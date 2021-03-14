2021 Grammys Winners List – Variety

This 12 months’s Grammy Awards are lastly right here.

Initially set for Jan. 31, tonight’s Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony will probably be broadcast on CBS, from the Los Angeles Conference Heart, starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The untelevised pre-telecast begins at 12 p.m. PT. The present’s lineup boasts a powerful 22 performers, together with Harry Kinds, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, BTS, Billie Eilish, Publish Malone and Megan Thee Stallion. First-time Grammys government producer Ben Winston tells Variety that the performances will probably be a mixture of reside and pre-recorded units, and can happen from 4 phases, every arrange in-the-spherical model.

Although the Grammys is not going to have its regular viewers because of the pandemic, every efficiency stage will probably be surrounded by performers, nominees and company, all of whom will probably be recurrently examined for COVID-19. A fifth stage will probably be utilized by the present’s presenters, a lot of whom are venue personnel from the Apollo in New York, the Station Inn in Nashville, and the Troubadour and Lodge Café in L.A.

Beyoncé leads this 12 months’s nominations with 9, together with for document of the 12 months for “Black Parade” and her function on Megan’s “Savage.” Swift, Roddy Ricch and Lipa observe with six nods every, and Brittany Howard picked up 5 nominations. These with 4 noms embrace Eilish, Megan, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, DaBaby, jazz musician John Beasley and classical composer David Frost.

Beneath, discover the total winners listing, which Variety will replace in actual-time.

Report of the Yr

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colours” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” —DaBaby That includes Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“All the pieces I Needed” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Begin Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Publish Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion That includes Beyoncé

Album of the Yr

“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Version)” — Black Pumas

“On a regular basis Life” — Coldplay

“Djesse Vol.3” — Jacob Collier

“Ladies in Music Pt. III” — HAIM

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Publish Malone

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Music of the Yr

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Field” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Circles Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Publish & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Publish Malone)

“Don’t Begin Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“All the pieces I Needed” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe That includes Julia Michaels)

Finest New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Finest Pop Solo Efficiency

“Yummy” — Justin Bieber

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“All the pieces I Needed” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Begin Now” — Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Kinds

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Finest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency

“Un Dia (One Day)” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Unhealthy Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber That includes Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain on Me” — Girl Gaga With Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift That includes Bon Iver

Finest Conventional Pop Vocal Album

“Blue Umbrella” — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

“True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” — Harry Connick, Jr.

“American Commonplace” — James Taylor

“Unfollow the Guidelines” — Rufus Wainwright

“Judy” — Renée Zellweger

Finest Pop Vocal Album

“Adjustments” — Justin Bieber

“Chromatica” — Girl Gaga

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

“Advantageous Line” — Harry Kinds

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Finest Dance Recording

“On My Thoughts” — Diplo & Sidepiece

“My Excessive” — Disclosure That includes Aminé & Slowthai

“The Distinction” — Flume That includes Toro Y Moi

“Each of Us” — Jayda G

“10%” — Kaytranada That includes Kali Uchis

Finest Dance/Digital Album

“Kick” — I Arca

“Planet’s Mad” — Baauer

“Vitality” — Disclosure

“Bubba” — Kaytranada

“Good Religion” — Madeon

Finest Modern Instrumental Album

“Axiom” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

“Chronology of a Dream: Reside At The Village Vanguard” — Jon Batiste

“Take the Stairs” — Black Violin

“Americana Grégoire” — Maret, Romain Collin & Invoice Frisell

“Reside on the Royal Albert Corridor” — Snarky Pet

Finest Rock Efficiency

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Huge Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Keep Excessive” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Finest Metallic Efficiency

“Bum-Rush” — Physique Rely

“Beneath” — Code Orange

“The In-Between” — In This Second

“Bloodmoney” — Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Reside” — Energy Journey

Finest Rock Album

“A Hero’s Dying” — Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka” — Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury” — Sturgill Simpson

“The New Irregular” — The Strokes

Finest Rock Music

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Misplaced in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Huge Thief)

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)

“Keep Excessive” — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Finest Different Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace” — Beck

“Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers

“Jaime” — Brittany Howard

“The Gradual Rush” — Tame Impala

Finest R&B Efficiency

“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko That includes John Legend

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“All I Want” — Jacob Collier That includes Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign

“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard

“See Me” — Emily King

Finest Conventional R&B Efficiency

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Undertaking That includes Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Surprise What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Something For You” — Ledisi

