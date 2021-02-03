2021 Golden Globes Nominations: Full List of Nominees

The wait is lastly over. The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations have been introduced.

The highest contenders within the movement image drama class embody “The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Younger Lady” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Within the musical or comedy class, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Hamilton,” “Palm Springs,” “Music” and “The Promenade” will duke it out.

The highest TV classes embody “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Nice,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Ted Lasso” within the musical or comedy discipline; whereas “The Crown,” “Lovecraft Nation,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark” and “Ratched” cleared the path within the drama class.

Netflix dominated the competitors with 42 whole nominations for its films and reveals, together with “Mank,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown.” Amazon, dwelling to “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Small Axe,” adopted with 10 nods, whereas Hulu picked up 9 nominations for fare like “Regular Individuals” and “Palm Springs.”

After being traditionally shut out of the director class, feminine filmmakers have the bulk within the race. Emerald Fennell (“Promising Younger Lady”), Regina King (“One Evening in Miami”) and Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) all obtained nods, alongside David Fincher (“Mank”) and Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

This yr’s ceremony will air dwell on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes, after beforehand emceeing the ceremony from 2013 to 2015.

Try the total nominations checklist beneath:

Greatest Tv Sequence – Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Nice” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Greatest Efficiency by an Actor in a Tv Sequence – Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Higher Name Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Greatest Efficiency by an Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Movement Image Made for Tv

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Regular Individuals”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Pleasure (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Greatest Director – Movement Image

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Photos)

Greatest Actress in a Movement Image – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Pleasure (“Emma”)

Greatest Actor in a Movement Image – Drama

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Steel”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Greatest Tv Sequence – Drama

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Nation” (HBO Max)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Ratched” (Netflix)

Greatest Efficiency by an Actress in a Tv Sequence – Drama

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Greatest Efficiency by an Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Movement Image Made for Tv

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Chicken”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This A lot Is True”)

Greatest Actor in a Movement Image – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Promenade”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Private Historical past of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Greatest Actress in a Movement Image – Drama

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Andra Day (“The USA vs. Billie Vacation”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Lady”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Younger Lady”)

Greatest Movement Image – Drama

“The Father” (Sony Photos Classics)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Photos)

“Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Greatest Actor in a Supporting Function in Any Movement Image

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Issues”)

Invoice Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Evening in Miami”)

Greatest Unique Rating – Movement Image

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

“Information of the World” (Common Photos) – James Newton Howard

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Greatest Efficiency by an Actress in a Tv Sequence – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Nice”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Greatest Tv Restricted Sequence or Movement Image Made for Tv

“Regular Individuals” (Hulu/BBC)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Greatest Efficiency by an Actor in a Helping Function in a Sequence, Restricted Sequence or Movement Image Made for Tv

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Greatest Movement Image – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Photos)

“Palm Springs” (Neon)

“Music” (Vertical Leisure)

“The Promenade” (Netflix)

Greatest Actress in a Supporting Function in Any Movement Image

Glenn Shut (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“Information of the World”)

Greatest Movement Image – International Language

“One other Spherical” (Samuel Goldwyn Movies)

“La Llorona” (Shudder)

“The Life Forward” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Two of Us” (Magnolia Photos)

Greatest Screenplay – Movement Image

“Promising Younger Lady” (Focus Options)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

“The Father” (Sony Photos Classics)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Photos)

Greatest Efficiency by an Actor in a Tv Sequence – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Nice”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Greatest Efficiency by an Actress in a Supporting Function in a Sequence, Restricted Sequence or Movement Image Made for Tv

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Greatest Unique Music – Movement Image

“Struggle for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Forward” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Communicate Now” from “One Evening in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The USA vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Greatest Movement Image – Animated

“The Croods: A New Age” (Common Photos)

“Onward” (Walt Disney Photos)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Walt Disney Photos)

“Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)