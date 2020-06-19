2021 Critics Choice Awards Postponed – Variety

Following the information that the 2021 Oscars have been pushed pack two months to April 25, the Critics Choice Affiliation has postponed the 2021 Critics Choice Awards to March 7.

The present, which honors each tv and movie work, remains to be being deliberate as stay occasion on the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., “well being issues allowing,” the group mentioned in a press release on Thursday.

Taye Diggs will return as host for the third consecutive 12 months. The ceremony can be broadcast stay on The CW Community.

“Now greater than ever, persons are turning to movie and tv as a supply of consolation, as a method of schooling, and as a strategy to join,” Critics Choice Affiliation CEO Joey Berlin mentioned. “With the revised timeline, we’re trying ahead to celebrating the entire sensible new work created throughout this prolonged season.”

Key dates are as adopted:

Tv Awards Timeline

November 2, 2020 – Submissions Open

January 4, 2021 – NomComs start consideration

January 15, 2021 – NomComs render suggestions

January 18, 2021 – Critics Choice Awards TV nominations introduced

March 4, 2021 – Remaining ballots exit to CCA TV Department members

March 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning last ballots

Movie Awards Timeline

February 1, 2021 – Nominating ballots exit to CCA Movie Department members

February 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning nominating ballots

February 7, 2021 – Critics Choice Awards Movie nominations introduced

March 4, 2021 – Remaining ballots exit to CCA Movie Department members

March 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning last ballots

On the 2020 gala in January, “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood” took residence 4 movie awards together with greatest image, supporting actor for Brad Pitt, authentic screenplay for Quentin Tarantino and manufacturing design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh. Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Renée Zelwegger (“Judy”) took residence the highest performing prizes. The directing class was a tie between Sam Mendes for “1917” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.” In tv, “Fleabag” gained greatest comedy sequence, actress in a comedy sequence for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and supporting actor in a comedy sequence for Andrew Scott. Eddie Murphy obtained the Lifetime Achievement Award.