2021 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Unveiled

In what’s shaping as much as be a historic 12 months for the BAFTA Film Awards — the primary version because the org’s groundbreaking variety assessment and one 12 months on from the #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal — Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks” lead the nominations with seven nods every.

“Nomadland” is nominated for greatest movie in addition to greatest director, along with nominations within the tailored screenplay, main actress, cinematography, modifying and sound classes.

In the meantime, “Rocks” is up for excellent British movie, in addition to excellent debut by a British author, director or producer. The movie can be nominated for greatest director, unique screenplay, main actress, supporting actress and casting.

Following intently behind with six nominations are “The Father,” “Mank,” “Minari” and “Promising Younger Lady,” whereas “The Dig” and “The Mauritanian” picked up 5 nods.

Notably, in what serves as a primary for BAFTA, 4 ladies have been nominated within the director class — a drastic shift from final 12 months’s all-male directing class. In the meantime, three of the nominated administrators are additionally up for greatest movie not within the English language.

This 12 months’s awards will happen throughout an entire weekend, with two separate reveals airing on April 10 and 11, broadcast just about out of London’s Royal Albert Corridor. The primary present will concentrate on the craft awards and air on BBC Two, whereas the primary efficiency prizes might be handed out in a BBC One broadcast on the Sunday.

Total, a complete of fifty movies obtained nominations for the 2021 awards, up from 39 movies final 12 months. A push to assist new expertise can be mirrored within the nominations, with 4 of the 5 nominated movies in excellent debut additionally nominated throughout different classes.

This 12 months, first-time nominees account for 4 of the six nominated administrators and 21 of the 24 nominees within the efficiency classes.

Lead actress nominees embrace Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”), Radha Clean (“The Forty-Yr-Outdated Model”), Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Lady”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Wunmi Mosaku (“His Home”) and Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”).

Lead actor nominees are Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metallic”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”), Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Mads Mikkelsen (“One other Spherical”) and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”).

In the meantime, brief movie nominees embrace “Eyelash,” “Lizard,” “Fortunate Break,” “Miss Curvy,” “The Current,” “The Fireplace Subsequent Time,” “The Owl and the Pussycat” and “The Music of a Misplaced Boy.”

BAFTA final week revealed its Rising Star nominees. This 12 months’s group contains British actors Bukky Bakray, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, Ṣọpẹ́ Dirisu and Conrad Khan.

The nominations have been introduced by Aisling Bea and Susan Wokoma on the Royal Albert Corridor in London. (An entire listing of nominations follows the article beneath. Try Selection’s evaluation of the nominations and their impression on the Oscars right here.)

A sea change for BAFTA

The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards marked a darkish second for the org, which was criticized for its roster of all-white appearing nominations. In response, BAFTA performed a wide-ranging seven-month assessment of its membership and awards voting procedures, and carried out 120 adjustments from September onwards.

The adjustments included the growth of the excellent British movie class to 10 nominations; a key longlisting spherical throughout all classes, revealed Feb. 4, that goals to degree the enjoying area in appearing and directing particularly; and the introduction of 1,000 new members from underrepresented teams. There are additionally nominating juries put in place for the appearing and directing classes to assist whittle the longlists all the way down to the ultimate nominations.

Nonetheless, Pippa Harris, deputy chair of BAFTA, underlines to Selection that there have been “no quotas in place” and “these are usually not nominations that have been designed in any means.”

“These are the outcomes of permitting movies to be seen on a degree enjoying area,” says Harris. “And permitting movies that generally get neglected in a traditional awards season to be seen by the membership and to be acknowledged and celebrated.”

Krishnendu Majumdar, chair of BAFTA, notes that the org counted 150,000 views on BAFTA View, the screening portal for members — 5 instances greater than final 12 months’s viewership. “We made all members watch a randomized batch of 15 movies for the primary spherical, which meant that each film — and we had 259 entries this 12 months — was watched roughly 300-400 instances. That’s by no means occurred earlier than.”

The executives credit score the brand new longlisting spherical for the elevated illustration throughout the board, significantly throughout the appearing and directing classes. “By having this third spherical within the center, members get an opportunity to have a look at a longlist of movies, so that you’re giving prominence to that longlist in each class, and that’s inspired folks to succeed in out and watch movies they wouldn’t have essentially watched in a traditional 12 months,” mentioned Harris.

