2021 CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exam dates: know when the board exam might happen, latest updates

2021 CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exam dates: The CBSE 12th practical examinations will be held between January 1 and February 8. It is being speculated that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may postpone the Class 10 and 12th examinations. According to reports, the practical examination of CBSE is starting from January 2021. In such a situation, keeping in mind the corona epidemic, the examination of class 10 and class 12 can be organized in March.

Let us know that no official announcement has been made by CBSE regarding the CBSE board examination so far. Most of the parents are waiting for the final decision of CBSE. He hopes that CBSE will take some concrete steps keeping the epidemic in mind. At the same time, there is speculation that practical examination can be conducted in January of 2021.

Recently, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said in a tweet that when and how to conduct the exam next year, a campaign will be launched to get it from students and parents and teachers. So that his views can be considered and considered by the Ministry of Education.

The Union Minister has also directed the National Testing Agency to review the current situation and share the revised syllabus in the context of JEE-NEET 2021 examinations. The NTA has sought information on the situation from all states and Kendriya Vidyalayas before finalizing the syllabus.