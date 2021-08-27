2020 Tokyo Paralympics Reside Updates Day 3: Sakina Khatun Finishes 5th In Para Powerlifting | 🏆 LatestLY











































































Sakina Khatun has completed 5th within the Para Powerlifting with the best bench press of 93kg within the ladies’s 50 Kg tournament.









































Harvinder Singh and Chikara Vivek ranking 45 and 41 issues respectively after taking pictures first six arrows.









































Now, we’ve got Indian archers like Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara, Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami who will probably be in motion.









































Excellent information for all of the Indian fanatics as Bhavina Patel has made method into the quarterfinals of the ladies’s singles desk tennis tournament. She took on Joyce De Oliveira and registered a win in directly units. She received 12-10, 13-11 & 11-6.









































So Jyoti Baliyan has completed fifteenth out of 24 in Ladies’s Archery Compound Open Rating. She scored 671 issues to provide the season-best efficiency.

Crew India will probably be in motion on Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and could have a shot at a medal with TC Tek Chand that includes within the Males’s Shot Put F55 Ultimate. The Indian athletes have had a blended trip on the Video games up to now however will probably be desperate to show their talents on probably the most grandest wearing levels. In the meantime, we carry you all of the are living updates, medal winners and different main points from Day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Video games. Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Medal Tally Up to date: China Lead Crew-Smart Status.

A number of Indian athletes will start their Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Video games adventure on Day 3 of the contest because the athletics and archery contingent will probably be in motion for the primary time. SN Jadhav will take part in Males’s 200m Medley in swimming with the Males’s and Ladies’s Archery crew that includes within the score rounds of a number of occasions.

India are but to open their account within the medal tally however have a super probability of doing that on Day 3 as TC Tek Chand will purpose for a podium end all the way through the Males’s Shot Put F55 Ultimate. In the meantime, Bhavina Patel has advanced to the following spherical within the ladies’s person Desk Tennis tournament and will probably be in motion at the 3rd day the place she faces Brazil Olivera Joyce.

India have despatched their greatest contingent to this point to the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as a complete of 54 athletes have made the travel hoping to duplicate the rustic’s record-breaking fulfillment of the Olympics previous this 12 months.