“Distance” — Yebba

Finest Progressive R&B Album

“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals” — Free Nationals

“F*** Yo Emotions” — Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is” — Thundercat

Finest R&B Music

“Higher Than I Think about” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper That includes H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Gradual Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Finest R&B Album

“Completely happy 2 Be Right here” — Ant Clemons

“Take Time” — Giveon

“To Really feel Love/D” — Luke James

“Greater Love” — John Legend

“All Rise” — Gregory Porter

Finest Rap Efficiency

“Deep Reverence” — Huge Sean That includes Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Greater Image” — Lil Child

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion That includes Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Finest Melodic Rap Efficiency

“Rockstar” — DaBaby That includes Roddy Ricch

“Chuckle Now, Cry Later” — Drake That includes Lil Durk

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“The Field” — Roddy Ricch

“Highest within the Room” — Travis Scott

Finest Rap Album

“Black Habits” — D Smoke

“Alfredo” — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

“A Written Testimony” — Jay Electronica

“King’s Illness” — Nas

“The Allegory Royce” — Da 5’9″

Finest Rap Music

“The Greater Image” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, Songwriters (Lil Child)

“The Field” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Chuckle Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez, Songwriters (Drake That includes Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (DaBaby That includes Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion That includes Beyoncé)

Finest Nation Solo Efficiency

“Stick That In Your Nation Music” — Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

Finest Nation Duo/Group Efficiency

“All Evening” — Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“Ocean” — Girl A

“Sugar Coat” — Little Huge City

“Some Folks Do” — Outdated Dominion

Finest Nation Album

“Girl Like” — Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Report” — Brandy Clark

“Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert

“Dusk” — Little Huge City

“By no means Will” — Ashley McBryde

Finest Nation Music

“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Desk” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, Songwriters (The Highwomen)

“Extra Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, Songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some Folks Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Outdated Dominion)

Finest New Age Album

“Songs From the Bardo” — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

“Periphery” — Priya Darshini

“Kind//Much less” — Superposition

“Extra Guitar Tales” — Jim “Kimo” West

“Meditations” — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Finest Jazz Vocal Album

“Ona” — Thana Alexa

“Secrets and techniques Are the Finest Tales” — Kurt Elling That includes Danilo Pérez

“Fashionable Ancestors” — Carmen Lundy

“Holy Room: Reside at Alte Oper” — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Huge Band

“What’s the Hurry” — Kenny Washington

Finest Improvised Jazz Solo

“Guinevere” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Soloist Observe From: Axiom

“Pachamama” — Regina Carter, Soloist Observe From: Ona (Thana Alexa)

Celia Gerald Clayton, Soloist

“All Blues” — Chick Corea, Soloist Observe From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)

“Moe Honk” — Joshua Redman, soloist Observe from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)

Finest Jazz Instrumental Album

“On The Tender Spot Of Each Calloused Second” — Ambrose Akinmusire

“Ready Sport” — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

“Occurring: Reside on the Village Vanguard” — Gerald Clayton

“Trilogy 2” — Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade

“Roundagain” — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Finest Massive Jazz Ensemble Album

“Dialogues on Race” — Gregg August

“Monk’estra Performs John Beasley” — John Beasley

“The Intangible Between” — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Huge Band

“Songs You Like A Lot” — John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate Mcgarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Huge Band

“Information Lords” Maria Schneider Orchestra

Finest Latin Jazz Album

“Tradiciones” — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

“4 Questions” — Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Metropolis of Desires” — Chico Pinheiro

“Viento Y Tiempo – Reside At Blue Word Tokyo” — Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

“Trane’s Delight” — Poncho Sanchez

Finest Gospel Efficiency/Music

“Great Is Your Title” — Melvin Crispell III

“Launch (Reside)” — Ricky Dillard That includes Tiff Pleasure; David Frazier, songwriter “Come Collectively” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good Information; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters

“Gained’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

“Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

Finest Modern Christian Music Efficiency/Music

“The Blessing (Reside)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters

“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae That includes Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters “Holy Water” — We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Money, Franni Money, Martin Money & Scott Money, songwriters

“Well-known For (I Consider)” — Tauren Wells That includes Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters

