2021 Golden Globes Winners List

Hollywood’s largest evening for TV and movie is lastly upon us, giving the business a purpose to have fun after a devastating yr of pandemic-induced manufacturing shutdowns, movie show closers and movie delays. Sunday’s 78th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by the dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will probably be bicoastal and digital for the primary time.

Fey will emcee stay from the Rockefeller Heart’s Rainbow Room in New York Metropolis, whereas Poehler will host from the Globes’ common location contained in the Beverly Hilton Resort in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ceremony will air stay on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC — pushed again almost two months later than common as a result of pandemic.

Ava DuVernay, Colin Farrell, Sandra Oh, Gal Gadot, Tracy Morgan, Sarah Paulson, Amanda Seyfried, Ben Stiller, Justin Theroux, Sterling Okay. Brown, Laura Dern, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones are among the many presenters. Satchel and Jackson Lee, kids of filmmaker Spike Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee, will function the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Streaming providers dominated nominations, with Netflix looming over the competitors with 42 noms. The streamer’s “Mank” nabbed a number one six nominations on the movie aspect, whereas “The Crown” topped the TV area with six as nicely.

Right here’s the total winners record, updating stay:

Finest Actress in a Supporting Position in Any Movement Image

Glenn Shut (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“Information of the World”)

Finest Tv Sequence – Drama

“The Crown” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Lovecraft Nation” (HBO Max)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Ratched” (Netflix)

Finest Movement Image – International Language

“One other Spherical” (Samuel Goldwyn Movies)

“La Llorona” (Shudder)

“The Life Forward” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24) (WINNER)

“Two of Us” (Magnolia Photos)

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Tv Sequence – Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk (“Higher Name Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Finest Actress in a Movement Image – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”) (WINNER)

Anya Taylor-Pleasure (“Emma”)

Finest Tv Sequence – Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Nice” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC) (WINNER)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Tv Sequence – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Nice”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Finest Authentic Rating – Movement Image

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

“Information of the World” (Common Photos) – James Newton Howard

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste (WINNER)

Finest Authentic Music – Movement Image

“Combat for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Forward” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi (WINNER)

“Communicate Now” from “One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The USA vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Tv Sequence – Drama

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Finest Screenplay – Movement Image

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

Jack Fincher – “Mank” (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father” (Sony Photos Classics)

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland” (Searchlight Photos)

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Movement Image Made for Tv

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Chicken”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This A lot Is True”) (WINNER)

Finest Movement Image – Animated

“The Croods: A New Age” (Common Photos)

“Onward” (Walt Disney Photos)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Walt Disney Photos) (WINNER)

“Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Tv Sequence – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Nice”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) (WINNER)

Finest Efficiency by an Actor in a Assisting Position in a Sequence, Restricted Sequence or Movement Image Made for Tv

John Boyega (“Small Axe”) (WINNER)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Finest Actor in a Supporting Position in Any Movement Image

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) (WINNER)

Jared Leto (“The Little Issues”)

Invoice Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night time in Miami”)

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Supporting Position in a Sequence, Restricted Sequence or Movement Image Made for Tv

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Movement Image Made for Tv

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Regular Folks”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Pleasure (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Finest Tv Restricted Sequence or Movement Image Made for Tv

“Regular Folks” (Hulu/BBC)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Finest Actor in a Movement Image – Drama

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Steel”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Finest Director – Movement Image

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Photos)

Finest Movement Image – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Photos)

“Music” (Vertical Leisure)

“Palm Springs” (Neon)

“The Promenade” (Netflix)

Finest Actor in a Movement Image – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Promenade”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Private Historical past of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Finest Actress in a Movement Image – Drama

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Andra Day (“The USA vs. Billie Vacation”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Girl”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Younger Girl”)

Finest Movement Image – Drama

“The Father” (Sony Photos Classics)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Photos)

“Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)