2021 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Unveiled

In what’s shaping as much as be a historic 12 months for the BAFTA Film Awards — the primary version because the org’s groundbreaking variety assessment and one 12 months on from the #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal — Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks” lead the nominations with seven nods every.
“Nomadland” is nominated for greatest movie in addition to greatest director, along with nominations within the tailored screenplay, main actress, cinematography, modifying and sound classes.
In the meantime, “Rocks” is up for excellent British movie, in addition to excellent debut by a British author, director or producer. The movie can be nominated for greatest director, unique screenplay, main actress, supporting actress and casting.
Following intently behind with six nominations are “The Father,” “Mank,” “Minari” and “Promising Younger Lady,” whereas “The Dig” and “The Mauritanian” picked up 5 nods.
Notably, in what serves as a primary for BAFTA, 4 ladies have been nominated within the director class — a drastic shift from final 12 months’s all-male directing class. In the meantime, three of the nominated administrators are additionally up for greatest movie not within the English language.
This 12 months’s awards will happen throughout an entire weekend, with two separate reveals airing on April 10 and 11, broadcast just about out of London’s Royal Albert Corridor. The primary present will concentrate on the craft awards and air on BBC Two, whereas the primary efficiency prizes might be handed out in a BBC One broadcast on the Sunday.
Total, a complete of fifty movies obtained nominations for the 2021 awards, up from 39 movies final 12 months. A push to assist new expertise can be mirrored within the nominations, with 4 of the 5 nominated movies in excellent debut additionally nominated throughout different classes.
This 12 months, first-time nominees account for 4 of the six nominated administrators and 21 of the 24 nominees within the efficiency classes.
Lead actress nominees embrace Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”), Radha Clean (“The Forty-Yr-Outdated Model”), Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Lady”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Wunmi Mosaku (“His Home”) and Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”).
Lead actor nominees are Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metallic”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”), Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Mads Mikkelsen (“One other Spherical”) and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”).
In the meantime, brief movie nominees embrace “Eyelash,” “Lizard,” “Fortunate Break,” “Miss Curvy,” “The Current,” “The Fireplace Subsequent Time,” “The Owl and the Pussycat” and “The Music of a Misplaced Boy.”
BAFTA final week revealed its Rising Star nominees. This 12 months’s group contains British actors Bukky Bakray, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, Ṣọpẹ́ Dirisu and Conrad Khan.
The nominations have been introduced by Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma on the Royal Albert Corridor in London. (An entire listing of nominations follows the article beneath. Try Selection’s evaluation of the nominations and their impression on the Oscars right here.)
A sea change for BAFTA
The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards marked a darkish second for the org, which was criticized for its roster of all-white appearing nominations. In response, BAFTA performed a wide-ranging seven-month assessment of its membership and awards voting procedures, and carried out 120 adjustments from September onwards.
The adjustments included the growth of the excellent British movie class to 10 nominations; a key longlisting spherical throughout all classes, revealed Feb. 4, that goals to degree the enjoying area in appearing and directing particularly; and the introduction of 1,000 new members from underrepresented teams. There are additionally nominating juries put in place for the appearing and directing classes to assist whittle the longlists all the way down to the ultimate nominations.
Nonetheless, Pippa Harris, deputy chair of BAFTA, underlines to Selection that there have been “no quotas in place” and “these are usually not nominations that have been designed in any means.”
“These are the outcomes of permitting movies to be seen on a degree enjoying area,” says Harris. “And permitting movies that generally get neglected in a traditional awards season to be seen by the membership and to be acknowledged and celebrated.”
Krishnendu Majumdar, chair of BAFTA, notes that the org counted 150,000 views on BAFTA View, the screening portal for members — 5 instances greater than final 12 months’s viewership. “We made all members watch a randomized batch of 15 movies for the primary spherical, which meant that each film — and we had 259 entries this 12 months — was watched roughly 300-400 instances. That’s by no means occurred earlier than.”
The executives credit score the brand new longlisting spherical for the elevated illustration throughout the board, significantly throughout the appearing and directing classes. “By having this third spherical within the center, members get an opportunity to have a look at a longlist of movies, so that you’re giving prominence to that longlist in each class, and that’s inspired folks to succeed in out and watch movies they wouldn’t have essentially watched in a traditional 12 months,” mentioned Harris.