“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Finest Gospel Album

“2econd Wind: Prepared” — Anthony Brown & Group Remedy

“My Tribute” — Myron Butler

“Choirmaster” — Ricky Dillard

“Gospel In keeping with PJ” — PJ Morton

“Kierra” — Kierra Sheard

Finest Modern Christian Music Album

“Run to the Father” — Cody Carnes

All of My Finest Pals” — Hillsong Younger & Free

“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom

“Citizen of Heaven” — Tauren Wells

“Jesus Is King” — Kanye West

Finest Roots Gospel Album

“Stunning Day” — Mark Bishop

“20/20” — The Crabb Household

“What Christmas Actually Means” — The Erwins

“Celebrating Fisk! (The a hundred and fiftieth Anniversary Album)” — Fisk Jubilee Singers

“One thing Stunning” — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Finest Latin Pop or City Album

“YHLQMDLG” — Unhealthy Bunny

“Por Primera Vez” — Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos” — Kany García

“Pausa” — Ricky Martin

“3:33” — Debi Nova

Finest Latin Rock or Different Album

“Aura” — Bajofondo

“Monstruo” — Cami

“Sobrevolando” — Cultura Profética

“La Conquista Del Espacio” — Fito Paez

“Miss Colombia” — Lido Pimienta

Finest Regional Mexican Music Album (Together with Tejano)

“Hecho En México” — Alejandro Fernández

“La Serenata” — Lupita Infante

“Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1” — Natalia Lafourcade

“Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez” — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

“Ayayay!” — Christian Nodal

Finest Tropical Latin Album

“Mi Tumbao” — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

“Infinito” — Edwin Bonilla

“Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe)” — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

“40” — Grupo Area of interest

“Memorias De Navidad” — Víctor Manuelle

Finest American Roots Efficiency

“Colours” — Black Pumas

“Deep in Love” — Bonny Mild Horseman

“Quick and Candy” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

“I Bear in mind All the pieces” — John Prine

Finest American Roots Music

“Cabin” — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling to the Flooring” — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

“I Bear in mind All the pieces” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

“Man With no Soul” — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Finest Americana Album

“Outdated Flowers” — Courtney Marie Andrews

“Phrases of Give up” — Hiss Golden Messenger

“World on the Floor” — Sarah Jarosz

“El Dorado” — Marcus King

“Good Souls Higher Angels” — Lucinda Williams

Finest Bluegrass Album

“Man On Fireplace” — Danny Barnes

“To Reside in Two Worlds, Vol. 1” — Thomm Jutz

“North Carolina Songbook” — Steep Canyon Rangers

“House” — Billy Strings

“The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Undertaking, Vol. 1” (Varied Artists)

Finest Conventional Blues Album

“All My Dues Are Paid” — Frank Bey

“You Make Me Really feel” — Don Bryant

“That’s What I Heard” — Robert Cray Band

“Cypress Grove” — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

“Rawer Than Uncooked” — Bobby Rush

Finest Modern Blues Album

“Have You Misplaced Your Thoughts But?” — Unbelievable Negrito

“Reside on the Paramount” — Ruthie Foster Huge Band

“The Juice” — G. Love

“Blackbirds” — Bettye Lavette

“Up and Rolling” — North Mississippi Allstars

Finest Folks Album

“Bonny Mild Horseman” — Bonny Mild Horseman

“Thanks for the Dance” — Leonard Cohen

“Music for Our Daughter” — Laura Marling

“Saturn Return” — The Secret Sisters

“All of the Good Occasions” — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Finest Regional Roots Music Album

“My Family members” — “Nikso Kowaiks” Black Lodge Singers

“Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours” — Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

“Beautiful Dawn” — Nā Wai ʽehā

“Environment” — New Orleans Nightcrawlers

“A Tribute to Al Berard” — Candy Cecilia

Finest Reggae Album

“Upside Down 2020” — Buju Banton

“Greater Place” — Skip Marley

“It All Comes Again to Love” — Maxi Priest

“Obtained to Be Robust” — Toots & the Maytals

“One World” — The Wailers

Finest World Music Album

“Fu Chronicles” — Antibalas

“Twice As Tall” — Burna Boy

“Agora” — Bebel Gilberto

“Love Letters” — Anoushka Shankar

“Amadjar” — Tinariwen

Finest Youngsters’s Music Album

“All of the Girls” — Joanie Leeds

“Be a Ache: An Album for Younger (and Outdated) Leaders” — Alastair Moock And Pals

“I’m An Optimist” — Canine On Fleas

“Songs for Singin’” — The Okee Dokee Brothers

“Wild Life” — Justin Roberts

Finest Spoken Phrase Album (Consists of Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

“Acid for the Youngsters: A Memoir” — Flea

“Alex Trebek – The Reply Is…” — Ken Jennings

“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Damaging Trade on Earth” — Rachel Maddow

