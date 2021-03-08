2021 Critics Choice Awards Winners List

With the 2021 awards season is in full swing, the twenty sixth annual Critics Choice Awards will honor one of the best and brightest in each movie and tv on Sunday.

This yr’s ceremony is an in-person/digital hybrid present, with host Taye Diggs and a few of the presenters filming from a stage in Los Angeles, whereas nominees seem remotely from varied areas all over the world (like Emmy and Golden Globe nominees).

Netflix obtained 46 movie nominations, and mixed with the 26 TV nods introduced final month, the streamer’s whole involves 72 — essentially the most for any studio or community. A24 was the second-most nominated movie studio with 14, and Amazon Studios was shut behind with 13. Throughout movie and TV, HBO was the second-most nominated with 24, and Amazon Studios garnered 18 in whole.

“Mank,” an examination of “Citizen Kane” co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, led the sector with 12 nominations, together with greatest image, director, actor for Gary Oldman and supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried. “The Crown” and “Ozark” led the TV subject with six noms every.

See the complete nominees and winners record beneath, which will likely be up to date through the present.

FILM:

Greatest Image

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Information of the World” (Common Footage)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)

“One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options)

“Sound of Metallic” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Greatest Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” (A24)

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)

Greatest Actor

Ben Affleck, “The Method Again” (Warner Bros)

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metallic” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Tom Hanks, “Information of the World” (Common Footage)

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” (Sony Footage Classics)

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Gary Oldman, “Mank” (Netflix)

Steven Yeun, “Minari” (A24)

Greatest ActressViola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Andra Day, “America vs. Billie Vacation” (Hulu)

Sidney Flanigan, “By no means Not often Generally All the time” (Focus Options)

Vanessa Kirby, “Items of a Lady” (Netflix)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options)

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie” (Netflix)

Greatest Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

Invoice Murray, “On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metallic” (Amazon Studios)

Greatest Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Burstyn, “Items of a Lady” (Netflix)

Glenn Shut, “Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)

Olivia Colman, “The Father” (Sony Footage Classics)

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Greatest Younger Actor/Actress

Ryder Allen, “Palmer” (Apple TV Plus)

Ibrahima Gueye, “The Life Forward” (Netflix)

Alan Kim, “Minari” (A24)

Talia Ryder, “By no means Not often Generally All the time” (Focus Options)

Caoilinn Springall, “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

Helena Zengel, “Information of the World” (Common Footage)

Greatest Performing Ensemble

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Greatest Authentic Screenplay

“Mank” (Netflix) – Jack Fincher

“Minari” (A24) – Lee Isaac Chung

“By no means Not often Generally All the time” (Focus Options) – Eliza Hittman

“Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options) – Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metallic” (Amazon Studios) – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Aaron Sorkin

Greatest Tailored Screenplay

“The Father” (Sony Footage Classics) – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

“First Cow” (A24) – Jonathan Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – Ruben Santiago-Hudson

“Information of the World” (Common Footage) – Luke Davies, Paul Greengrass

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Chloé Zhao

“One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Kemp Powers

Greatest Manufacturing Design

“Emma” (Focus Options) – Kave Quinn, Stella Fox

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

“Mank” (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

“Information of the World” (Common Footage) – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“The Private Historical past of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Footage) – Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Greatest Cinematography

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) – Newton Thomas Sigel

“First Cow” (A24) – Christopher Blauvelt

“Mank” (Netflix) – Erik Messerschmidt

“Minari” (A24) – Lachlan Milne

“Information of the World” (Common Footage) – Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Joshua James Richards

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Hoyte Van Hoytema

Greatest Costume Design

“Emma” (Focus Options) – Alexandra Byrne

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – Ann Roth

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trish Summerville

“Mulan” (Walt Disney Footage) – Bina Daigeler

“The Private Historical past of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Footage) – Suzie Harman, Robert Worley

“Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options) – Nancy Steiner

Greatest Enhancing

“The Father” (Sony Footage Classics) – Yorgos Lamprinos

“Mank” (Netflix) – Kirk Baxter

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Metallic” (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Jennifer Lame