2021 BAFTA Film Award nominees:
BEST FILM
THE FATHER
Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt
THE MAURITANIAN
TBC
NOMADLAND
Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Stuart Besser, Marc Platt
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
CALM WITH HORSES
Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh
THE DIG
Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini
THE FATHER
Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton
HIS HOUSE
Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee
LIMBO
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont
THE MAURITANIAN
Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
MOGUL MOWGLI
Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
ROCKS
Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
SAINT MAUD
Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
HIS HOUSE
Remi Weekes (Author/Director)
LIMBO
Ben Sharrock (Author/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
MOFFIE
Jack Sidey (Author/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
ROCKS
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
SAINT MAUD
Rose Glass (Author/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
ANOTHER ROUND
Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen
DEAR COMRADES!
Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov
LES MISÉRABLES
Ladj Ly
MINARI
Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh
QUO VADIS, AIDA?
Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich
DOCUMENTARY
COLLECTIVE
Alexander Nanau
DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET
Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey
THE DISSIDENT
Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen
MY OCTOPUS TEACHER
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
THE SOCIAL DILEMMA
Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
ANIMATED FILM
ONWARD
Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae
SOUL
Pete Docter, Dana Murray
WOLFWALKERS
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Younger
DIRECTOR
ANOTHER ROUND
Thomas Vinterberg
BABYTEETH
Shannon Murphy
MINARI
Lee Isaac Chung
NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao
QUO VADIS, AIDA?
Jasmila Žbanić
ROCKS
Sarah Gavron
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
ANOTHER ROUND
Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
MANK
Jack Fincher
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Emerald Fennell
ROCKS
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Aaron Sorkin
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
THE DIG
Moira Buffini
THE FATHER
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
THE MAURITANIAN
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao
THE WHITE TIGER
Ramin Bahrani
LEADING ACTRESS
BUKKY BAKRAY
Rocks
RADHA BLANK
The Forty-Yr-Outdated Model
VANESSA KIRBY
Items of a Lady
FRANCES McDORMAND
Nomadland
WUNMI MOSAKU
His Home
ALFRE WOODARD
Clemency
LEADING ACTOR
RIZ AHMED
Sound of Metallic
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
Ma Rainey’s Black Backside
ADARSH GOURAV
The White Tiger
ANTHONY HOPKINS
The Father
MADS MIKKELSEN
One other Spherical
TAHAR RAHIM
The Mauritanian
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
NIAMH ALGAR
Calm With Horses
KOSAR ALI
Rocks
MARIA BAKALOVA
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
DOMINIQUE FISHBACK
Judas and the Black Messiah
ASHLEY MADEKWE
County Traces
YUH-JUNG YOUN
Minari
SUPPORTING ACTOR
DANIEL KALUUYA
Judas and the Black Messiah
BARRY KEOGHAN
Calm With Horses
ALAN KIM
Minari
LESLIE ODOM JR.
One Night time in Miami…
CLARKE PETERS
Da 5 Bloods
PAUL RACI
Sound of Metallic
ORIGINAL SCORE
MANK
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
MINARI
Emile Mosseri
NEWS OF THE WORLD
James Newton Howard
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Anthony Willis
SOUL
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
CASTING
CALM WITH HORSES
Shaheen Baig
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Alexa L. Fogel
MINARI
Julia Kim
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
ROCKS
Lucy Pardee
CINEMATOGRAPHY
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Sean Bobbitt
MANK
Erik Messerschmidt
THE MAURITANIAN
Alwin H. Küchler
NEWS OF THE WORLD
Dariusz Wolski
NOMADLAND
Joshua James Richards
EDITING
THE FATHER
Yorgos Lamprinos
NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Frédéric Thoraval
SOUND OF METAL
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Alan Baumgarten
PRODUCTION DESIGN
THE DIG
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
THE FATHER
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
MANK
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
NEWS OF THE WORLD
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
REBECCA
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
COSTUME DESIGN
AMMONITE
Michael O’Connor
THE DIG
Alice Babidge
EMMA
Alexandra Byrne
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Ann Roth
MANK
Trish Summerville
MAKE UP & HAIR
THE DIG
Jenny Shircore
HILLBILLY ELEGY
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
MANK
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
PINOCCHIO
Mark Coulier
SOUND
GREYHOUND
TBC
NEWS OF THE WORLD
Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
NOMADLAND
Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
SOUL
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
SOUND OF METAL
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
GREYHOUND
Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
THE MIDNIGHT SKY
Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
MULAN
Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN
Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
TENET
Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
THE FIRE NEXT TIME
Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
THE SONG OF A LOST BOY
Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein
