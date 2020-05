2020 Summer TV Premiere Schedule: Full List Of Dates For TV And Streaming Shows

Might 2020

Friday, Might 1

HOLLYWOOD – Netflix – 3:01 a.m.

ALMOST HAPPY – Netflix – 3:01 a.m.

INTO THE NIGHT – Netflix – 3:01 a.m.

Medici: The Magnificent Season 3 – Netflix – 3:01 a.m.

RECKONING – Netflix – 3:01 a.m. (U.S. Premiere)

UPLOAD – Amazon – 3:01 a.m.

TRYING – Apple TV+ – 3:01 a.m.

PROP CULTURE – Disney+ – 3:01 a.m.

BETTY – HBO – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Might 3

The Actual Housewives of Potomac Season 5 – Bravo – Eight p.m.

Billions Season 5 – Showtime – 9 p.m.

The Good Witch Season 6 – Hallmark – 9 p.m.

Rick and Morty Season Four Spring Premiere – Grownup Swim – 11:30 p.m.

Monday, Might 4

DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN – DIsney+ – 3:01 a.m.

Reno 911! – Quibi – 3:01 a.m.

GOLD DIGGER – Acorn TV – 3:01 a.m.

CAMP GETAWAY – Bravo

Tuesday, Might 5

JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL – Netflix – 3:01 a.m.

NATALIE WOOD: WHAT REMAINS BEHIND – HBO – 9 p.m.

Million Greenback Itemizing: Los Angeles Season 12 – Bravo – 10 p.m. (75-Minute Premiere)