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten

Greatest Hair and Make-up

“Emma” (Focus Options)

“Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options)

“America vs. Billie Vacation” (Hulu)

Greatest Visible Results

“Greyhound” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Invisible Man” (Common Footage)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

“Mulan” (Walt Disney Footage)

“Tenet” (Warner Bros)

“Marvel Lady 1984” (Warner Bros)

Greatest Rating

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari” (A24) – Emile Mosseri

“Information of the World” (Common Footage) – James Newton Howard

“Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson

Greatest Track

“Eurovision Track Contest: The Story of Hearth Saga” (Netflix) – “Husavik (My Residence City)”

“The Life Forward” (Netflix) – “Io Si (Seen)”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros) – “Combat for You”

“One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – “Converse Now”

“The Outpost” (Hen Soup for the Soul Leisure) – “All people Cries”

“America vs. Billie Vacation” (Hulu) – “Tigress & Tweed”

Greatest Overseas Language Movie

“One other Spherical” (Samuel Goldwyn Movies)

“Collective” (Magnolia Footage)

“La Llorona” (Shudder)

“The Life Forward” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Two Of Us” (Magnolia Footage)

Greatest Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

“The Forty-12 months-Outdated Model” (Netflix)

“The King of Staten Island” (Common Footage)

“On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV+)

“Palm Springs” (Hulu/NEON)

“The Promenade” (Netflix)

TELEVISION:

Greatest Drama Collection

“Higher Name Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Good Combat” (CBS All Entry)

“Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Perry Mason” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Greatest Actor in a Drama Collection

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling Ok. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – “Higher Name Saul” (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Greatest Actress in a Drama Collection

Christine Baranski – “The Good Combat” (CBS All Entry)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Claire Danes – “Homeland” (Showtime)

Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Greatest Supporting Actor in a Drama Collection

Jonathan Banks – “Higher Name Saul” (AMC)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Michael Ok. Williams – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Greatest Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider” (HBO)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – “Higher Name Saul” (AMC)

Greatest Comedy Collection

“Higher Issues” (FX)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Mother” (CBS)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Greatest Actor in a Comedy Collection

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)

Matt Berry – “What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – “The Nice” (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

Greatest Actress in a Comedy Collection

Pamela Adlon – “Higher Issues” (FX)

Christina Applegate – “Useless to Me” (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Greatest Supporting Actor in a Comedy Collection

William Fichtner – “Mother” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Mark Proksch – “What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Greatest Supporting Actress in a Comedy Collection

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop TV)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – “Mother” (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Greatest Restricted Collection

“I Might Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Regular Folks” (Hulu)

“The Plot Towards America” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

TV Film

“Dangerous Training” (HBO)

“Between the World and Me” (HBO)

“The Clark Sisters: First Girls of Gospel” (Lifetime)

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

“What the Structure Means to Me” (Amazon Prime Video)

Greatest Actor in a Restricted Collection or TV Film

John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Mescal – “Regular Folks” (Hulu)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This A lot is True” (HBO)

Morgan Spector – “The Plot Towards America” (HBO)

Greatest Actress in a Restricted Collection or TV Film

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Michaela Coel – “I Might Destroy You” (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Regular Folks” (Hulu)

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Pleasure – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

Greatest Supporting Actor in a Restricted Collection or TV Film

Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Chook” (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Chook” (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Glynn Turman – “Fargo” (FX)

John Turturro – “The Plot Towards America” (HBO)

Greatest Supporting Actress in a Restricted Collection or TV Film

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates” (AMC)

Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Winona Ryder – “The Plot Towards America” (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Greatest Discuss Present

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Present” (Syndicated)

“Late Evening with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Present with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Purple Desk Discuss” (Fb Watch)

Greatest Comedy Particular

“Fortune Feimster: Candy & Salty” (Netflix)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix)

“Marc Maron: Finish Occasions Enjoyable” (Netflix)

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Every part” (Netflix)

Greatest Brief Type Collection

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)

“Higher Name Saul: Ethics Coaching with Kim Wexler” (AMC)

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

“Tooning Out the Information” (CBS All Entry)