2021 BAFTA Film Award nominees:

BEST FILM

THE FATHER

Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt

THE MAURITANIAN

TBC

NOMADLAND

Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Stuart Besser, Marc Platt

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

CALM WITH HORSES

Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh

THE DIG

Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini

THE FATHER

Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton

HIS HOUSE

Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee

LIMBO

Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont

THE MAURITANIAN

Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

MOGUL MOWGLI

Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

ROCKS

Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

SAINT MAUD

Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER



HIS HOUSE

Remi Weekes (Author/Director)

LIMBO

Ben Sharrock (Author/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

MOFFIE

Jack Sidey (Author/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

ROCKS

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

SAINT MAUD

Rose Glass (Author/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ANOTHER ROUND

Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

DEAR COMRADES!

Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov

LES MISÉRABLES

Ladj Ly

MINARI

Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh

QUO VADIS, AIDA?

Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich

DOCUMENTARY

COLLECTIVE

Alexander Nanau

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET

Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey

THE DISSIDENT

Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

THE SOCIAL DILEMMA

Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

ANIMATED FILM

ONWARD

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

SOUL

Pete Docter, Dana Murray

WOLFWALKERS

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Younger

DIRECTOR

ANOTHER ROUND

Thomas Vinterberg

BABYTEETH

Shannon Murphy

MINARI

Lee Isaac Chung

NOMADLAND

Chloé Zhao

QUO VADIS, AIDA?

Jasmila Žbanić

ROCKS

Sarah Gavron

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ANOTHER ROUND

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

MANK

Jack Fincher

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Emerald Fennell

ROCKS

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Aaron Sorkin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

THE DIG

Moira Buffini

THE FATHER

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

THE MAURITANIAN

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

NOMADLAND

Chloé Zhao

THE WHITE TIGER

Ramin Bahrani

LEADING ACTRESS

BUKKY BAKRAY

Rocks

RADHA BLANK

The Forty-Yr-Outdated Model

VANESSA KIRBY

Items of a Lady

FRANCES McDORMAND

Nomadland

WUNMI MOSAKU

His Home

ALFRE WOODARD

Clemency

LEADING ACTOR

RIZ AHMED

Sound of Metallic

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

Ma Rainey’s Black Backside

ADARSH GOURAV

The White Tiger

ANTHONY HOPKINS

The Father

MADS MIKKELSEN

One other Spherical

TAHAR RAHIM

The Mauritanian

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

NIAMH ALGAR

Calm With Horses

KOSAR ALI

Rocks

MARIA BAKALOVA

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

DOMINIQUE FISHBACK

Judas and the Black Messiah

ASHLEY MADEKWE

County Traces

YUH-JUNG YOUN

Minari

SUPPORTING ACTOR

DANIEL KALUUYA

Judas and the Black Messiah

BARRY KEOGHAN

Calm With Horses

ALAN KIM

Minari

LESLIE ODOM JR.

One Night time in Miami…

CLARKE PETERS

Da 5 Bloods

PAUL RACI

Sound of Metallic

ORIGINAL SCORE

MANK

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

MINARI

Emile Mosseri

NEWS OF THE WORLD

James Newton Howard

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Anthony Willis

SOUL

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

CASTING

CALM WITH HORSES

Shaheen Baig

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Alexa L. Fogel

MINARI

Julia Kim

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

ROCKS

Lucy Pardee

CINEMATOGRAPHY

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Sean Bobbitt

MANK

Erik Messerschmidt

THE MAURITANIAN

Alwin H. Küchler

NEWS OF THE WORLD

Dariusz Wolski

NOMADLAND

Joshua James Richards

EDITING

THE FATHER

Yorgos Lamprinos

NOMADLAND

Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Frédéric Thoraval

SOUND OF METAL

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Alan Baumgarten

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE DIG

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

THE FATHER

Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

MANK

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

NEWS OF THE WORLD

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

REBECCA

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

COSTUME DESIGN

AMMONITE

Michael O’Connor

THE DIG

Alice Babidge

EMMA

Alexandra Byrne

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Ann Roth

MANK

Trish Summerville

MAKE UP & HAIR

THE DIG

Jenny Shircore

HILLBILLY ELEGY

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

MANK

Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

PINOCCHIO

Mark Coulier

SOUND

GREYHOUND

TBC

NEWS OF THE WORLD

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

NOMADLAND

Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

SOUL

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

SOUND OF METAL

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

GREYHOUND

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

THE MIDNIGHT SKY

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

MULAN

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

TENET

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE FIRE NEXT TIME

Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT

Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

THE SONG OF A LOST BOY

Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein