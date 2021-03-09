General News

2021 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Unveiled

March 9, 2021
8 Min Read

In what’s shaping as much as be a historic 12 months for the BAFTA Film Awards — the primary version because the org’s groundbreaking variety assessment and one 12 months on from the #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal — Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks” lead the nominations with seven nods every.

“Nomadland” is nominated for greatest movie in addition to greatest director, along with nominations within the tailored screenplay, main actress, cinematography, modifying and sound classes.

In the meantime, “Rocks” is up for excellent British movie, in addition to excellent debut by a British author, director or producer. The movie can be nominated for greatest director, unique screenplay, main actress, supporting actress and casting.

Following intently behind with six nominations are “The Father,” “Mank,” “Minari” and “Promising Younger Lady,” whereas “The Dig” and “The Mauritanian” picked up 5 nods.

Notably, in what serves as a primary for BAFTA, 4 ladies have been nominated within the director class — a drastic shift from final 12 months’s all-male directing class. In the meantime, three of the nominated administrators are additionally up for greatest movie not within the English language.

This 12 months’s awards will happen throughout an entire weekend, with two separate reveals airing on April 10 and 11, broadcast just about out of London’s Royal Albert Corridor. The primary present will concentrate on the craft awards and air on BBC Two, whereas the primary efficiency prizes might be handed out in a BBC One broadcast on the Sunday.

Total, a complete of fifty movies obtained nominations for the 2021 awards, up from 39 movies final 12 months. A push to assist new expertise can be mirrored within the nominations, with 4 of the 5 nominated movies in excellent debut additionally nominated throughout different classes.

This 12 months, first-time nominees account for 4 of the six nominated administrators and 21 of the 24 nominees within the efficiency classes.

Lead actress nominees embrace Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”), Radha Clean (“The Forty-Yr-Outdated Model”), Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Lady”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Wunmi Mosaku (“His Home”) and Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”).

Lead actor nominees are Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metallic”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”), Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Mads Mikkelsen (“One other Spherical”) and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”).

In the meantime, brief movie nominees embrace “Eyelash,” “Lizard,” “Fortunate Break,” “Miss Curvy,” “The Current,” “The Fireplace Subsequent Time,” “The Owl and the Pussycat” and “The Music of a Misplaced Boy.”

BAFTA final week revealed its Rising Star nominees. This 12 months’s group contains British actors Bukky Bakray, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, Ṣọpẹ́ Dirisu and Conrad Khan.

The nominations have been introduced by Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma on the Royal Albert Corridor in London. (An entire listing of nominations follows the article beneath. Try Selection’s evaluation of the nominations and their impression on the Oscars right here.)

A sea change for BAFTA

The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards marked a darkish second for the org, which was criticized for its roster of all-white appearing nominations. In response, BAFTA performed a wide-ranging seven-month assessment of its membership and awards voting procedures, and carried out 120 adjustments from September onwards.

The adjustments included the growth of the excellent British movie class to 10 nominations; a key longlisting spherical throughout all classes, revealed Feb. 4, that goals to degree the enjoying area in appearing and directing particularly; and the introduction of 1,000 new members from underrepresented teams. There are additionally nominating juries put in place for the appearing and directing classes to assist whittle the longlists all the way down to the ultimate nominations.

Nonetheless, Pippa Harris, deputy chair of BAFTA, underlines to Selection that there have been “no quotas in place” and “these are usually not nominations that have been designed in any means.”

“These are the outcomes of permitting movies to be seen on a degree enjoying area,” says Harris. “And permitting movies that generally get neglected in a traditional awards season to be seen by the membership and to be acknowledged and celebrated.”

Krishnendu Majumdar, chair of BAFTA, notes that the org counted 150,000 views on BAFTA View, the screening portal for members — 5 instances greater than final 12 months’s viewership. “We made all members watch a randomized batch of 15 movies for the primary spherical, which meant that each film — and we had 259 entries this 12 months — was watched roughly 300-400 instances. That’s by no means occurred earlier than.”

The executives credit score the brand new longlisting spherical for the elevated illustration throughout the board, significantly throughout the appearing and directing classes. “By having this third spherical within the center, members get an opportunity to have a look at a longlist of movies, so that you’re giving prominence to that longlist in each class, and that’s inspired folks to succeed in out and watch movies they wouldn’t have essentially watched in a traditional 12 months,” mentioned Harris.

