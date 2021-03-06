2021 Hollywood Critics Association Awards Winners

“Promising Younger Lady” swept the night on the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Along with taking house the highest prize, HCA awarded Carey Mulligan for her efficiency as revenge-driven Cassie and director Emerald Fennell for her screenplay.

Different winners included Delroy Lindo for Finest Actor in “Da 5 Bloods” and Yuh-Jung Youn who received Finest Supporting Actress for “Minari.”

“Whereas 2020 was a 12 months of many difficulties for a lot of world wide, we’re endlessly grateful to the filmmakers, storytellers, and studios who went above and past to search out new methods to launch their movies to audiences,” HCA founder Scott Menzel stated.

Taking cues from the Golden Globe Awards, “Nomadland” earned awards for greatest cinematography and greatest feminine director. Different highlights included Delroy Lindo profitable greatest actor for “Da 5 Bloods,” and “Class Motion Park” and “All In: The Combat for Democracy” tying for greatest documentary.

“Although cinemas have been closed for many of the 12 months, 2020 was a groundbreaking 12 months for movie in some ways,” co-chair Ashley Menzel stated concerning the vary of nominees. “We’re trying ahead to seeing extra inclusivity on-screen, hopefully not simply in awards movies, however in motion pictures typically.”

The fourth annual ceremony streamed on the HCA Fb web page and YouTube channel this night. Since its inception in 2016, the group’s mission is to uplift underrepresented voices within the trade.

“The movies that the members of the Hollywood Critics Association nominated have been amongst among the most various and inclusive tales that we’ve seen on-screen in fairly a while,” Menzel famous. “Our mission has all the time been to focus on all voices and I imagine it’s reflective in our winners tonight.”

See the complete listing of winners beneath.

Finest Image: “Promising Younger Lady”

Finest Actor: Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Finest Actress: Carey Mulligan (“Promising Younger Lady”)

Finest Supporting Actor: Paul Raci (“Sound of Metallic”)

Finest Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)

Finest Male Director: Darius Marder (“Sound of Metallic”)

Finest Feminine Director: Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Finest Unique Screenplay: Emerald Fennell (“Promising Younger Lady”)

Finest Tailored Screenplay: Kemp Powers (“One Evening in Miami”)

Finest First Characteristic: Emerald Fennell (“Promising Younger Lady”)

Finest Solid Ensemble: “Da 5 Bloods”

Finest Animated or VFX Efficiency: Ben Schwartz (“Sonic the Hedgehog”)

Finest Motion: “Birds of Prey”

Finest Animated Movie: “Wolfwalkers”

Finest Blockbuster: “Birds of Prey”

Finest Comedy or Musical: “Palm Springs”

Finest Documentary: (tie) “All In: The Combat for Democracy,” “Class Motion Park”

Finest Horror: “The Invisible Man”

Finest Indie: “Minari”

Finest Worldwide Movie: “La Llorona”

Finest Quick Movie: “The Coronary heart Nonetheless Hums”

Finest Cinematography: Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Finest Rating: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross (“Soul”)

Finest Unique Music: Husavik (My Hometown) (“Eurovision Music Contest”)

Finest Visible Results: Jonathan Dearing (“The Invisible Man”)

Finest Stunts: “Birds of Prey”

Finest Hair & Make-Up: Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry, Sian Richards, Deidra Dixon and Jamika Wilson (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”)

Finest Manufacturing Design: Donald Graham Burt (“Mank”)

Finest Movie Modifying: Alan Baumgarten (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Finest Costume Design: “The Private Historical past of David Copperfield”

Honorary Awards:

Breakthrough Efficiency Actor: Paul Raci

Breakthrough Efficiency Actress: Cristin Milioti

Appearing Achievement: Aubrey Plaza

Filmmaking Achievement: Steve McQueen

Artisan Achievement: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Star on the Rise: Jo Ellen Pellman

Filmmaker on the Rise: Emerald Fennell

Artisan on the Rise: Emile Mosseri

Standout Efficiency by an Actor or Actress 23 or Underneath Award: Sidney Flanigan

Sport-Changer Award: Nicole Beharie

Encourage Award – Lin Manuel Miranda

Timeless Award: Dante Spinotti

Highlight Award: Kiera Allen

Impression Award: “Judas and The Black Messiah”

Valiant Award: Zack Snyder

Trailblazer Award: Dwayne Johnson