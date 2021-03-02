2021 BAFTA Awards: List of All Nominees

The awards BAFTA They make public the list of nominees for this year’s edition 2021, led by The Last of Us – Part 2 with 13 nominations.

The Naughty Dog game appears in several categories this year, including Best Game, Animation, and Design. Ashley Johnson (Ellie) and Laura Bailey (Abby) have been nominated for the category of best leading role, Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy), Shannon Woodward (Dina) and Troy Baker (Joel) are also but for the award for best actor / actress secondary.

There are 13 nominations, which makes it the one that has the most of this 2021 in the BAFTAs, surpassing the 11 of Control and Death Stranding of the past 2020, and also represents the highest number of nominations of a game in the history of the delivery. awards since it began to be held in 2004.

Other contenders for the Best Game category this year are Ghost of Tsushima (10 nominations), Hades, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Half Life: Alyx.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us – Parte II

Best British Game

Dreams

F1 2020

Fall Guys

Röki

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last Campfire

Best animation

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the forest of whispers

Spiritfarer

The Last of Us – Parte II

Best Artistic Design

Cyberpunk 2077

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us – Parte II

Better sound

Astro’s Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us – Parte II

Best premiere

Airborne Kingdom

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Factorio

Röki

The Falconeer

Best Game in Progress / Evolution

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Dreams

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Sea of Thieves

Best Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys

Minecraft Dungeons

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best Game Beyond Entertainment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before I Forget

Dreams

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

The Last of Us Part II

Better design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Parte II

Best Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best soundtrack

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us – Parte II

Best narrative

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Original Creation

Carrion

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Best Leading Performance

Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us – Parte II

Cherami Leigh como Female V en Cyberpunk 2077

Cody Christian como Cloud Strife en Final Fantasy VII Remake

Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai en Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey como Abby in The Last of Us – Parte II

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Supporting Role

Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077

Jeffrey Pierce como Tommy en The Last of Us Part II

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the narrator in Hades

Patrick Gallagher like Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima

Shannon Woodward como Dina en The Last of Us – Parte II

Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us – Part II

Best technical section

Demon’s Souls

Doom Eternal

Dreams

Flight Simulator

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us – Parte II

Best game chosen by the community

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us – Parte II

For this category you can already vote. You have until March 22.