2021 BAFTA Film Award nominees:

BEST FILM

THE FATHER
Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt

THE MAURITANIAN
TBC

NOMADLAND
Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Stuart Besser, Marc Platt

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

CALM WITH HORSES
Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh

THE DIG
Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini

THE FATHER
Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton

HIS HOUSE
Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee

LIMBO
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont

THE MAURITANIAN
Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

MOGUL MOWGLI
Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

ROCKS
Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

SAINT MAUD
Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

HIS HOUSE
Remi Weekes (Author/Director)

LIMBO
Ben Sharrock (Author/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

MOFFIE
Jack Sidey (Author/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

ROCKS
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

SAINT MAUD
Rose Glass (Author/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ANOTHER ROUND
Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

DEAR COMRADES!
Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov

LES MISÉRABLES
Ladj Ly

MINARI
Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh

QUO VADIS, AIDA?
Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich

DOCUMENTARY

COLLECTIVE
Alexander Nanau

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET
Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey

THE DISSIDENT
Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

THE SOCIAL DILEMMA
Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

ANIMATED FILM

ONWARD
Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

SOUL
Pete Docter, Dana Murray

WOLFWALKERS
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Younger

DIRECTOR

ANOTHER ROUND
Thomas Vinterberg

BABYTEETH
Shannon Murphy

MINARI
Lee Isaac Chung

NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao

QUO VADIS, AIDA?
Jasmila Žbanić

ROCKS
Sarah Gavron

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ANOTHER ROUND
Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

MANK
Jack Fincher

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Emerald Fennell

ROCKS
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Aaron Sorkin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

THE DIG
Moira Buffini

THE FATHER
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

THE MAURITANIAN
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao

THE WHITE TIGER
Ramin Bahrani

LEADING ACTRESS

BUKKY BAKRAY
Rocks

RADHA BLANK
The Forty-Yr-Outdated Model

VANESSA KIRBY
Items of a Lady

FRANCES McDORMAND
Nomadland

WUNMI MOSAKU
His Home

ALFRE WOODARD
Clemency

LEADING ACTOR

RIZ AHMED
Sound of Metallic

CHADWICK BOSEMAN
Ma Rainey’s Black Backside

ADARSH GOURAV
The White Tiger

ANTHONY HOPKINS
The Father

MADS MIKKELSEN
One other Spherical

TAHAR RAHIM
The Mauritanian

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

NIAMH ALGAR
Calm With Horses

KOSAR ALI
Rocks

MARIA BAKALOVA
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

DOMINIQUE FISHBACK
Judas and the Black Messiah

ASHLEY MADEKWE
County Traces

YUH-JUNG YOUN
Minari

SUPPORTING ACTOR

DANIEL KALUUYA
Judas and the Black Messiah

BARRY KEOGHAN
Calm With Horses

ALAN KIM
Minari

LESLIE ODOM JR.
One Night time in Miami…

CLARKE PETERS
Da 5 Bloods

PAUL RACI
Sound of Metallic

ORIGINAL SCORE

MANK
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

MINARI
Emile Mosseri

NEWS OF THE WORLD
James Newton Howard

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Anthony Willis

SOUL
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

CASTING

CALM WITH HORSES
Shaheen Baig

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Alexa L. Fogel

MINARI
Julia Kim

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

ROCKS
Lucy Pardee

CINEMATOGRAPHY

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Sean Bobbitt

MANK
Erik Messerschmidt

THE MAURITANIAN
Alwin H. Küchler

NEWS OF THE WORLD
Dariusz Wolski

NOMADLAND
Joshua James Richards

EDITING

THE FATHER
Yorgos Lamprinos

NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Frédéric Thoraval

SOUND OF METAL
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Alan Baumgarten

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE DIG
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

THE FATHER
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

MANK
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

NEWS OF THE WORLD
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

REBECCA
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

COSTUME DESIGN

AMMONITE
Michael O’Connor

THE DIG
Alice Babidge

EMMA
Alexandra Byrne

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Ann Roth

MANK
Trish Summerville

MAKE UP & HAIR

THE DIG
Jenny Shircore

HILLBILLY ELEGY
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

MANK
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

PINOCCHIO
Mark Coulier

SOUND

GREYHOUND
TBC

NEWS OF THE WORLD
Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

NOMADLAND
Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

SOUL
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

SOUND OF METAL
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

GREYHOUND
Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

THE MIDNIGHT SKY
Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

MULAN
Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN
Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

TENET
Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE FIRE NEXT TIME
Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

THE SONG OF A LOST BOY
Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.