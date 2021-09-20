2021 Emmy Award Winners: The Entire Record

The 73rd Emmy Awards gala has taken position, essentially the most prestigious with regards to highlighting the most productive sequence and tv productions. The massive winners of the night time come with presentations like The Crown, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown.
The Crown, which used to be nominated for 63 awards, took house 21 of them and would have swept the foremost drama classes had Courtney B. Vance of Lovecraft Nation no longer gained her Visitor Actor award in a drama sequence. Ted Lasso used to be nominated for 20 awards and took house seven Emmys.
Even supposing they weren’t nominated in the principle classes, Disney + has additionally closed an ideal 12 months with The Mandalorian, who has controlled to acquire 14 awards and every other 3 for Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient.
Those are the entire most sensible 2021 Emmy winners. If you need to try the entire minor classes, you’ll be able to do it from the reputable listing.
Absolute best Drama Collection
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Story
- Lovecraft Nation
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
Absolute best Comedy Collection
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky manner
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
Absolute best Restricted Collection
- I may just wreck you
- Mare of Easttown
- Woman’s Gambit
- The underground railway
- Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient
Absolute best Tv Film
- Uncle Frank
- Sylvie’s Love
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Gifts: Mahalia
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas at the Sq.
Absolute best Main Actress in a Drama Collection
- Uzo Aduba, In Remedy
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Story
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Nation
Absolute best Main Actor in a Drama Collection
- Sterling Ok Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Nation
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Web page, Bridgerton
- Billie Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Absolute best Main Actress in a Comedy Collection
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janey, Mother
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
- Jean Sensible, Hacks
Absolute best Main Actor in a Comedy Collection
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Komsinky Way
- William H Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Absolute best Main Actress in a Restricted Collection or Film Made for Tv
- Michaela Coel, I may just wreck you
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient
- Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Woman’s Gambit
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Absolute best Main Actor in a Restricted Collection or Film Made for Tv
- Paul Bettany, Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odon Jr, Hamilton
Absolute best Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Story
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Story
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Story
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Story
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Nation
Absolute best Supporting Actor in a Drama Collection
- Michael Ok. Williams, Lovecraft Nation
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Story
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Story
- OT Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Story
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Absolute best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Collection
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night time Reside
- Cecily Robust, Saturday Night time Reside
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night time Reside
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Absolute best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Collection
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night time Reside
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night time Reside
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Way
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Absolute best Supporting Actress in a Restricted Collection or Film Made for Tv
- Jean Sensible, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Kathryn Hahn, Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Moses Ingram, Gambito de Dama
Absolute best Supporting Actor in a Restricted Collection or Film Made for Tv
- Daveed Diigs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Gambito de Dama
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Paapa Essiedu, I may just wreck you
Absolute best Visitor Actress in a Drama Collection
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Story
- Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Story
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Absolute best Visitor Actor in a Drama Collection
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Nation
- Charles Dance, The Crown
- Don Cheadle, Falcon and the Iciness Soldier
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Absolute best Visitor Actress in a Comedy Collection
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night time Reside
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night time Reside
- Issa Rae, A Black Woman Comic strip Display
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Abnormal Playlist
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Woman Comic strip Display
Absolute best Visitor Actor in a Comedy Collection
- Chris Rock, Saturday Night time Reside
- Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night time Reside
- Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night time Reside
- Dan Levy, Saturday Night time Reside
- Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Way