“Catch and Kill” — Ronan Farrow

“Charlotte’s Net (E.B. White)” — Meryl Streep (& Full forged)

Finest Comedy Album

“Black Mitzvah” — Tiffany Haddish

“I Love All the pieces” — Patton Oswalt

“The Pale Vacationer” — Jim Gaffigan

“Paper Tiger” — Invoice Burr

“23 Hours to Kill” — Jerry Seinfeld

Finest Musical Theater Album

“Amélie” — Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy & Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer & lyricist (Unique London Forged)

“American Utopia on Broadway” — David Byrne, principal soloist; David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer & lyricist) (Unique Forged)

“Jagged Little Tablet” — Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Unique Broadway Forged)

“Little Store of Horrors” — Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Forged)

“The Prince of Egypt” — Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist (Unique Forged)

“Delicate Energy” — Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer & lyricist (Unique Forged)

Finest Compilation Soundtrack For Visible Media

“A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood” (Varied Artists)

“Invoice & Ted Face The Music” (Varied Artists)

“Eurovision Music Contest: The Story Of Fireplace Saga” (Varied Artists)

“Frozen 2” (Varied Artists)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Varied Artists)

Finest Rating Soundtrack For Visible Media

“Advert Astra” — Max Richter, composer

“Turning into” — Kamasi Washington, composer

“Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

“1917” — Thomas Newman, composer

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — John Williams, composer

Finest Music Written For Visible Media Class

“Stunning Ghosts [From Cats]” — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Carried Me With You [From Onward]” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Into the Unknown [From Frozen 2]” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)

“No Time to Die [From No Time To Die]” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Stand Up [From Harriet]” Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Finest Instrumental Composition

“Child Jack” Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)

“Be Water II” — Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)

“Plumfield” — Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)

“Sputnik” — Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)

“Strata” — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Meeting Of Shadows That includes Anna Webber & Eric Miller)

Finest Association, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Toilet Dance” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

“Donna Lee” — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

“Honeymooners” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Meeting of Shadows)

“Carry Each Voice and Sing” — Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, Arrangers (Jarrett Johnson That includes Alvin Chea)

“Uranus: The Magician” — Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)

Finest Association, Devices and Vocals

“Asas Fechadas” — John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes That includes John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)

“Desert Music” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)

“From This Place” — Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny That includes Meshell Ndegeocello)

“He Gained’t Maintain You” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier That includes Rapsody)

“Gradual Burn” — Talia Billig, Nic Arduous & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens That includes Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Arduous, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)

Finest Recording Package deal

“On a regular basis Life” — Pilar Zeta, artwork director (Coldplay)

“Funeral” — Kyle Goen, artwork director (Lil Wayne)

“Healer” — Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, artwork administrators (Grouplove)

“On Circles” — Jordan Butcher, artwork director (Caspian)

“Vols. 11 & 12” — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, artwork administrators (Desert Classes)

Finest Boxed Or Particular Restricted Version Package deal

“Flaming Pie (Collector’s Version)” — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, artwork administrators (Paul McCartney)

“Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991” — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, artwork administrators (Grateful Useless)

“Mode” — Jeff Schulz, artwork director (Depeche Mode)

“Ode to Pleasure” — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, artwork administrators (Wilco)

“The Story of Ghostly Worldwide” — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, artwork administrators (Varied Artists)

Finest Album Notes

“On the Minstrel Present: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926” — Tim Brooks, album notes author (Varied Artists)

“The Bakersfield Sound: Nation Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974” — Scott B. Bomar, album notes author (Varied Artists)

“Useless Man’s Pop” — Bob Mehr, album notes author (The Replacements)

“The Lacking Hyperlink: How Gus Haenschen Obtained Us From Joplin to Jazz and Formed the Music Enterprise” — Colin Hancock, album notes author (Varied Artists)

“Out of a Clear Blue Sky” — David Sager, album notes author (Nat Brusiloff)

Finest Historic Album

“Celebrated, 1895-1896” — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Distinctive Quartette)

“Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943)” — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)

“It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Better of Mister Rogers” — Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)

“1999 Tremendous Deluxe Version” — Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

“Memento” — Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres within the Darkish)

“Throw Down Your Coronary heart: The Full Africa Classes” — Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)

Finest Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Black Gap Rainbow” — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

“Expectations” — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

“Hyperspace” — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)

“Jaime” — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

“25 Journeys” — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

Producer Of The Yr, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff — “August” (Taylor Swift), “Gaslighter” (The Chicks), “Holy Terrain” (FKA Twigs That includes Future), “Mirrorball” (Taylor Swift), “This Is Me Making an attempt” (Taylor Swift), “Collectively” (Sia)

