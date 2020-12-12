2020 The Fact Music Awards Announces Star-Studded Lineup Of Presenters

The Fact Music Awards has revealed its lineup of presenters for tonight’s award ceremony!

On December 12, the organizing committee for The Fact Music Awards formally introduced that Lee Dong Wook, Rain, Ha Ji Received, Park Hae Jin, Kim Hye Yoon, and Lee Tae Ri would all be attending the upcoming present to current awards.

The Fact Music Awards beforehand confirmed that BTS, TWICE, GOT7, Tremendous Junior, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, NU’EST, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, Stray Children, TXT, ATEEZ, ITZY, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, Jessi, Kang Daniel, ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, and Weeekly would all be attending this yr’s ceremony. The awards present, which will probably be held and not using a reside viewers current, will probably be hosted by Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo.

The Fact Music Awards will air on December 12 at 6 p.m. KST, whereas footage from the pink carpet will probably be streamed two hours earlier at 4 p.m. KST.

