2021 Golden Globes Best Drama Feature Predictions

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

UPDATED: Jan. 1, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

The Hollywood International Press Affiliation will play a significant position this yr with an prolonged timeline. The ceremony takes place on Feb. 28, the ultimate day earlier than the eligibility interval, simply six days earlier than the opening of Oscar voting. Their nominations and winners will shift the race in any course it sees match, however will that momentum maintain? “The Trial of the Chicago 7” might be one of many favorites with the group, and even when “Nomadland” is steamrolling in the direction of an Oscar win, they may look to different movies. In 2007, through the WGA strike, “No Nation for Outdated Males” appeared all however assured an enormous evening on the Oscars, and but, “Atonement” emerged victoriously with Julian Schnabel (“The Diving Bell and the Butterfly”) successful director. In one other unusual yr, they may do it once more.

“One Night time in Miami” from director Regina King

Courtesy of AMAZON STUDIOS

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) –

PRODUCERS: Stuart M. Besser, Matt Jackson, Marc Platt, Tyler Thompson

SYNOPSIS: The story of seven folks on trial stemming from numerous costs surrounding the rebellion on the 1968 Democratic Nationwide Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

STARRING: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Robust "Nomadland" (Searchlight Footage) –

PRODUCERS: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

SYNOPSIS: After shedding all the pieces within the Nice Recession, an outdated lady embarks on a journey by way of the American West, residing as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

STARRING: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda Might, Swankie, Bob Wells "Mank" (Netflix) –

PRODUCERS: David Fincher, Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

SYNOPSIS: Nineteen Thirties Hollywood is re-evaluated by way of the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to complete the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

STARRING: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton "One Night time in Miami" (Amazon Studios) –

PRODUCERS: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein

SYNOPSIS: A fictional account of 1 unbelievable evening in 1964, the place 4 icons of activism, sports activities and music – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – gathered, discussing their roles within the civil rights motion and cultural upheaval of the ’60s.

STARRING: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr. "The Father" (Sony Footage Classics) –

PRODUCERS: Philippe Carcassonne, Simon Good friend, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christophe Spadone

SYNOPSIS: A person refuses all help from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his altering circumstances, he begins to doubt his family members, his personal thoughts and even the material of his actuality.

STARRING: Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Anthony Hopkins, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams

Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

Courtesy of David Lee/Netflix

NEXT IN LINE :

"Ma Rainey's Black Backside" (Netflix) –

PRODUCERS: Todd Black, Denzel Washington, Dany Wolf

SYNOPSIS: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her formidable horn participant and the white administration decided to manage the uncontrollable "Mom of the Blues". Primarily based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play..

STARRING: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.) –

PRODUCERS: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Celebration, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.

STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix) –

PRODUCERS: Jon Kilik, Spike Lee, Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin

SYNOPSIS: 4 African American vets battle the forces of man and nature once they return to Vietnam looking for the stays of their fallen squad chief and the gold fortune he helped them conceal.

STARRING: Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, Isiah Witlock, Jr,, Norm Lewis "Promising Younger Girl" (Focus Options) –

PRODUCERS: Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox

SYNOPSIS: A younger lady, traumatized by a tragic occasion in her previous, seeks out vengeance towards those that cross her path.

STARRING: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Molly Shannon, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Alison Brie, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Connie Britton, Chris Lowell, Adam Brody, Sam Richardson "Information of the World" (Common Footage) –

PRODUCERS: Gary Goetzman, Gregory Goodman, Gail Mutrux

SYNOPSIS: A Civil Battle veteran agrees to ship a woman, taken by the Kiowa folks years in the past, to her aunt and uncle, towards her will. They journey lots of of miles and face grave risks as they seek for a spot that both can name house.

STARRING: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon

MALCOLM & MARIE (TOP TO BOTTOM): ZENDAYA as MARIE, JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON as MALCOLM. DOMINIC MILLER/NETFLIX © 2021

DOMINIC MILLER/NETFLIX © 2021

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"Ammonite" (Neon) – Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly

(Neon) – Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly "Cherry" (Apple TV Plus) – Jake Aust, Chris Castaldi, Jonathan Grey, Mike Larocca, Matthew Rhodes, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

(Apple TV Plus) – Jake Aust, Chris Castaldi, Jonathan Grey, Mike Larocca, Matthew Rhodes, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo "First Cow" (A24) – Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani

(A24) – Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani "I am Considering of Ending Issues" (Netflix) – Stefanie Azpiazu, Anthony Bregman, Charlie Kaufman, Robert Salerno

(Netflix) – Stefanie Azpiazu, Anthony Bregman, Charlie Kaufman, Robert Salerno "The Little Issues" (HBO Max/Warner Bros.) – John Lee Hancock, Mark Johnson

(HBO Max/Warner Bros.) – John Lee Hancock, Mark Johnson "Malcolm & Marie" (Netflix) – Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, John David Washington, Zendaya

(Netflix) – Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, John David Washington, Zendaya "The Mauritanian" (STXfilms) – Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Branwen Prestwood Smith, Michael Bronner

(STXfilms) – Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Branwen Prestwood Smith, Michael Bronner "The Midnight Sky" (Netflix) – George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Bard Dorros, Keith Redmon, Cliff Roberts

(Netflix) – George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Bard Dorros, Keith Redmon, Cliff Roberts "The Nest" (IFC Movies) – Sean Durkin, Rose Garnett, Ed Guiney, Amy Jackson, Christina Piovesan, Derrin Schlesinger

(IFC Movies) – Sean Durkin, Rose Garnett, Ed Guiney, Amy Jackson, Christina Piovesan, Derrin Schlesinger "By no means Not often Typically At all times" (Focus Options) – Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy

(Focus Options) – Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy "Items of a Girl" (Netflix) – Ashley Levinson, Aaron Ryder, Kevin Turen

(Netflix) – Ashley Levinson, Aaron Ryder, Kevin Turen "Sound of Metallic" (Amazon Studios) – Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Invoice Benz, Cathy Benz

(Amazon Studios) – Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Invoice Benz, Cathy Benz "Tenet" (Warner Bros.) – Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas

(Warner Bros.) – Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas "The White Tiger" (Netflix) – Ramin Bahrani, Mukul Deora

(Netflix) – Ramin Bahrani, Mukul Deora "The US vs. Billie Vacation" (Hulu) – Lee Daniels, Jordan Fudge, Tucker Tooley, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Pamela Oas Williams

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Movement Image and Tv entry kinds – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Tv nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Tv nomination ballots by Ernst & Younger at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Movement Image nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The ultimate screening date for Movement Footage – Jan. 26, 2021

The ultimate date for Movement Image press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Movement Image nomination ballots by Ernst & Younger at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards introduced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

introduced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Last ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air reside coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

Concerning the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood International Press Affiliation, is held yearly with 93 members since 1944. The group acknowledges excellence in movie and tv, throughout drama and comedy or musical classes. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the report for essentially the most awards received by a single movie with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Categorical” is subsequent consistent with six every. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the report for many nominations obtained by a movie with 11 whereas Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Half III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the report for receiving essentially the most nominations and never successful a single award at seven.