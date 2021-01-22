2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Winners: Full List

The spirit of Dunder Mifflin was alive and nicely on the third annual iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, held Thursday evening in a digital on-line awards present.

“Workplace Women,” a podcast hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey about NBC’s “The Workplace,” took house the large prize on the 2021 awards, profitable the fan-voted Podcast of the Yr. “The Workplace” left the airwaves practically eight years in the past, however the massively fashionable franchise endures: It scored because the most-streamed TV present of 2020 on Netflix, and as of Jan. 1 moved over to NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

The “Workplace Women” podcast, produced by Earwolf (a division of Stitcher, now a part of SiriusXM) additionally received the award for greatest ad-read podcast. Since launching in October 2019, Fischer and Kinsey have recorded 61 episodes (and counting). The podcast beat out the opposite 9 nominees within the Podcast of the Yr class: “Bunga Bunga,” “Dolly Parton’s America,” “Good White Mother and father,” “Reply All,” “Stuff You Ought to Know,” “The Breakfast Membership,” “The Day by day,” “The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos” and “Wind of Change.”

Different winners on the iHeartMedia Podcast Awards included Conan O’Brien, who took house the award for greatest total host – male, telling viewers that what separates his podcast from others is his “lack of professionalism.” Nicole Byer, host of “Why Received’t You Date Me,” accepted the general host – feminine award from Laverne Cox (whose first podcast is ready to debut in February).

Hilary Clinton offered the Icon Audible Pioneer Award to Serial Productions’ Sarah Koenig, Julie Snyder and Neil Drumming, and Gwen Stefani bestowing the primary Seneca Girls Podcast Award in partnership with P&G to spoken-word poet Amena Brown of “HER With Amena Brown.”

As well as, Questlove offered Baratunde Thurston with the Icon Social Impression Award, podcast studio QCode received the Icon Innovator Award, offered by Tenderfoot TV co-founders Donald Albright and Payne Lindsey.

Dan Patrick offered the winner of the Subsequent Nice Podcast award, a monthslong competitors from iHeartRadio in partnership with content-creation platform Tongal, to Siena Jeakle and Lianna Holston of “Frankly, My Expensive,” a brand new film evaluation podcast from the pair of buddies who “don’t actually like films.”

Will Ferrell on the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

iHeartMedia

Will Ferrell, featured on iHeartRadio’s “The Ron Burgundy Podcast,” kicked off the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in true Ron Burgundy kind — making up his personal stats about each the awards present and podcasts. The present additionally featured skits from the women of Obama’s Different Daughters — Maame-Yaa Aforo, Ashley Holston, Shakira Ja’nai Paye and Yazmin Monet Watkins — who host the podcast “You Down?”, in addition to Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, hosts of “Las Culturistas.”

Different nominees, presenters and particular friends included Aaron Mahnke, Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, Charlamagne Tha God, Holly Frey, Jill Scott, Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant, Kyle Newacheck, Nikki Glaser and Roy Wooden Jr.

The digital awards occasion was recorded from a number of places and completely video streamed on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Fb pages and broadcast throughout iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App.

Right here’s the total listing 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards winners:

Podcast of the Yr: “Workplace Women” (Stitcher’s Earwolf, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey)

Icon Award – Innovator Award: QCode

Icon Award – Audible Audio Pioneer Award: Serial Productions (Sarah Koenig, Julie Snyder and Neil Drumming)

Icon Award – Social Impression Award: Baratunde Thurston

Crime Podcast: “Crime Junkie” (AudioChuck)

Pop Tradition Podcast: “Pop Tradition Comfortable Hour” (NPR)

Music Podcast: “Dolly Parton’s America” (WNYC & OSM Audio)

Information Podcast: “Pod Save America” (Crooked Media)

Sports activities Podcast: “All The Smoke” (The Black Impact Podcast Community)

Comedy Podcast: “The Learn” (Loud Audio system Community)

Political Podcast: “NPR Politics” (NPR)

Branded Podcast: “People Rising Stuff” (ScottsMiracle-Gro)

Youngsters & Household Podcast: “Wow In The World” (NPR)

Meals Podcast: “House Cooking” (Samin Nosrat / Hrishikesh Hirway)

Fiction Podcast: “Blood Ties” (Wondery)

Magnificence & Trend Podcast: “Articles of Curiosity” (Avery Trufelman / 99% Invisible)

General Host – Feminine: Nicole Byer (“Why Don’t You Date Me?”)

General Host – Male: Conan O’Brien (“Conan O’Brien Wants a Buddy”)

Enterprise & Finance Podcast: “Pivot” (NY Magazine)

Inexperienced Podcast: “How To Save a Planet” (Spotify’s Gimlet)

Journey Podcast: “Journey With Rick Steves” (independet)

Spirituality & Faith Podcast: “Elevation With Steven Furtick” (unbiased)

Recommendation/Inspirational Podcast: “Unlocking Us With Brene Brown” (Spotify’s Parcast)

TV & Movie Podcast: “You Should Bear in mind This?” (Karina Longworth)

Spanish-Language Podcast: “Leyendas Legendarias” (Sonoro/All Issues Comedy)

Advert-Learn Podcast: “Workplace Women” (Earwolf)

Science Podcast: “Radiolab” (WNYC Studios)

Expertise Podcast: “Rabbit Gap” (The New York Instances)

Wellness & Health Podcast: “Remedy For Black Ladies” (Pleasure Harden Bradford/iHeartRadio)

Historical past Podcast: “Revisionist Historical past” (Pushkin Industries)