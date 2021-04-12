2021 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Full Winners List

Oscar contenders “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “Promising Younger Lady” and Pixar’s “Soul” triumphed of their respective classes on the eleventh Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

The ceremony celebrating excellent achievement within the area of music supervision was held nearly, honoring the unsung heroes of movie, tv, documentaries, video games, promoting and trailers. Regardless of not being acknowledged by AMPAS (Academy of Movement Image, Arts and Sciences), the wins helped shine a highlight on the music supervisors who contributed to Academy Award nominated movies.

Tom MacDougall snagged finest music supervision for movie budgeted over $25 million for “Soul”, whereas the award for below $25 million went to Daybreak Sutter Madell for her work on “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside.” Billie Eilish and Finneas made a shock look to current Greatest music supervision for movie budgeted below $10 million to Susan Jacobs for “Promising Younger Lady.”

Within the tv class, one of the best music supervision for a tv comedy or musical award resulted in a three-way tie, honoring Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld and Tom Wolfe for “Excessive Constancy” Season 1, Kier Lehman for his work on Season 4 of “Insecure” and Robin Urdang for the Season 3 music of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Music legend Quincy Jones was the recipient of the Icon Award with Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Regina King and John Legend all paying tribute to him.

Maureen Crowe acquired the Legacy Award. Andra Day, Celeste, Darius de Haas and Angelica Garcia, who was named the evening’s Highlight Artist, carried out “Guadalupe” for the digital viewers.

The entire winners listing for the eleventh Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards is beneath.

Greatest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Over $25 Million

Tom MacDougall – “Soul”

Greatest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Beneath $25 Million

Daybreak Sutter Madell – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

Greatest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Beneath $10 Million

Susan Jacobs – “Promising Younger Lady”

Greatest Music Supervision for Movie Budgeted Beneath $5 Million

Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter – “The Cuban”

Greatest Music Written and/or Recorded for a Movie

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of The Chicago 7”

Author: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton

Carried out By: Celeste

Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton

Greatest Music Supervision – Tv Drama

Liza Richardson – “Watchmen” – Season 1

Greatest Music Supervision – Tv Comedy or Musical

Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld, Tom Wolfe –” Excessive Constancy “– Season 1

Kier Lehman – “Insecure” – Season 4

Robin Urdang – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Season 3

Greatest Music Supervision – Actuality Tv

Meryl Ginsberg – “The Masked Singer” – Season 3

Greatest Music Supervision – Tv Film

Warren Fischer, Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – “To All of the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You”

Greatest Music Written and/or Recorded for Tv

Title: “The Method It Used to Be”

Songwriters: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Artists: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Program: Watchmen

Episode: #106 “This Extraordinary Being”

Music Supervisor: Liza Richardson

Greatest Music Supervision for a Documentary

Aminé Ramer – “Crip Camp”

Greatest Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Rudy Chung – “The Final Dance”

Greatest Music Supervision in a Trailer

Mike Lynn – “Judas And The Black Messiah”

Greatest Music Supervision in Promoting (Synch)

Andy Hamm – Apple “A Journey Into The Valley Of Fireplace – Shot on iPhone”

Greatest Music Supervision in Promoting (Unique Music)

Mike Ladman – Hennessy “Maurice And The Black Bear Faculty”

Greatest Music Supervision in a Video Sport

Eric Kalver, Brandon Younger – “Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1+2”