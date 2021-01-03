2021 Golden Globes Best Actor Drama Predictions

Selection's Awards Circuit is dwelling to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Movie Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards historical past, buzz, information, opinions and sources, the Oscar predictions are up to date repeatedly with the present yr's contenders in all classes. Selection's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of 4 phases, working all yr lengthy: Draft, Pre-Season, Common Season and Publish Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will decide how lengthy every section lasts and will probably be displayed subsequent to revision date.

To see all the most recent predictions, of all of the classes, in a single place, go to THE COLLECTIVE

DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

UPDATED: Jan. 2, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

The “overdue” narrative is usually used when assessing an Oscar marketing campaign, however every now and then, you start to note some veterans who’ve come up empty-handed in different awards present areas. Anthony Hopkins (“The Father“) is a kind of candidates this yr who, regardless of successful an Academy Award for “The Silence of the Lambs,” the 83-year-old has by no means walked away with a aggressive Golden Globe with seven earlier nominations (he was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille awards in 2006). Even when Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside“) is on a transparent path to the Oscars, Hopkins’ nil file with the HFPA could come into play when voting. You’ll be able to at all times search for massive named celebrities to enter the fray, and some main males could catch the HFPA’s eye this yr – Ben Affleck (“The Approach Again”), Tom Holland (“Cherry”), Justin Timberlake (“Palmer”) or John David Washington (“Malcolm & Marie” or “Tenet”) will probably be within the combine. That “star inclusion” usually comes on the expense of an individual on their technique to the Dolby Theatre, and that would depart Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Steel”), or Steven Yeun (“Minari”) weak (on the Globes not less than). That doesn’t recommend that these massive stars gained’t be deserving of recognition as a result of they are going to be. Throughout, only a stacked yr in the very best actor race.

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins in “The Father” from co-writer and director Florian Zeller

Courtesy of Sony Footage Classics

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Chadwick Boseman

"Ma Rainey's Black Backside" (Netflix) GLOBES HISTORY: By no means nominated

ROLE: Levee

–

DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe

SYNOPSIS: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her bold horn participant and the white administration decided to regulate the uncontrollable "Mom of the Blues". Primarily based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play..

STARRING: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman Anthony Hopkins

"The Father" (Sony Footage Classics) GLOBES HISTORY: 7 nominations (Cecil B. DeMille receipent in 2006)

ROLE: Anthony

–

DIRECTOR: Florian Zeller

SYNOPSIS: A person refuses all help from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his altering circumstances, he begins to doubt his family members, his personal thoughts and even the material of his actuality.

STARRING: Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Anthony Hopkins, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams Delroy Lindo

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix) GLOBES HISTORY: By no means nominated

ROLE: Paul

–

DIRECTOR: Spike Lee

SYNOPSIS: 4 African American vets battle the forces of man and nature after they return to Vietnam looking for the stays of their fallen squad chief and the gold fortune he helped them cover.

STARRING: Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, Isiah Witlock, Jr,, Norm Lewis Riz Ahmed

"Sound of Steel" (Amazon Studios) GLOBES HISTORY: 1 nomination (HBO's "The Evening Of" in 2017)

ROLE: Ruben

–

DIRECTOR: Darius Marder

SYNOPSIS: A heavy-metal drummer's life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his listening to.

STARRING: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Mathieu Almaric, Lauren Ridloff John David Washington

"Malcolm & Marie" (Netflix) GLOBES HISTORY: 1 nomination (2018's "BlacKkKlansman")

ROLE: Malcolm

–

DIRECTOR: Sam Levinson

SYNOPSIS: A director and his girlfriend's relationship is examined after they return dwelling from his film premiere and await critics' responses.

STARRING: John David Washington, Zendaya

Ben Affleck in “The Approach Again” from director Gavin O’Connor

Richard Foreman

NEXT IN LINE :

Steven Yeun

"Minari" (A24) GLOBES HISTORY: By no means nominated

ROLE: Jacob

–

DIRECTOR: Lee Isaac Chung

SYNOPSIS: A Korean household strikes to Arkansas to begin a farm within the Eighties.

