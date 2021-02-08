2021 Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations: ‘Mank’ and Netflix Lead

Streaming providers dominated the nominations for the twenty sixth Critics’ Choice Awards, with Netflix garnering 4 finest image nominations, a record-setting quantity for any studio within the historical past of the CCA. “Da 5 Bloods” from Spike Lee, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” from George C. Wolfe, “Mank” from David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” represented for the platform.

“Mank,” an examination of “Citizen Kane” co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, led the sphere with 12 nominations, together with finest image, director, actor for Gary Oldman and supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried.

Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” the semi-autobiographical story of a Korean household transferring to Arkansas within the Eighties, was second with 10 nominations, together with finest image, overseas language movie, actor for Steven Yeun and supporting actress for Yuh-Jung Youn.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” landed eight mentions, whereas Common Footage’ “Information of the World,” from director and co-writer Paul Greengrass, garnered seven.

Netflix obtained 46 movie nominations, and mixed with the 26 TV nods introduced final month, the streamer’s complete involves 72, essentially the most for any studio or community. A24 was the second most-nominated movie studio with 14, and Amazon Studios was shut behind with 13. Throughout movie and TV, HBO was the second most-nominated with 24, and Amazon Studios garnered 18 in complete.

With a nomination for supporting actress for “The Father,” Olivia Colman is the one individual acknowledged for his or her work in each movie and tv. Colman was additionally nominated for finest actress in a drama sequence for “The Crown.”

Chadwick Boseman turns into the primary actor to obtain two posthumous nominations in the identical yr for his work in “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside.” He wasn’t the one double nominee on the listing as Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross had been each cited for his or her works on “Mank” and Pixar’s “Soul,” the latter they share with co-composer Jon Batiste. Andra Day can be one of many credited songwriters on “Tigress & Tweed” from “America vs. Billie Vacation,” alongside together with her finest actress point out.

Within the 26 years of the Critics’ Choice Awards, there have been just a few years during which studios obtained three finest image nominations in a single yr. The final time was in 2012 by the Weinstein Firm with “Django Unchained,” “The Grasp” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” All of them misplaced to the eventual finest image winner “Argo.”

A number of nominated actors, who had been neglected of the Golden Globes and SAG Awards’ mentions, embody Ben Affleck for “The Approach Again,” Delroy Lindo for “Da 5 Bloods,” Sidney Flanigan for “By no means Not often Generally At all times,” Paul Raci for “Sound of Steel” and Ellen Burstyn for “Items of a Girl.”

Notable snubs embody “Judas and the Black Messiah” in finest image and cinematography, and there have been full shutouts for STXfilms’ “The Mauritanian” and Vertical Leisure’s “Miss Juneteenth.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Critics’ Choice Awards can be an in-person/digital hybrid present with host Taye Diggs and a few of the presenters filming from a stage in Los Angeles, whereas nominees seem remotely from varied areas all over the world. The Critics’ Choice Awards will air on the CW on Sunday, March 7.

Finest Image

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Information of the World” (Common Footage)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)

“One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

“Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Finest Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” (A24)

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)

Finest Actor

Ben Affleck, “The Approach Again” (Warner Bros)

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Tom Hanks, “Information of the World” (Common Footage)

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” (Sony Footage Classics)

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Gary Oldman, “Mank” (Netflix)

Steven Yeun, “Minari” (A24)

Finest Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Andra Day, “America vs. Billie Vacation” (Hulu)

Sidney Flanigan, “By no means Not often Generally At all times” (Focus Options)

Vanessa Kirby, “Items of a Girl” (Netflix)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie” (Netflix)

Finest Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

Invoice Murray, “On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci, “Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios)

Finest Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Burstyn, “Items of a Girl” (Netflix)

Glenn Shut, “Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)

Olivia Colman, “The Father” (Sony Footage Classics)

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Finest Younger Actor/Actress

Ryder Allen, “Palmer” (Apple TV Plus)

Ibrahima Gueye, “The Life Forward” (Netflix)

Alan Kim, “Minari” (A24)

Talia Ryder, “By no means Not often Generally At all times” (Focus Options)

Caoilinn Springall, “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

Helena Zengel, “Information of the World” (Common Footage)

Finest Performing Ensemble

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Finest Authentic Screenplay

“Mank” (Netflix) – Jack Fincher

“Minari” (A24) – Lee Isaac Chung

“By no means Not often Generally At all times” (Focus Options) – Eliza Hittman

“Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options) – Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios) – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Aaron Sorkin

Finest Tailored Screenplay

“The Father” (Sony Footage Classics) – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

“First Cow” (A24) – Jonathan Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – Ruben Santiago-Hudson

“Information of the World” (Common Footage) – Luke Davies, Paul Greengrass

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Chloé Zhao

“One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Kemp Powers

Finest Manufacturing Design

“Emma” (Focus Options) – Kave Quinn, Stella Fox

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

“Mank” (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

“Information of the World” (Common Footage) – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“The Private Historical past of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Footage) – Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Finest Cinematography

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) – Newton Thomas Sigel

“First Cow” (A24) – Christopher Blauvelt

“Mank” (Netflix) – Erik Messerschmidt

“Minari” (A24) – Lachlan Milne

“Information of the World” (Common Footage) – Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Joshua James Richards

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Hoyte Van Hoytema

Finest Costume Design

“Emma” (Focus Options) – Alexandra Byrne

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – Ann Roth

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trish Summerville

“Mulan” (Walt Disney Footage) – Bina Daigeler

“The Private Historical past of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Footage) – Suzie Harman, Robert Worley

“Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options) – Nancy Steiner

Finest Modifying

“The Father” (Sony Footage Classics) – Yorgos Lamprinos

“Mank” (Netflix) – Kirk Baxter

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Jennifer Lame

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten

Finest Hair and Make-up

“Emma” (Focus Options)

“Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

“America vs. Billie Vacation” (Hulu)

Finest Visible Results

“Greyhound” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Invisible Man” (Common Footage)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

“Mulan” (Walt Disney Footage)

“Tenet” (Warner Bros)

“Marvel Girl 1984” (Warner Bros)

Finest Rating

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari” (A24) – Emile Mosseri

“Information of the World” (Common Footage) – James Newton Howard

“Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson

Finest Tune

“Eurovision Tune Contest: The Story of Hearth Saga” (Netflix) – “Husavik (My Dwelling City)”

“The Life Forward” (Netflix) – “Io Si (Seen)”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros) – “Combat for You”

“One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – “Converse Now”

“The Outpost” (Rooster Soup for the Soul Leisure) – “Everyone Cries”

“America vs. Billie Vacation” (Hulu) – “Tigress & Tweed”

Finest Overseas Language Movie

“One other Spherical” (Samuel Goldwyn Movies)

“Collective” (Magnolia Footage)

“La Llorona” (Shudder)

“The Life Forward” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Two Of Us” (Magnolia Footage)

Finest Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

“The Forty-12 months-Outdated Model” (Netflix)

“The King of Staten Island” (Common Footage)

“On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV+)

“Palm Springs” (Hulu/NEON)

“The Promenade” (Netflix)

Clayton Davis is a voting member of the Critics’ Choice Affiliation for each movie and tv.