Dan Auerbach — “Cypress Grove” (Jimmy “Duck” Holmes), “El Dorado” (Marcus King), “Is Thomas Callaway” (CeeLo Inexperienced), “Singing For My Supper” (Early James), “Strong Gold Sounds” (Kendell Marvel), “Years” (John Anderson)

Dave Cobb — “Spine” (Kaleo), “The Balladeer” (Lori McKenna), “Boneshaker” (Airbourne), “Down House Christmas” (Oak Ridge Boys), “The Highwomen” (The Highwomen), “I Bear in mind All the pieces” (John Prine), “Reunions” (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit), “The Spark” (William Prince), “You’re Nonetheless The One” (Teddy Swims)

Flying Lotus — “It Is What It Is” (Thundercat)

Andrew Watt — “Break My Coronary heart” (Dua Lipa), “Me And My Guitar” (A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie), “Midnight Sky” (Miley Cyrus), “Outdated Me” (5 Seconds Of Summer time), “Odd Man” (Ozzy Osbourne That includes Elton John), “Take What You Need” (Publish Malone That includes Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott), “Below The Graveyard” (Ozzy Osbourne)

Finest Remixed Recording

“Do You Ever (Rac Combine)” — Rac, Remixer (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Pals (Morgan Web page Remix)” — Morgan Web page, Remixer (Deadmau5)

“Praying for You (Louie Vega Essential Remix)” — Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Road Co.)

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (Saint Jhn)

“Younger & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)” — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Finest Engineered Album, Classical

“Danielpour: The Ardour Of Yeshua” — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James Okay. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Refrain)

“Gershwin: Porgy And Bess” — David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Refrain)

“Hynes: Fields” — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

“Ives: Full Symphonies” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’” — David Frost & Charlie Publish, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Yr, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Finest Orchestral Efficiency

“Points Of America – Pulitzer Version” Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

“Concurrence” — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Symphony No. 3” — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Ives: Full Symphonies” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3” — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Finest Opera Recording

“Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen” — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Fashionable Orchestra Undertaking; Odyssey Opera Refrain)

“Floyd, C.: Prince Of Gamers” — William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Refrain)

“Gershwin: Porgy And Bess” — David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Refrain)

“Handel: Agrippina” — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

“Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg” — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Refrain Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Finest Choral Efficiency

“Carthage” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Danielpour: The Ardour Of Yeshua” — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James Okay. Bass & Adam Luebke, refrain masters (James Okay. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Value; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Refrain & UCLA Chamber Singers)

“Kastalsky: Requiem” — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, refrain masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas Metropolis Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“Moravec: Sanctuary Street” — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Refrain)

“As soon as Upon A Time” — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Finest Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Efficiency

“Modern Voices” — Pacifica Quartet

“Therapeutic Modes” — Brooklyn Rider

“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

“Hynes: Fields” — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

“The Schumann Quartets” — Dover Quartet

Finest Classical Instrumental Solo

“Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Full Piano Sonatas” — Igor Levit

“Bohemian Tales” — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

“Vacation spot Rachmaninov – Arrival” Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra” — Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Finest Classical Solo Vocal Album

“American Composers At Play” — William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)

“Clairières – Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger” — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

“Farinelli” — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico) “A Lad’s Love” — Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)

“Smyth: The Jail” — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Refrain; Experiential Orchestra)

Finest Classical Compendium

“Adès Conducts Adès” — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

“Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin” — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

“Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto” — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

“Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke” — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

“Woolf, L.P.: Fireplace And Flood” — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Finest Modern Classical Composition

“Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Danielpour: The Ardour Of Yeshua” — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James Okay. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Refrain)

“Floyd, C.: Prince Of Gamers” — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Refrain & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra) “Rouse: Symphony No. 5” — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Finest Music Video

“Brown Pores and skin Lady” — Beyoncé — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, Video Administrators; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, Video Producers

“Life Is Good” — Future That includes Drake — Julien Christian Lutz, Video Director; Harv Glazer, Video Producer

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer

“Adore You” — Harry Kinds — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer

“Goliath” — Woodkid — Yoann Lemoine, video director

Finest Music Movie

“Beastie Boys Story” — Beastie Boys — Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers

“Black Is King” — Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” — Freestyle Love Supreme — Andrew Fried, Video Director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt — Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video administrators; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” — ZZ Prime — Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer