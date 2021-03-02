2021 BAFTA Awards: List of All Nominees

The awards BAFTA They make public the list of nominees for this year’s edition 2021, led by The Last of Us – Part 2 with 13 nominations.
The Naughty Dog game appears in several categories this year, including Best Game, Animation, and Design. Ashley Johnson (Ellie) and Laura Bailey (Abby) have been nominated for the category of best leading role, Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy), Shannon Woodward (Dina) and Troy Baker (Joel) are also but for the award for best actor / actress secondary.
There are 13 nominations, which makes it the one that has the most of this 2021 in the BAFTAs, surpassing the 11 of Control and Death Stranding of the past 2020, and also represents the highest number of nominations of a game in the history of the delivery. awards since it began to be held in 2004.
Other contenders for the Best Game category this year are Ghost of Tsushima (10 nominations), Hades, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Half Life: Alyx.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us – Parte II
Best British Game
- Dreams
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys
- Röki
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Last Campfire
Best animation
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the forest of whispers
- Spiritfarer
- The Last of Us – Parte II
Best Artistic Design
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us – Parte II
Better sound
- Astro’s Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us – Parte II
Best premiere
- Airborne Kingdom
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Factorio
- Röki
- The Falconeer
Best Game in Progress / Evolution
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Best Game Beyond Entertainment
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Before I Forget
- Dreams
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- The Last of Us Part II
Better design
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Parte II
Best Multiplayer Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Valuing
Best soundtrack
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Last of Us – Parte II
Best narrative
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Original Creation
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
Best Leading Performance
- Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us – Parte II
- Cherami Leigh como Female V en Cyberpunk 2077
- Cody Christian como Cloud Strife en Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai en Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey como Abby in The Last of Us – Parte II
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Supporting Role
- Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077
- Jeffrey Pierce como Tommy en The Last of Us Part II
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the narrator in Hades
- Patrick Gallagher like Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
- Shannon Woodward como Dina en The Last of Us – Parte II
- Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us – Part II
Best technical section
- Demon’s Souls
- Doom Eternal
- Dreams
- Flight Simulator
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us – Parte II
Best game chosen by the community
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Valuing
For this category you can already vote. You have until March 22.
