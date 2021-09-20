2021 Emmy Award Winners: The Entire Record

The 73rd Emmy Awards gala has taken position, essentially the most prestigious with regards to highlighting the most productive sequence and tv productions. The massive winners of the night time come with presentations like The Crown, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown.

The Crown, which used to be nominated for 63 awards, took house 21 of them and would have swept the foremost drama classes had Courtney B. Vance of Lovecraft Nation no longer gained her Visitor Actor award in a drama sequence. Ted Lasso used to be nominated for 20 awards and took house seven Emmys.

Even supposing they weren’t nominated in the principle classes, Disney + has additionally closed an ideal 12 months with The Mandalorian, who has controlled to acquire 14 awards and every other 3 for Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient.

Those are the entire most sensible 2021 Emmy winners. If you need to try the entire minor classes, you’ll be able to do it from the reputable listing.

Absolute best Drama Collection

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Story

Lovecraft Nation

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Absolute best Comedy Collection

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky manner

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Absolute best Restricted Collection

I may just wreck you

Mare of Easttown

Woman’s Gambit

The underground railway

Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient

Absolute best Tv Film

Uncle Frank

Sylvie’s Love

Oslo

Robin Roberts Gifts: Mahalia

Dolly Parton’s Christmas at the Sq.

Absolute best Main Actress in a Drama Collection

Uzo Aduba, In Remedy

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Story

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Nation

Absolute best Main Actor in a Drama Collection

Sterling Ok Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Nation

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Web page, Bridgerton

Billie Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Absolute best Main Actress in a Comedy Collection

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janey, Mother

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

Jean Sensible, Hacks

Absolute best Main Actor in a Comedy Collection

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Komsinky Way

William H Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Absolute best Main Actress in a Restricted Collection or Film Made for Tv

Michaela Coel, I may just wreck you

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient

Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Woman’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Absolute best Main Actor in a Restricted Collection or Film Made for Tv

Paul Bettany, Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odon Jr, Hamilton

Absolute best Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Story

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Story

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Story

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Story

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Nation

Absolute best Supporting Actor in a Drama Collection

Michael Ok. Williams, Lovecraft Nation

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Story

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Story

OT Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Story

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Absolute best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Collection

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night time Reside

Cecily Robust, Saturday Night time Reside

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night time Reside

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Absolute best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Collection

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night time Reside

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night time Reside

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Way

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Absolute best Supporting Actress in a Restricted Collection or Film Made for Tv

Jean Sensible, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Kathryn Hahn, Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, Gambito de Dama

Absolute best Supporting Actor in a Restricted Collection or Film Made for Tv

Daveed Diigs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Gambito de Dama

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu, I may just wreck you

Absolute best Visitor Actress in a Drama Collection

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Story

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Story

Claire Foy, The Crown

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Absolute best Visitor Actor in a Drama Collection

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Nation

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, Falcon and the Iciness Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Absolute best Visitor Actress in a Comedy Collection

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night time Reside

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night time Reside

Issa Rae, A Black Woman Comic strip Display

Jane Adams, Hacks

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Abnormal Playlist

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Woman Comic strip Display

Absolute best Visitor Actor in a Comedy Collection