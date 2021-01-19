2021 Golden Globes Best Supporting Actress Predictions

Selection's Awards Circuit is dwelling to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Movie Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards historical past, buzz, information, evaluations and sources, the Oscar predictions are up to date frequently with the present 12 months's contenders in all classes. Selection's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of 4 phases, working all 12 months lengthy: Draft, Pre-Season, Common Season and Submit Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will decide how lengthy every section lasts and can be displayed subsequent to revision date.
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
UPDATED: Jan. 18, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
With Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) out of this class, we may see some attention-grabbing selections and Globe favorites like Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) and Nicole Kidman (“The Promenade”) make the lineup, even when their closing prospects appear dimmer than regular.
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
Olivia Colman
"The Father" (Sony Footage Classics)
GLOBES HISTORY: 3 nominations, 3 wins (together with 2018's "The Favorite")
ROLE: Anne
–
DIRECTOR: Florian Zeller
SYNOPSIS: A person refuses all help from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his altering circumstances, he begins to doubt his family members, his personal thoughts and even the material of his actuality.
STARRING: Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Anthony Hopkins, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams
Amanda Seyfried
"Mank" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY: By no means nominated
ROLE: Marion Davies
–
DIRECTOR: David Fincher
SYNOPSIS: Thirties Hollywood is re-evaluated by way of the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to complete the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.
STARRING: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton
Yuh-Jung Youn
"Minari" (A24)
GLOBES HISTORY: By no means nominated
ROLE: Soonja
–
DIRECTOR: Lee Isaac Chung
SYNOPSIS: A Korean household strikes to Arkansas to start out a farm within the Eighties.
STARRING: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-jung Youn, Will Patton
Nicole Kidman
"The Promenade" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY: 14 nominations, 4 wins (2017's "Huge Little Lies" from HBO, 2002's "The Hours," 2001's "Moulin Rouge!" and 1995's "To Die For")
ROLE: Angie Dickinson
–
DIRECTOR: Ryan Murphy
SYNOPSIS: A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm right into a small conservative Indiana city in assist of a highschool woman who needs to take her girlfriend to the promenade.
STARRING: Meryl Streep, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells. Tracey Ullman
Jodie Foster
"The Mauritanian" (STXfilms)
GLOBES HISTORY: 7 nominations, 2 wins (1988's "The Accused" and 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs" together with the Cecil B. DeMille award in 2013)
ROLE: Nancy Hollander
–
DIRECTOR: Kevin Macdonald
SYNOPSIS: A detainee on the U.S navy's Guantanamo Bay detention middle is held with out costs for over a decade and seeks assist from a protection legal professional for his launch.
STARRING: Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch, Shailene Woodley
NEXT IN LINE:
Ellen Burstyn
"Items of a Lady" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY: 7 nominations, 1 win (1978's "Identical Time, Subsequent 12 months")
ROLE: Elizabeth
–
DIRECTOR: Kornél Mundruczó
SYNOPSIS: When a younger mom's dwelling start ends in unfathomable tragedy, she begins a year-long odyssey of mourning that fractures relationships with family members on this deeply private story of a girl studying to dwell alongside her loss.
STARRING: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Sarah Snook, Molly Parker
Glenn Shut
"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY: 14 nominations, 3 wins (most just lately for 2017's "The Spouse" in greatest actress in a drama)
ROLE: Mamaw
–
DIRECTOR: Ron Howard
SYNOPSIS: An pressing cellphone name pulls a Yale Legislation pupil again to his Ohio hometown, the place he displays on three generations of household historical past and his personal future.
STARRING: Amy Adams, Glenn Shut, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, Owen Asztalos
Helena Zengel
"Information of the World" (Common Footage)
GLOBES HISTORY: By no means nominated
ROLE: Johanna Leonberger
–
DIRECTOR: Paul Greengrass
SYNOPSIS: A Civil Warfare veteran agrees to ship a woman, taken by the Kiowa folks years in the past, to her aunt and uncle, in opposition to her will. They journey a whole lot of miles and face grave risks as they seek for a spot that both can name dwelling.
STARRING: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon
Saoirse Ronan
"Ammonite" (Neon)
GLOBES HISTORY: 4 nominations, 1 win (2017's "Woman Chicken" in greatest actress in a comedy or musical)
ROLE: Charlotte Murchison
–
DIRECTOR: Francis Lee
SYNOPSIS: 1840s England, acclaimed however missed fossil hunter Mary Anning and a younger lady despatched to convalesce by the ocean develop an intense relationship, altering each of their lives ceaselessly.
STARRING: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, James McArdle
Dominique Fishback
"Judas and the Black Messiah" (HBO Max/Warner Bros.)
GLOBES HISTORY: By no means nominated
ROLE: Deborah Johnson
–
DIRECTOR: Shaka King
SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Celebration, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.
STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler
ALSO IN CONTENTION:
Candice Bergen,“Let Them All Discuss” (HBO Max)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas,“The White Tiger” (Netflix)
Olivia Cooke,“Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios)
Ariana DeBose,“The Promenade” (Netflix)
Renee Elise Goldsberry,“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
Vanessa Kirby,“The World to Come” (Bleecker Road)
Talia Ryder,“By no means Hardly ever Generally At all times” (Focus Options)
Philippa Soo,“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
Swankie,“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)
Valerie Mahaffey,“French Exit” (Sony Footage Classics)
2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Movie)
2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline
- Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Movement Image and Tv entry types – Nov. 30, 2020
- Deadline for Tv nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger – Dec. 30, 2020
- Deadline for receipt of Tv nomination ballots by Ernst & Younger at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021
- Deadline for Movement Image nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021
- The ultimate screening date for Movement Footage – Jan. 26, 2021
- The ultimate date for Movement Image press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021
- Deadline for receipt of Movement Image nomination ballots by Ernst & Younger at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021
- Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards introduced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021
- Ultimate ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Younger – Feb. 23, 2021
- 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air dwell coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021
2021 Academy Awards Predictions
Concerning the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation, is held yearly with 93 members since 1944. The group acknowledges excellence in movie and tv, throughout drama and comedy or musical classes. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the report for essentially the most awards gained by a single movie with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Specific” is subsequent consistent with six every. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the report for many nominations obtained by a movie with 11 whereas Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Half III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the report for receiving essentially the most nominations and never profitable a single award at seven.
