m.

BAKEAWAY CAMP WITH MARTHA STEWART – Meals Community – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Could 5

NATALIE WOOD: WHAT REMAINS BEHIND – HBO – 9 p.m.

Million Greenback Itemizing: Los Angeles Season 12 – Bravo – 10 p.m. (75-Minute Premiere)