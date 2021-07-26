2020 Tokyo Olympic Video games Are living Updates Day 3: Get Are living Rating Of Olympics And Medal Winners Main points From Summer season Video games | 🏆 LatestLY

Bhavani Devi, who changed into the primary Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics, will kick get started Day 3 of the Tokyo Video games for India on Sunday. Bhavani will take the sector in girls’s sabre particular person desk of 64. Archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav will compete in males’s group 1/8 eliminations. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan will take the sector for skeet males’s qualification on Monday, July 26. Tennis participant Sumit Nagal will play his second-round fit. Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Manika Batra will play their respective around two suits as smartly. Group India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Agenda for July 26: Test Out Complete Agenda, Timings, Occasions & Are living Streaming Main points For Day 3.

Males’s doubles pair of Chirag and Satwiksairaj might be in motion on Monday once more as they appear to move one step forward. Sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan may also be in motion as they tools up for the laser radial races 3 and 4. Sajan Prakash, who changed into the primary Indian swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics may also be in motion for the primary time in Video games Village. Additionally, boxer Ashish Kumar will play his around of 32 fit as of late. The Indian Ladies’s Hockey Group will finish the day’s motion after they lock horns with Germany. Group India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of July 25: Test Out India’s Medal Tally and All Match Effects.

India are lately at joint-Twenty fourth spot at the Tokyo Olympic Video games 2020 medal tally. Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal is still the lone medal winner for India. On day 3, Indians might be hoping for extra medals. In the meantime, China is on most sensible of the medals depend with 11 medals adopted via hosts Japan on moment spot.

