2020 VIEW Conference Offering Free Registration to Stream Its Program

The VIEW Conference is providing free streaming entry to its 2020 program, which runs from Oct. 18-23 in Turin, Italy.

“There was a lot dangerous information in 2020, so I’m thrilled to give you the chance to share some nice information for a change,” stated convention director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “Everybody may use some additional mild and pleasure of their lives, so we’ve got made the unprecedented determination to make this 12 months’s convention fully free.” Those that register can have streaming entry to the convention’s 125 on-line and on-site talks, workshops, grasp courses and panels.

“Each session will probably be accessible on-line, permitting anybody to attend wherever on the earth,” stated Gutierrez. “It is a unbelievable likelihood to develop the VIEW neighborhood and to welcome into our household contributors who’re unable to journey to Torino or purchase a full entry cross.”

Keynote audio system embody Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull, Industrial Mild & Magic’s Dennis Muren, and director and Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Phil Tippett. As well as, GoogleVR senior engineer Paul Debevec will keynote the VIEW 2020 Enterprise Innovation Summit.

“Our keynotes convey such a unprecedented depth of expertise and expertise to the convention,” stated Gutierrez. “But they’re solely the beginning. This 12 months, I’m particularly pleased with the variety of matters and audio system. For instance, 43 of our audio system are girls, together with studio heads, animated movie administrators, producers, visible results artists and sport builders. We have now quite a lot of extremely topical talks and panels addressing the challenges of manufacturing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, plus others wanting on the newest manufacturing instruments and strategies – together with a panel on digital manufacturing with ‘Westworld’s’ Jay Price, Sam Nicholson of Stargate Studios and Habib Zargarpour from Unity. We have now panels on storytelling, lighting, girls in digital manufacturing … the checklist goes on.”

Greater than 30 studio heads and artistic executives will probably be taking part within the occasion. A panel on girls within the animation business will embody Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria; Osnat Shurer, producer of Disney’s “Moana” and the upcoming “Raya and the Final Dragon”; and Maureen Fan, co-founder and CEO of Emmy-winning VR store Baobab Studios.

Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon’s president of animation, will participate in a panel on variety and inclusion within the business, and also will host a showcase of labor by Nickelodeon’s Miguel Puga (“The Casagrandes”) and Niki Lopez (“Santiago of the Seas”). ILM’s Rob Bredow will talk about the way forward for leisure.

A lot of administrators are on the slate as effectively together with, Kris Pearn (“The Willoughbys”), Sergio Pablos (“Klaus”), Kyle Balda (“Minions”), Peter Ramsey (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Walt Dohrn (“Trolls World Tour”), Joel Crawford (“Croods: A New Age”), Conrad Vernon (“The Addams Household”), Eric Darnell (the “Madagascar” motion pictures) and Jeff Rowe (Nickelodeon’s upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”).

A panel that includes Jorge R. Gutierrez (“The Ebook of Life,” Netflix’s upcoming “Maya and the Three”), Tony Bancroft (“Animal Crackers”) and Cartoon Saloon co-founder Tomm Moore (co-director of “Wolfwalkers”) will concentrate on the way forward for cinema.

Animation supervisor Bobby Podesta, lead lighting technical director Max Bickley and technical director Markus Kranzler will focus on the making of Disney-Pixar’s animated characteristic “Soul” in a particular presentation.

Different audio system and panelists embody high VFX execs Roger Guyett, Hal Hickel, Stefen Fangmeier, Anders Langlands, Jay Price and Tim Webber; AR/VR/XR and real-time media execs Ron Martin of Unity, Sebastien Deguy of Adobe, and Baobab’s Kane Lee, Larry Cutler; and sport builders and artists Nikola Damjanov of Nordeus, idea artist Sebastien Hue, “Respawn” artwork director Todd Sue, Guerilla Video games’ Jan-Bart Van Beek, Nordeus co-founder Milan Jovovic, and Naughty Canine’s John Sweeney and Erick Pangilinan.

Earlier than the VIEW Conference opens, it’s going to host yet another free PreVIEW streaming occasion that includes “Animal Crackers” co-director Tony Bancroft. Particulars will probably be introduced later.

“The influence of COVID-19 has challenged your entire world. Like so many companies across the globe, the digital media and leisure industries have risen to these challenges, committing to daring and revolutionary options whereas sustaining focus and optimism. VIEW Conference is proud to have fun the exceptional achievements of so many extraordinary folks on this turbulent 12 months,” stated Gutierrez. “Earlier this 12 months, I puzzled how we may create a convention in 2020 with the identical worth as earlier years,” she added. “However after we reached out to our worldwide VIEW household, the response was unbelievable, and I’m immensely proud to say we’ve got gone past something I may have imagined. VIEW 2020 will probably be interactive, revolutionary, inspiring – and free for everybody to get pleasure from. I couldn’t be extra excited.”

Registration is open on the VIEW Conference web site.