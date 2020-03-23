2020 White House Correspondents’ Dinner Postponed

Initially set for April 25, this 12 months’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been postponed. A brand new date might be introduced at a later time.

The White House Correspondents’ Affiliation made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

“The White House Correspondents’ Affiliation regrets to announce that it’s unable to go forward with its 2020 dinner on April 25. We’ll get again to you quickly with our different date. Thanks to your help,” the group mentioned.

The White House Correspondents’ Affiliation regrets to announce that it’s unable to go forward with its 2020 dinner on April 25. We’ll get again to you quickly with our different date. Thanks to your help.

-The WHCA — WHCA (@whca) March 22, 2020

Lengthy-running “Saturday Night time Stay” forged member Kenan Thompson was set to host the dinner, and Hasan Minhaj, host of Netflix’s “Patriot Act,” was slated as a featured speaker. The dinner has historically been attended by the present president, however Donald Trump has since damaged that customized by not attending the final three dinners.

The postponement comes at a time when many occasions, festivals and premieres have been canceled or postponed in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The federal government has urged that individuals social distance themselves from one another and that mandatory gatherings stay small.

Former White House Correspondents’ Dinner audio system embody Michelle Wolf, Seth Meyers, Larry Wilmore, Stephen Colbert, Cecily Sturdy, Joel McHale, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel. Final 12 months, Ron Chernow hosted the occasion in a flip towards a extra critical ceremony.