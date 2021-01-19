2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Special Guests Announced

A slew of celebs and influential podcasters will be a part of the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards to rejoice the perfect creators, organizations and reveals of the 12 months.

The kudocast, to be livestreamed and broadcast Jan. 21, will characteristic particular visitor appearances from Will Ferrell, Aaron Mahnke, Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Baratunde Thurston, Blake Anderson, Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers from Las Culturistas, Charlamagne Tha God, Dan Patrick, Gwen Stefani, Hillary Clinton, Holly Frey, Jill Scott, Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant, Kyle Newacheck, Laverne Cox, Nikki Glaser, Obamas Different Daughters (Maame-Yaa Aforo, Ashley Holston, Yazmin Monet Watkins and Shakira Ja’nai Paye), Questlove, Roy Wooden Jr., and Tenderfoot TV (Donald Albright and Payne Lindsey).

The awards occasion will livestream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Fb pages on Thursday, Jan. 21, beginning at 9 p.m. ET (out there for twenty-four hours) and can broadcast throughout iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App at 9 p.m. native time.

The digital ceremony will current Amena Brown, spoken-word poet, performer and host of “HER with Amena Brown,” with the all-new Seneca Ladies Podcast Award, which honors a lady who’s utilizing her voice to amplify the voices of different ladies. The award shall be introduced by Gwen Stefani together with Seneca Ladies’s Kim Azzarelli and P&G chief model officer Marc Pritchard.

See the total listing of the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards nominees right here.

This 12 months’s Podcast of the 12 months nominees are “Bunga Bunga,” “Dolly Parton’s America,” “Good White Mother and father,” “Workplace Women,” “Reply All,” “Stuff You Ought to Know,” “The Breakfast Membership,” “The Day by day,” “The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos” and “Wind of Change.” As in earlier years, followers determined the winner of the Podcast of the 12 months by voting on Twitter via Dec. 31, 2020.

As well as, the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will current three Icon Awards to pay tribute to the creators, organizations and podcasts which have made groundbreaking contributions to podcasting’s increasing position in right now’s in style tradition. Baratunde Thurston shall be honored with the 2021 Social Affect Award, Serial Productions’ Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder will obtain the 2021 Audible Audio Pioneer Award and QCODE shall be honored with the 2021 Innovator Award.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this 12 months’s iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, the third annual occasion, shall be recorded from a number of areas.

Choose class winners shall be introduced through the digital present, together with the winner of the Subsequent Nice Podcast Award, a months-long competitors from iHeartRadio in partnership with Tongal, which shall be introduced by Dan Patrick.

Govt producers for the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards are John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Conal Byrne for iHeartMedia and Deviants Media Studio founder Ivan Dudynsky and Buzz Chatman.

Extra data on the present is out there at iHeartPodcastAwards.com.