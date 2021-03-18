2021 Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, when reputation is more important than money

2021 Mexican Tennis Open, Acapulco (Photo: Instagram / abiertomexicano)

In December 2020, the organizing group of the Mexican Tennis Open (AMT) en Acapulco, headed by Raul Zurutuza, met with the governor of Guerrero, Hector Astudillo, to study the possibility of holding the tournament in 2021 With public.

Even though that him Red light prevailed in the region and the projections were not favorable as far as contagions, the organization driven by Pegasso Group assumed the risks of potential economic losses and reached an agreement with the state government to hold the tennis tournament most important in Latin America.

Without even having a 50% capacity and with the restrictions of some countries on your trips to Mexico, the possibility of ending up with economic losses was latent; However, the tournament is explained by two points: the reputation of the AMT and the promotion of Acapulco as a tourist destination.

Raúl Zurutuza, director of Mextenis and organizer of the Mexican Tennis Open (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In interview for The Economist, the CEO of Mextenis, Raúl Zurutuza, stated that the goal was much more aimed at not losing money and “getting out of the table” from the event, with the main objective of preserve 28 years of history that has the contest, strengthen its global image and benefit the state.

Since 2000, the tournament has been held in the port of Acapulco and with this year’s, they are 21 editions that are held consecutively, which has caused greater transcendence at a global level and has become a fundamental part of the tennis tour of Latin America.

As a member of the tournament series ATP World Tour 500, the responsibility to stay current is paramount and its realization means a safety blow on what this event can offer to tennis players and the public for the future.

Rafael Nadal smiles with his trophy and a charro hat after winning the Mexican Tennis Open. Princess Stadium, Acapulco, Mexico. February 29, 2020. REUTERS / Henry Romero

Pegasso Group Y Mextenis They are not alone in the challenge of the organization, since they have the support of Imperial World and from Warrior status, mainly interested in returning the tourist activity in the area and promoting the economic development of Acapulco And its inhabitants.

Seyed Rezvani, CEO of Imperial World Group, owner of the venue where the tournament is held, told Forbes magazine that he sees in this tournament the opportunity to reactivate the economy in the port of Acapulco. The logistical facilities that it has provided to follow the health prevention measures by the ATP are proof of this.

In addition to reserve a complete tower for athletes and form a bubble where the risk of contagion is minimal, Imperial World has been in charge of promoting technological innovations in access, food and payments, as well as seeking prevention certifications within the property, such as that obtained by Check, international consultancy for risk prevention in the tourism sector.

Princess Mundo Imperial Complex, home of the Mexican Tennis Open (Photo: Instagram / abiertomexicanodetenis)

In the case of the state of Guerrero, holding an event of this caliber has a fundamental economic impact on the growth of Acapulco. According to the Guerrero Tourism Secretariat, in previous years the week of the tournament left more than 750 million pesos in economic spill.

In addition to having the support of the southern state, the commercial agreements in sponsorships and the sale of television rights in more than 150 countries have made it feasible to carry out the Telcel Mexican Open 2021, since the calculation for the realization of the event in previous years amounts to USD 6.5 million, about 134 million Mexican pesos.

To amortize in expenses, the great affected was the female branch of the tournament. After 20 consecutive editions, the individual and pairs tournament of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) had to be canceled due to the difficulty of guaranteeing the economic prizes and providing the necessary logistics in the property.

File photo of Rafael Nadal celebrating with the trophy after winning the 2020 Mexican Tennis Open. Princess Stadium, Acapulco, Mexico. February 29, 2020. REUTERS / Henry Romero

According to the specialized site Sportekz, the monetary prizes in the men’s branch of 2020 were distributed as follows: Winner: 367 thousand dollars; finalist: 184 thousand dollars; semifinalists: 93 thousand dollars; quarterfinals: $ 48,000; second round: $ 24,000; first round: $ 13,000.

In the case of the female branch, in 2020 the winner took only $ 43,000; finalist: $ 21,000; semifinalists: $ 11,000; quarterfinals: $ 6,000; second round: $ 3,000; first round: $ 2,000.

Despite efforts to carry out the 2021 Mexican Tennis Open, the edition will be marked by not having the WTA in the contest, although in the general panorama, the feeling in the organization is of victory for being able to organize an event with such monetary demands and generate a economic spill on Mexican soil in the midst of a pandemic.

KEEP READING:

How to organize a tournament in times of COVID-19: this is the “quicksand” that the AMT is experiencing due to the pandemic

2021 Mexican Tennis Open, the event that will show if Acapulco is ready for a greater reopening of tourism

Club Pachuca will reopen the Hidalgo Stadium: under what measures will the return of fans operate