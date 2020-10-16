2020 Tony Nominations: Complete Nominees List

“Jagged Little Tablet,” a ferocious reimagining of Alanis Morissette’s album of the identical title, captured a number one 15 Tony Award nominations on Thursday. The present, which pulls again the curtain on a seemingly excellent suburban household to point out their struggles with every little thing from sexual assault to drug dependancy, was a success with critics and audiences earlier than the Broadway season was minimize quick by coronavirus.

“Jagged Little Tablet” nabbed a finest musical nod. To win the highest prize, it should cope with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” an adaptation of the 2001 movie that picked up 14 nominations. The present was an enormous field workplace success earlier than Broadway dimmed its lights in March, attracting sellout crowds and celebrities resembling Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Nicole Kidman, star of the unique film.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” was additionally nominated for finest musical. “Slave Play,” Jeremy O. Harris’ searing take a look at race and sexuality, nabbed 12 Tony noms and set a brand new document for essentially the most nominations for a brand new play. It was adopted intently behind by Matthew Lopez’s epic “The Inheritance,” a two-part take a look at the legacy of the AIDS disaster, that scored 11 nods. Different finest play contenders embrace Bess Wohl’s “Grand Horizons,” Adam Rapp’s “The Sound Inside,” and Simon Stephens and Nick Payne’s “Sea Wall: A Life.”

Finest play revival nominations went to “Betrayal,” “A Soldier’s Play” and “Frankie and Johnny within the Clair de Lune.” There have been no finest musical revival nominations. The cutoff for nominations was Feb. 19, which meant that a number of reveals that will have been seemingly contenders resembling revivals of “Firm” and “West Facet Story” both opened after that date or have been nonetheless in previews when the pandemic hit. Because of the shortened season, classes had fewer nominees than regular or have been skipped solely, which explains why Aaron Tveit (“Moulin Rouge!: The Musical”) has the main actor in a musical race solely to himself.

The 12 months’s appearing contenders have been sprinkled with some A-list Hollywood expertise, together with Jake Gyllenhaal (“Sea Wall/A Life”), Tom Hiddleston (“Betrayal”) and Laura Linney (“My Title Is Lucy Barton”).

James Monroe Iglehart, who received the 2014 Tony for finest featured actor for his function as Genie in “Aladdin,” introduced this 12 months’s nominees on Thursday morning on the Tony Awards YouTube channel.

No date has been set for this 12 months’s ceremony, however sources say organizers are tentatively planning for the primary half of December. Most award reveals have gone digital this 12 months resulting from social-distancing pointers across the nation, and sources say Tonys organizers intend to include stay or pre-taped performances of some type.

See the total listing of nominees beneath.

Finest Musical

“Jagged Little Tablet”

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Play

“Grand Horizons”

“The Inheritance”

“Sea Wall: A Life”

“Slave Play”

Finest Revival of a Play

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny within the Clair de Lune”

“A Soldier’s Play”

Finest Ebook of a Musical

“Jagged Little Tablet”

Diablo Cody

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

John Logan

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Katori Corridor, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Finest Authentic Rating (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“A Christmas Carol”

Music: Christopher Nightingale

“The Inheritance”

Music: Paul Englishby

“The Rose Tattoo”

Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

“Slave Play”

Music: Lindsay Jones

“The Sound Inside”

Music: Daniel Kluger

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Main Function in a Play

Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Main Function in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”

Laura Linney, “My Title is Lucy Barton”

Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny within the Clair de Lune”

Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Main Function in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Main Function in a Musical

Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Adrienne Warren, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Featured Function in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wooden, “Slave Play”

James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”

David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”

Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Featured Function in a Play

Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”

Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”

Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Featured Function in a Musical

Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Daniel J. Watts, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Featured Function in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”

Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

Finest Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”

Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”

Finest Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Mark Thompson, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Finest Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”

Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”

Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”

Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play”

Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”

Finest Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Finest Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”

Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”

Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Finest Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Nevin Steinberg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Course of a Play

David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”

Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Finest Course of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Finest Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Anthony Van Laast, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Tablet”

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Ethan Popp, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