STARRING: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-jung Youn, Will Patton Gary Oldman

"Mank" (Netflix) GLOBES HISTORY: 1 nomination, 1 win (2017's "Darkest Hour")

ROLE: Herman J. Mankiewicz

–

DIRECTOR: David Fincher

SYNOPSIS: Nineteen Thirties Hollywood is re-evaluated by the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to complete the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

STARRING: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton Ben Affleck

"The Approach Again" (Warner Bros.) GLOBES HISTORY: 3 nominations, 2 wins (1997's "Good Will Looking" in finest screenplay and 2012's "Argo" in finest director)

ROLE: Jack Cunningham

–

DIRECTOR: Gavin O'Connor

SYNOPSIS: Jack Cunningham was a highschool basketball phenom who walked away from the sport, forfeiting his future. Years later, when he reluctantly accepts a training job at his alma mater, he could get one final shot at redemption..

STARRING: Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Janina Gavankar Colin Firth

"Supernova" (Bleecker Road) GLOBES HISTORY: 2 nominations, 1 wins (2010's "The King's Speech")

ROLE: Sam

–

DIRECTOR: Harry Macqueen

SYNOPSIS: Sam and Tusker are touring throughout England of their outdated RV to go to pals, household and locations from their previous. Since Tusker was identified with dementia two years in the past, their time collectively is a very powerful factor they've.

STARRING: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Pippa Haywood, Peter MacQueen, Nina Marlin Tom Hanks

"Information of the World" (Common Footage) GLOBES HISTORY: 10 nominations, 4 wins (1988's "Huge," 1993's "Philadelphia," 1994's "Forrest Gump" and 2001's "Forged Away" together with Cecil B. Demille receipent in 2020)

ROLE: Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd

–

DIRECTOR: Paul Greengrass

SYNOPSIS: A Civil Battle veteran agrees to ship a woman, taken by the Kiowa folks years in the past, to her aunt and uncle, towards her will. They journey a whole lot of miles and face grave risks as they seek for a spot that both can name dwelling.

STARRING: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon

Tom Holland in “Cherry” from Anthony and Joe Russo

Photograph courtesy of Apple TV Plus

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

George Clooney, “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) Adarsh Gourav, “The White Tiger” (Netflix)

“The White Tiger” (Netflix) Tom Hanks, “Greyhound” (Apple TV Plus)

“Greyhound” (Apple TV Plus) Tom Holland, “Cherry” (Apple TV Plus)

“Cherry” (Apple TV Plus) Jude Regulation, “The Nest” (IFC Movies)

“The Nest” (IFC Movies) John Magaro, “First Cow” (A24)

“First Cow” (A24) Luca Marinelli, “Martin Eden” (Kino Lorber)

“Martin Eden” (Kino Lorber) Viggo Mortensen, “Falling” (Quiver)

“Falling” (Quiver) Liam Neeson, “Extraordinary Love” (Bleecker Road)

“Extraordinary Love” (Bleecker Road) Jesse Plemons, “I’m Pondering of Ending Issues” (Netflix)

“I’m Pondering of Ending Issues” (Netflix) Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian” (STXfilms)

“The Mauritanian” (STXfilms) Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (HBO Max/Warner Bros.)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (HBO Max/Warner Bros.) Justin Timberlake, “Palmer” (Apple TV Plus)

“Palmer” (Apple TV Plus) Denzel Washington, “The Little Issues” (HBO Max/Warner Bros.)

“The Little Issues” (HBO Max/Warner Bros.) John David Washington, “Tenet” (Warner Bros.)

2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Movie)

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Movement Image and Tv entry varieties – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Tv nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Tv nomination ballots by Ernst & Younger at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Movement Image nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The ultimate screening date for Movement Footage – Jan. 26, 2021

The ultimate date for Movement Image press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Movement Image nomination ballots by Ernst & Younger at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards introduced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

introduced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Ultimate ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air stay coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

2021 Academy Awards Predictions

Concerning the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation, is held yearly with 93 members since 1944. The group acknowledges excellence in movie and tv, throughout drama and comedy or musical classes. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the file for essentially the most awards gained by a single movie with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Specific” is subsequent consistent with six every. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the file for many nominations acquired by a movie with 11 whereas Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Half III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the file for receiving essentially the most nominations and never successful a single award at seven.